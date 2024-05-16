June / July 2024

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores by John McCormick
This image was taken at Five Mile Point, what locals call Paradise Point, just northwest of Christmas, Michigan.
Bridges by Felicia Schneiderhan
These structures span both space and time around the Big Lake and are worthy of noting as we travel across them.
Summer Solace
A look at the sunny side of the season through the lens of Marquette photographer Shawn Malone.
LAKESTYLE
Outdoors: Spirits Dancing
Local photographer Travis Novitsky and astronomer Annette Lee bring cultural views of the northern night sky.
Home: The Gary Estate by Konnie LeMay
Renovating a historic home and its history on Madeline Island.
Wellness: Tick, Tick, Tick by Konnie LeMay
Yes, it’s that time of year, and here are tips to avoid what bugs you.
Recipe Box: Deliciously Imperfect Pie by Beth Dooley
This blueberry recipe goes for taste over presentation.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Take Someone Along to the Shore by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Photo Workshopping
Books
Tales & Trails
Lake Superior Journal A Journey of Spirit & Adventure by Andy Kaknevicius
Maritime The Little Island That Could by Chris Pascone
Recreation Plein Air Everywhere by Konnie LeMay
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point The Changing Sea Lion, Historic photo courtesy Thunder Bay Museum
ON THE COVER
Lovers Leap, Michigan Photo by Shawn Malone