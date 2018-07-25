Best of the Lake: 2018

You might think that when we tally up the votes for our annual Lake Superior Best of the Lake survey that we find that the same names keep coming to the top. It’s true, we have some perennial favorites like the Old Rittenhouse Inn for Best Overnight Lodging in Wisconsin or Young’s General Store as a favorite shopping stop in Ontario. You read those and think, “Yup, I knew that.”

But this year, when we gathered the votes from our readers, online supporters and social media followers, we got some delightful surprises – the kind of local and visitor insights that encourage us to make even more time to travel around the Lake’s vast shores to see all that’s out there to discover. Take the Best Local Music category. People chose as their favorites everything from the riproaring, off-beat musical humor of

Da Yoopers in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to locally born and now nationally prominent performers like Trampled by Turtles and Low from Minnesota and Coleman Hell from Ontario’s shores.

We were tickled to see, too, that our open category – Reader’s Choice – generated numerous one-off personal favorites, but also some businesses that earned multiple mentions like the Jampot in Michigan, World’s Best Donuts in Minnesota and Apostle Islands Booksellers in Wisconsin.

What you won’t see here, but amused us equally well, were the number of “my fishing hole” responses … people who bluntly indicated “I won’t tell,” imagining that their favorite Walking Trail might remain a secret. For us, the purpose of this survey each year is not just to point out favorites (there are so many we can’t list them all), but also to share the secrets and to encourage you to find new favorites on your travels or right in your own hometown.

BEST WATERFALL

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST LOCAL LANDMARK

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST LOCAL MUSICIANS

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

  • Big Top Chautauqua, Bayfield, www.bigtop.org [not a group, but it is a musical phenomenon]
  • Randy Sabien, Hayward, www.randysabien.com [national jazz/rock/ blues violinist and vocalist and Big Top Chautauqua performer]

BEST 'LOCALLY MADE' STORE

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST WALKING TRAIL

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST 1-HOUR STOP ALONG THE ROUTE

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST OVERNIGHT LODGING

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST BREWERY/DISTILLERY/COCKTAIL BAR

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST CAFE/RESTAURANT

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST SANDY SWIMMING BEACH

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST DOGGY DESTINATION

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

  • Duluth (e.g. Brighton Beach, Minnesota Point and the waterfront – just ask Teague and Breccan Shaw and their pup, Ella), www.visitduluth.com
  • Grand Marais (e.g. Artists’ Point and nearby Gunflint Trail), www.visitcookcounty.com

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

THE BEST … READER'S CHOICE

MICHIGAN

  • Jampot, Eagle Harbor, poorrockabbey.com
  • “Coffee and breakfast in the morning on the deck at Roy’s Pasties, in Houghton.”
  • “My favorites would be all the waterfalls in Ontonagon County, it would take you a week just to see them all.”

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

  • Nipigon Ice Fest, Nipigon, www.facebook.com/nipigonicefest
  • Just the outdoors of water, mountains and trees with fresh air and open spaces.”
  • Best Scenic Drive: Kama Bay to Marathon

WISCONSIN

  • Apostle Islands Booksellers, Bayfield, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com
  • Best Ice Cream: The Candy Shoppe, Bayfield, www.bayfield.org/business/ candy-shoppe-the/
  • Saxon Harbor, even if it is presently under construction for a new marina.”

Do you have suggestions for new Best of the Lake categories or want to add your voice to our votes for next year? Keep watch on our website for the next survey: www.LakeSuperior.com

