December/January 2021

FEATURES

Medicine Bears by Cheryl Lyn Dybas

When bears bulk up for winter and then lie around for weeks on end, they don’t have the health issues humans do. Researchers wonder why.

Winter Embraced Photos by Travis Novitsky

Travis Novitsky grew up along the shores of Lake Superior, marveling in all of its seasons. But winter, as we can see, is one of his favorites.

The Horses Nobody Knows by Marie Zhuikov

Not all hidden treasures are buried. This sturdy small horse breed with a winning personality has been prized by the Ojibwe people for centuries.

Lake Superior Living

Home: A Cabin at the Heart of Home by Konnie LeMay

It was a dilemma – add on or tear down – when converting a small cabin to a full-time home. The solution turned out to be neither.

Recipe Box: The Scenic Sous Chef by Beth Dooley

The New Scenic Café has been trying creative options for connecting with customers, from a cookbook to a new cook-at-home pickup service.

Lake Superior Collection Gift Guide

Maps, puzzles, books, clothing, specialty items and other offerings for those who love the Big Lake.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Unexpected Gifts by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Superior Science: Geo-History Detectives by Konnie LeMay

Books & Reviews: Q&A with Margi Preus by Adam de Pencier

Lake Superior Journal: Revisiting the Past by Molly Hoeg

By the Shores: Grand Portage, Minnesota by Ken Harmon

Recreation: Playing with History by Dave Boe

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Devil’s Maw by Michael DeWitt