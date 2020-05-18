June/July 2020

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Thunder Bay – Ah-mazing at 50

The Lakehead city amalgamated two cities and two townships into a stronger whole five decades ago. Today, it invites you to the celebration.

Chronicling Community by Bob Jauch

Serving community was always part of the plan for Bob Jauch. After retiring from politics, he found his camera focused on love for his region.

Rescuing the Rescue Boat by Eugene Johnson

In a small town, a big piece of Upper Peninsula history can generate a huge team of support for preservation and presentation.

THE GUIDE

Destinations: Life’s a Beach

If you’re searching for a bit of shoreside sanctuary this summer, the Keweenaw Peninsula has just the sandy, rocky or pebbly beach for you.

Hospitality: Being Hospitable in Inhospitable Times by Konnie LeMay

When the shutdowns came in our states and province, businesses found ways to keep afloat with a small stream of creative ideas and income.

Entertainment: Being the Catalyst by Konnie LeMay

Catalyst Story Institute has a tale to tell about finding what its organizers hope is the perfect place to grow in a hillside city by a great Inland Sea.

Marketplace: A quick-view directory of lodgings, restaurants, attractions, activities, destinations and entertainment.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: A Bigger Dream by Konnie LeMay

When the Newmans bought their dream property with a log home, they knew it needed upgrades, especially when one grandchild became seven.

Recipe Box: Forager’s Picnic by Beth Dooley

If you don’t want to forage for the delectable mushrooms nature offers, a trip to the farm market or local grocery will do for this Pan Roast delight.

Wellness: Making House Calls by Beth Bily & Konnie LeMay

Local hospitals are using technology to bring the doctor (or other health care provider) to city and rural homes via your phone or computer.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: From a Distant Shore by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: The Soul of Grandma’s Garden by Jacklyn Janeksela

By the Shores: Black Beach, Silver Bay by Linda & Larry Dunlap

Lake Superior Marketplace

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

View•Point: The Long, Long View by Damien Gilbert