October/November 2020

FEATURES
2020 LSM Achievement Award
The Superior Watershed Partnership & Land Conservancy has made a practice of finding practical solutions to environmental issues for two decades. We honor their work with our annual Achievement Award.
The Women of Gull Rock by Carol Watson
The history of Gull Rock Lighthouse features storms, wrecks and three women who were second in command on a remote Big Lake island.
On & Off Trail with Randy “Rudi” Hargesheimer
Photographer Rudi Hargesheimer takes us on a photographic journey
on and off the trails to see the autumn colors around Lake Superior.
Recreation
Head for the Hills: A touch base with several ski hills for how the winter season is shaping up and what’s new to view on the slopes.
Lake Superior Living
Home: Building a Building Business by Konnie LeMay
When Joe Fisk founded True Construction two years ago, he had no idea he was making the best pandemic-proof choice of a new business.
Recipe Box: Delicious Re-Entrée by Beth Dooley
Apples are familiar favorites on the dessert trays, but these two savory recipes will bring apples to the table with your main dish.
Wellness: Healthy Research by Beth Bily
Thunder Bay researchers are doing worthy healthcare studies to aid breast cancer diagnoses and forge better telehealth links in remote towns.
Weddings: Picture Perfect Romance: with Cassandra Oldenburg & Natalie Larson
Two wedding photographers reveal their own love affair with the Big Lake region as a locale for nuptials and their memorable pictures.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Thank Goodness It’s Fall Over by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle
Books: Digging Out History by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: Edna & Adolph by Marlin Bree
By the Shores: October Storm at Tettegouche by Sparky Stensaas
Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: A Sign of the Season by Gus Schauer
