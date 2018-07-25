Best of the Lake: 2018

You might think that when we tally up the votes for our annual Lake Superior Best of the Lake survey that we find that the same names keep coming to the top. It’s true, we have some perennial favorites like the Old Rittenhouse Inn for Best Overnight Lodging in Wisconsin or Young’s General Store as a favorite shopping stop in Ontario. You read those and think, “Yup, I knew that.”
But this year, when we gathered the votes from our readers, online supporters and social media followers, we got some delightful surprises – the kind of local and visitor insights that encourage us to make even more time to travel around the Lake’s vast shores to see all that’s out there to discover. Take the Best Local Music category. People chose as their favorites everything from the riproaring, off-beat musical humor of
Da Yoopers in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to locally born and now nationally prominent performers like Trampled by Turtles and Low from Minnesota and Coleman Hell from Ontario’s shores.
We were tickled to see, too, that our open category – Reader’s Choice – generated numerous one-off personal favorites, but also some businesses that earned multiple mentions like the Jampot in Michigan, World’s Best Donuts in Minnesota and Apostle Islands Booksellers in Wisconsin.
What you won’t see here, but amused us equally well, were the number of “my fishing hole” responses … people who bluntly indicated “I won’t tell,” imagining that their favorite Walking Trail might remain a secret. For us, the purpose of this survey each year is not just to point out favorites (there are so many we can’t list them all), but also to share the secrets and to encourage you to find new favorites on your travels or right in your own hometown.
JOHN McCORMICK
404botl2
TAHQUAMENON FALLS, MI
BEST WATERFALL
MICHIGAN
- Tahquamenon Falls, Paradise, www.facebook.com/TQFalls
- Bond Falls, Paulding, www.michigandnr.com
MINNESOTA
- Gooseberry Falls, Two Harbors, www.dnr.state.mn.us
- High Falls of Pigeon River, Grand Portage, www.dnr.state.mn.us
ONTARIO
- Kakabeka Falls, Kakabeka Falls, www.ontarioparks.com
- High Falls of Pigeon River, on the border, www.ontarioparks.com
WISCONSIN
- Big Manitou in Pattison State Park, Superior, dnr.wi.gov
- Copper Falls, Mellen, dnr.wi.gov
LEE RADZAK
404botl3
SPLIT ROCK LIGHTHOUSE, MN
BEST LOCAL LANDMARK
MICHIGAN
- Brockway Mountain, Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org
- TIE: Quincy Mine, Hancock, www.quincymine.com
- TIE: Whitefish Point Lighthouse, Paradise, www.shipwreckmuseum.com
MINNESOTA
- Split Rock Lighthouse, Two Harbors, www.mnhs.org/splitrock
- Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth, www.duluthmn.gov
ONTARIO
- The Sleeping Giant, Sibley Peninsula, www.ontarioparks.com
- Wawa Goose, Wawa, wawa.cc
WISCONSIN
- The Apostle Islands, Bayfield, www.nps.gov/apis
- Ashland’s Waterfront, Ashland, (e.g. the artesian wells, marina and ore dock piers) www.visitashland.com
PIETER M. van HATTEM
404botl4
TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, MN
BEST LOCAL MUSICIANS
MICHIGAN
- Da Yoopers, Ishpeming, dayoopers.com [national, folk humor]
- 3-WAY TIE: Gail English, Copper Harbor, www.facebook.com/gail.english.92 [local vocalist]
- TIE: Flat Broke Blues Band, Marquette, flatbrokeblues.com [powerhouse blues]
- TIE: Frank an Da Beanz, Marquette, www.facebook.com, search band name [local rock/bluegrass/pop band]
MINNESOTA
- Trampled by Turtles, Duluth, trampledbyturtles.com [national bluegrass/folk band]
- TIE: Low, Duluth, www.chairkickers.com, [national indie rock band]
- TIE: The Northwood’s Band, Duluth, www.facebook.com/thenorthwoodsband [local rock/pop band]
ONTARIO
- The Reptiles, Sault Ste. Marie, www.facebook.com/pg/The-Reptiles-142149325850108 [local R&B band]
- Coleman Hell, Thunder Bay, www.colemanhell.com [national R&B singer/songwriter]
WISCONSIN
- Big Top Chautauqua, Bayfield, www.bigtop.org [not a group, but it is a musical phenomenon]
