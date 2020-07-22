August/September 2020

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Path to the Pilothouse by Felicia Schneiderhan
Young people are finding career paths on the giant freighters of the Great Lakes and the world, giving them adventures far beyond an office cubicle.
A Shoreline Homage Photographer Terry Wurdemann
Most of his life, Terry Wurdemann has lived at the Lake Superior shore new Sault Ste. Marie and spectacularly captures his shore’s visual wealth.
Best of the Lake
It’s the big reveal! Winners in multiple categories on all four shores. Did your picks win or will must you add more places to visit on your list?
Bring It Home to the Lake
HomeProjects: Dynamic Duo by Konnie LeMay
Relishing kitchen and bathroom remodeling
HomeSales: To Market, To Market
The what, where and how much of our home market around the Lake.
HomeFinance: In for a Penny
Mortgages are the lowest in years; what’s the best for your dream home?
HomeBuild: From the Ground Up
We tap a home designer for the trends in new home building.
HomeSystems: Waste Deep
Making friends with your on-site septic system.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Recipe Box: Berry Good Times! by Beth Dooley
A list of unusual local berries and a pavlova recipe to boot.
Wellness: Wellness in the Woods by Dave Boe
The founder of Wild Rice Retreat caters to getaways for body and soul.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: If I Had to Pick Just One … by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: On the Breath of a Wave by Kara Dalbec
By the Shores: Oberg Mountain, Minnesota by Paul Sundberg
Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Magic in a Moment by Spencer Jelinek
