August/September 2020

FEATURES

Path to the Pilothouse by Felicia Schneiderhan

Young people are finding career paths on the giant freighters of the Great Lakes and the world, giving them adventures far beyond an office cubicle.

A Shoreline Homage Photographer Terry Wurdemann

Most of his life, Terry Wurdemann has lived at the Lake Superior shore new Sault Ste. Marie and spectacularly captures his shore’s visual wealth.

Best of the Lake

It’s the big reveal! Winners in multiple categories on all four shores. Did your picks win or will must you add more places to visit on your list?

Bring It Home to the Lake

HomeProjects: Dynamic Duo by Konnie LeMay

Relishing kitchen and bathroom remodeling

HomeSales: To Market, To Market

The what, where and how much of our home market around the Lake.

HomeFinance: In for a Penny

Mortgages are the lowest in years; what’s the best for your dream home?

HomeBuild: From the Ground Up

We tap a home designer for the trends in new home building.

HomeSystems: Waste Deep

Making friends with your on-site septic system.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Recipe Box: Berry Good Times! by Beth Dooley

A list of unusual local berries and a pavlova recipe to boot.

Wellness: Wellness in the Woods by Dave Boe

The founder of Wild Rice Retreat caters to getaways for body and soul.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: If I Had to Pick Just One … by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: On the Breath of a Wave by Kara Dalbec

By the Shores: Oberg Mountain, Minnesota by Paul Sundberg

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Magic in a Moment by Spencer Jelinek