- Randy Sabien, Hayward, www.randysabien.com [national jazz/rock/ blues violinist and vocalist and Big Top Chautauqua performer]
AMY LARSEN
404botl5
EHLER'S, WI
BEST 'LOCALLY MADE' STORE
MICHIGAN
- Laughing Loon, Copper Harbor, www.thelaughingloononline.com
- TIE: Beth Millner Jewelry, Marquette, www.bethmillner.com
- TIE: Copper World, Calumet, www.calumetcopper.com
MINNESOTA
- 3-WAY TIE: Duluth Pack, Duluth, 906-289-4502, www.duluthpack.com
- TIE: Lake Superior Trading Post, Grand Marais, www.lakesuperiortradingpost.com
- TIE: Sivertson’s, Grand Marais, www.sivertson.com
- Joynes Ben Franklin, Grand Marais, www.joynesbenfranklin.com
ONTARIO
- Young’s General Store, Wawa, www.youngsgeneralstore.com
- Agawa Crafts & the Canadian Carver, Pancake Bay, pancakebay.com
WISCONSIN
- Ehler’s Store, Cornucopia, www.ehlerstore.com
- TIE: Madeline Island Candles, La Pointe, www.madelineislandcandles.com
- TIE: Harbor House Sweets, Washburn, www.harborhousesweets.com
PAUL L. HAYDEN
404botl8
COPPER HARBOR, MI
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
MICHIGAN
- Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising, www.nps.gov/piro
MINNESOTA
- Duluth, www.visitduluth.com
- Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors, www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks
ONTARIO
- Thunder Bay, visitthunderbay.com
- Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, T-Bay, www.ontarioparks.com/park/sleepinggiant
WISCONSIN
- Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Bayfield, www.nps.gov/apis
- Bayfield, www.bayfieldcounty.org
BOB BERG
404botl9
BIG BAY STATE PARK, WI
BEST WALKING TRAIL
MICHIGAN
- Hunter’s Point, Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org/hunters-point-park
- Sugarloaf Mountain, Marquette, www.travelmarquettemichigan.com/ sugarloaf-mountain
MINNESOTA
- Superior Hiking Trail, 310 miles of it, superiorhiking.org
- The Lakewalk, Duluth, www.visitduluth.com/attractions/parks-and-trails/lakewalk
ONTARIO
- Sleeping Giant Provincial Park trails, Sibley Peninsula, www.ontarioparks.com/ park/sleepinggiant
- John Rowswell Hub Trail, Sault Ste. Marie, www.hubtrail.com
WISCONSIN
- Big Bay State Park, Madeline Island, dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/bigbay
- North Country Trail, local section, northcountrytrail.org/trail/wisconsin
PAUL L. HAYDEN
404botl10
TERRY FOX MONUMENT, ON
BEST 1-HOUR STOP ALONG THE ROUTE
MICHIGAN
- Brockway Mountain, Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org
- Soo Locks, Sault Ste. Marie, www.lre.usace.army.mil
MINNESOTA
- Canal Park, Duluth, canalpark.com
- Temperance River State Park, Schroeder, www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/ temperance_river
ONTARIO
- Terry Fox Monument & Tourist Info Centre, Thunder Bay, www.visitthunderbay.com
- Old Woman Bay, Wawa, www.ontarioparks.com/park/ lakesuperior
WISCONSIN
- Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center, Ashland, www.nglvc.org
- Bayfield Waterfront, Bayfield, www.bayfieldcounty.org
MARK PHILLIPS
04botl11
OLD RITTENHOUSE INN, WI
BEST OVERNIGHT LODGING
MICHIGAN
- AJ’s Walleye Lodge, Bergland, www.walleyelodge.com
- TIE: Dapple-Gray Bed & Breakfast, Copper Harbor, www.dapple-gray.com
- TIE: The Landmark Inn, Marquette, www.thelandmarkinn.com
MINNESOTA
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com
- Cove Point Lodge, Beaver Bay, www.covepointlodge.com
ONTARIO
- Serendipity Gardens Guest House, Rossport, www.serendipitygardens.ca
- KOA, Sault Ste. Marie, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie
WISCONSIN
- Old Rittenhouse Inn/Le Chateau, Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com
- The Bayfield Inn, Bayfield, www.bayfieldinn.com
CASTLE DANGER BREWERY
404botl12
CASTLE DANGER BREWERY, MN
BEST BREWERY/DISTILLERY/COCKTAIL BAR
MICHIGAN
- Brickside Brewery, Copper Harbor, www.facebook.com/bricksidebrew
- Keweenaw Brewing Company, Houghton, www.kbc.beer
MINNESOTA
- Castle Danger Brewery, Two Harbors, www.castledangerbrewery.com
