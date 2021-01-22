February/March 2021

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Fair Winds & Foul, A State of the Lake Special Report by Konnie LeMay

Despite the pandemic restrictions and a late start to the 2020 maritime season, our two major ports – Duluth-Superior and Thunder Bay – celebrate a few record-breaking accomplishments.

A Beautiful Year (in Pictures) Winners of the 26th Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest

Splashing children, spectacular waterscapes, intimate wildlife encounters … all captured in award-winning photos. Plus, of course, that Frog.

Find the Joy by Konnie LeMay

When her clients’ wedding plans evaporated under pandemic restrictions, planner Mary Carlson created ways to help them to “find the joy.”

Peek-a-Boo Bobcats by Konnie LeMay

Photographer Mike Mayou hadn’t planned to create a “viral cat video” when he visited the St. Louis River … and then the bobcats arrived.

Lake Superior Living

Home: Inside & Out by Molly Hoeg

The author’s regular bicycle route lets her watch an incredible blooming of an historic stone house, intriguing her to discover what’s inside, too.

Recipe Box: The Soup Magician by Beth Dooley

Beatrice Ojakangas, our own Finnish Julia Child, comes through again with a new cookbook filled with what we need – soups and breads.

Wellness: Walk on Water or Make Tracks by Felicia Schneiderhan

Use these 5 low-impact, high-fun outdoor recreation options as your check-off list for the rest of the winter and discover your inner kid again.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Oh Boy, Oh Boy … the Joy by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: Mid-winter Mayhem by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: Revenant Voices of Black Bay by Eleanor Albanese

By the Shores: Brighton Beach, Minnesota, by Like He

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: This Regal Eagle by Paul Pluskwik