December/January 2021

FEATURES
Medicine Bears by Cheryl Lyn Dybas
When bears bulk up for winter and then lie around for weeks on end, they don’t have the health issues humans do. Researchers wonder why.
Winter Embraced Photos by Travis Novitsky
Travis Novitsky grew up along the shores of Lake Superior, marveling in all of its seasons. But winter, as we can see, is one of his favorites.
The Horses Nobody Knows by Marie Zhuikov
Not all hidden treasures are buried. This sturdy small horse breed with a winning personality has been prized by the Ojibwe people for centuries.
Lake Superior Living
Home: A Cabin at the Heart of Home by Konnie LeMay
It was a dilemma – add on or tear down – when converting a small cabin to a full-time home. The solution turned out to be neither.
Recipe Box: The Scenic Sous Chef by Beth Dooley
The New Scenic Café has been trying creative options for connecting with customers, from a cookbook to a new cook-at-home pickup service.
Lake Superior Collection Gift Guide
Maps, puzzles, books, clothing, specialty items and other offerings for those who love the Big Lake.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Unexpected Gifts by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Superior Science: Geo-History Detectives by Konnie LeMay
Books & Reviews: Q&A with Margi Preus by Adam de Pencier
Lake Superior Journal: Revisiting the Past by Molly Hoeg
By the Shores: Grand Portage, Minnesota by Ken Harmon
Recreation: Playing with History by Dave Boe
Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Devil’s Maw by Michael DeWitt