- Voyageur Brewing Company, Grand Marais, www.voyageurbrewing.com
ONTARIO
- Outspoken Brewing, Sault Ste. Marie, www.outspokenbrewing.com
- Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, Thunder Bay, sleepinggiantbrewing.ca
WISCONSIN
- South Shore Brewery, Ashland & Washburn, www.southshorebrewery.com
- TIE: Earth Rider Brewery, Superior, earthrider.beer
- TIE: Thirsty Pagan Brewing, Superior, www.thirstypaganbrewing.com/
DRIFTERS RESTAURANT
404botl13
DRIFTERS RESTAURANT, ON
BEST CAFE/RESTAURANT
MICHIGAN
- Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor, www.harborhaus.com
- Fitzgerald’s, Eagle River, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com
MINNESOTA
- Angry Trout Cafe, Grand Marais, www.angrytroutcafe.com
- 3-WAY TIE: Grandma’s Saloon & Grill, Duluth, www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- TIE: Rustic Inn Café, Castle Danger, rusticinn.cafe
- TIE: Betty’s Pies, Two Harbors, bettyspies.com
ONTARIO
- Drifters Restaurant, Terrace Bay, www.facebook.com/DriftersRestaurantAndMotel
- Bight Restaurant & Bar, Thunder Bay, http://bightrestaurant.ca
WISCONSIN
- TIE: Maggie’s, Bayfield, www.maggies-bayfield.com
- TIE: Anchor Bar & Grill, Superior, anchorbarandgrill.com
- Landmark Restaurant, Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com
LAKE SUPERIOR PROVINCIAL PARK
404botl14
LAKE SUPERIOR PROVINCIAL PARK , ON
BEST SANDY SWIMMING BEACH
MICHIGAN
- Great Sand Bay, between Eagle Harbor and Eagle River, www.keweenaw.info
- Bete Gris Preserve, Bete Gris, www.keweenaw.info/attractions/parks-beaches/
MINNESOTA
- Park Point, Duluth, www.duluthmn.gov/parks/parks-listing/park-point
- Black Beach, Silver Bay, www.silverbay.com
ONTARIO
- Lake Superior Provincial Park, near Wawa, www.ontarioparks.com/park/lakesuperior
- TIE: Pointes des Chenes, Sault Ste. Marie, www.saulttourism.com
- TIE: Terrace Bay Beach, Terrace Bay, www.terracebay.ca
WISCONSIN
- Cornucopia beaches, Cornucopia, cornucopiawisconsin.net
- Wisconsin Point, Superior, www.ci.superior.wi.us/226/Wisconsin-Point
KONNIE LeMAY
404botl16
DULUTH WATERFRONT, MN
BEST DOGGY DESTINATION
MICHIGAN
- Copper Harbor (e.g. Hunters Point & Lake Fanny Hooe), copperharbor.org
- Marquette (e.g. Canine Park & Presque Isle), www.travelmarquettemichigan.com
MINNESOTA
- Duluth (e.g. Brighton Beach, Minnesota Point and the waterfront – just ask Teague and Breccan Shaw and their pup, Ella), www.visitduluth.com
- Grand Marais (e.g. Artists’ Point and nearby Gunflint Trail), www.visitcookcounty.com
ONTARIO
- Sault Ste. Marie (e.g. Hub Trails & nearby Mount Pleasant Trail), www.saulttourism.com
- Terrace Bay, (e.g. beach & Casque I sles Trail), www.terracebay.ca
WISCONSIN
- Superior (e.g. Municipal Forest & Wisconsin Point), www.superiorchamber.org
- Cornucopia (e.g. nearby Meyers Beach Trail), cornucopiawisconsin.net
APOSTLE ISLANDS BOOKSELLERS
404botl17
APOSTLE ISLANDS BOOKSELLERS, WI
THE BEST … READER'S CHOICE
MICHIGAN
- Jampot, Eagle Harbor, poorrockabbey.com
- “Coffee and breakfast in the morning on the deck at Roy’s Pasties, in Houghton.”
- “My favorites would be all the waterfalls in Ontonagon County, it would take you a week just to see them all.”
MINNESOTA
- World’s Best Donuts, Grand Marais www.worldsbestdonutsmn.com
- Best Coffee/Lunch Stop: Cedar Coffee Company, Two Harbors, cedarcoffeecompany.com
- “Lutsen Mountains Alpine Slide & Gondola for best ride with a view in the Great Lakes region.” www.lutsen.com
ONTARIO
- Nipigon Ice Fest, Nipigon, www.facebook.com/nipigonicefest
- “Just the outdoors of water, mountains and trees with fresh air and open spaces.”
- Best Scenic Drive: Kama Bay to Marathon
WISCONSIN
- Apostle Islands Booksellers, Bayfield, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com
- Best Ice Cream: The Candy Shoppe, Bayfield, www.bayfield.org/business/ candy-shoppe-the/
- “Saxon Harbor, even if it is presently under construction for a new marina.”
Do you have suggestions for new Best of the Lake categories or want to add your voice to our votes for next year? Keep watch on our website for the next survey: www.LakeSuperior.com