February/March 2021

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Fair Winds & Foul, A State of the Lake Special Report by Konnie LeMay
Despite the pandemic restrictions and a late start to the 2020 maritime season, our two major ports – Duluth-Superior and Thunder Bay – celebrate a few record-breaking accomplishments.
A Beautiful Year (in Pictures) Winners of the 26th Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest
Splashing children, spectacular waterscapes, intimate wildlife encounters … all captured in award-winning photos. Plus, of course, that Frog.
Find the Joy by Konnie LeMay
When her clients’ wedding plans evaporated under pandemic restrictions, planner Mary Carlson created ways to help them to “find the joy.”
Peek-a-Boo Bobcats by Konnie LeMay
Photographer Mike Mayou hadn’t planned to create a “viral cat video” when he visited the St. Louis River … and then the bobcats arrived.
Lake Superior Living
Home: Inside & Out by Molly Hoeg
The author’s regular bicycle route lets her watch an incredible blooming of an historic stone house, intriguing her to discover what’s inside, too.
Recipe Box: The Soup Magician by Beth Dooley
Beatrice Ojakangas, our own Finnish Julia Child, comes through again with a new cookbook filled with what we need – soups and breads.
Wellness: Walk on Water or Make Tracks by Felicia Schneiderhan
Use these 5 low-impact, high-fun outdoor recreation options as your check-off list for the rest of the winter and discover your inner kid again.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Oh Boy, Oh Boy … the Joy by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: Mid-winter Mayhem by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Journal: Revenant Voices of Black Bay by Eleanor Albanese
By the Shores: Brighton Beach, Minnesota, by Like He
Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: This Regal Eagle by Paul Pluskwik
It is the SEARS Tower.
dan | Just How Big is Lake Superior?
A great thanks to the Band for preserving this prescious resource and allowing people to pass throu
Thomas Hasbrouck | Grand Portage Band Gets Back Big Susie Island
Thanks for the information! It was very helpful to my research! As always, I will source the page a
JI | The Changing Role of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Are there motels in the area
Are there motels in the area
Dennis Henderson | Haunted Fort Night
Want to enter the photo contest
Nancy | Great Lake Destinations