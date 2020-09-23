October/November 2020

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

2020 LSM Achievement Award

The Superior Watershed Partnership & Land Conservancy has made a practice of finding practical solutions to environmental issues for two decades. We honor their work with our annual Achievement Award.

The Women of Gull Rock by Carol Watson

The history of Gull Rock Lighthouse features storms, wrecks and three women who were second in command on a remote Big Lake island.

On & Off Trail with Randy “Rudi” Hargesheimer

Photographer Rudi Hargesheimer takes us on a photographic journey

on and off the trails to see the autumn colors around Lake Superior.

Recreation

Head for the Hills: A touch base with several ski hills for how the winter season is shaping up and what’s new to view on the slopes.

Lake Superior Living

Home: Building a Building Business by Konnie LeMay

When Joe Fisk founded True Construction two years ago, he had no idea he was making the best pandemic-proof choice of a new business.

Recipe Box: Delicious Re-Entrée by Beth Dooley

Apples are familiar favorites on the dessert trays, but these two savory recipes will bring apples to the table with your main dish.

Wellness: Healthy Research by Beth Bily

Thunder Bay researchers are doing worthy healthcare studies to aid breast cancer diagnoses and forge better telehealth links in remote towns.

Weddings: Picture Perfect Romance: with Cassandra Oldenburg & Natalie Larson

Two wedding photographers reveal their own love affair with the Big Lake region as a locale for nuptials and their memorable pictures.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Thank Goodness It’s Fall Over by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle

Books: Digging Out History by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: Edna & Adolph by Marlin Bree

By the Shores: October Storm at Tettegouche by Sparky Stensaas

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: A Sign of the Season by Gus Schauer