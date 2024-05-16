June / July 2024

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by John McCormick

This image was taken at Five Mile Point, what locals call Paradise Point, just northwest of Christmas, Michigan.

Bridges by Felicia Schneiderhan

These structures span both space and time around the Big Lake and are worthy of noting as we travel across them.

Summer Solace

A look at the sunny side of the season through the lens of Marquette photographer Shawn Malone.

LAKESTYLE

Outdoors: Spirits Dancing

Local photographer Travis Novitsky and astronomer Annette Lee bring cultural views of the northern night sky.

Home: The Gary Estate by Konnie LeMay

Renovating a historic home and its history on Madeline Island.

Wellness: Tick, Tick, Tick by Konnie LeMay

Yes, it’s that time of year, and here are tips to avoid what bugs you.

Recipe Box: Deliciously Imperfect Pie by Beth Dooley

This blueberry recipe goes for taste over presentation.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Take Someone Along to the Shore by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Photo Workshopping

Books

Tales & Trails

Lake Superior Journal A Journey of Spirit & Adventure by Andy Kaknevicius

Maritime The Little Island That Could by Chris Pascone

Recreation Plein Air Everywhere by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point The Changing Sea Lion, Historic photo courtesy Thunder Bay Museum

ON THE COVER

Lovers Leap, Michigan Photo by Shawn Malone