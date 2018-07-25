Best of the Lake: 2018

You might think that when we tally up the votes for our annual Lake Superior Best of the Lake survey that we find that the same names keep coming to the top. It’s true, we have some perennial favorites like the Old Rittenhouse Inn for Best Overnight Lodging in Wisconsin or Young’s General Store as a favorite shopping stop in Ontario. You read those and think, “Yup, I knew that.”

But this year, when we gathered the votes from our readers, online supporters and social media followers, we got some delightful surprises – the kind of local and visitor insights that encourage us to make even more time to travel around the Lake’s vast shores to see all that’s out there to discover. Take the Best Local Music category. People chose as their favorites everything from the riproaring, off-beat musical humor of

Da Yoopers in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to locally born and now nationally prominent performers like Trampled by Turtles and Low from Minnesota and Coleman Hell from Ontario’s shores.

We were tickled to see, too, that our open category – Reader’s Choice – generated numerous one-off personal favorites, but also some businesses that earned multiple mentions like the Jampot in Michigan, World’s Best Donuts in Minnesota and Apostle Islands Booksellers in Wisconsin.

What you won’t see here, but amused us equally well, were the number of “my fishing hole” responses … people who bluntly indicated “I won’t tell,” imagining that their favorite Walking Trail might remain a secret. For us, the purpose of this survey each year is not just to point out favorites (there are so many we can’t list them all), but also to share the secrets and to encourage you to find new favorites on your travels or right in your own hometown.

× Expand JOHN McCORMICK 404botl2 TAHQUAMENON FALLS, MI

BEST WATERFALL

MICHIGAN

Tahquamenon Falls , Paradise, www.facebook.com/TQFalls

, Paradise, www.facebook.com/TQFalls Bond Falls, Paulding, www.michigandnr.com

MINNESOTA

Gooseberry Falls , Two Harbors, www.dnr.state.mn.us

, Two Harbors, www.dnr.state.mn.us High Falls of Pigeon River, Grand Portage, www.dnr.state.mn.us

ONTARIO

Kakabeka Falls , Kakabeka Falls, www.ontarioparks.com

, Kakabeka Falls, www.ontarioparks.com High Falls of Pigeon River, on the border, www.ontarioparks.com

WISCONSIN

Big Manitou in Pattison State Park, Superior, dnr.wi.gov

in Pattison State Park, Superior, dnr.wi.gov Copper Falls, Mellen, dnr.wi.gov

× Expand LEE RADZAK 404botl3 SPLIT ROCK LIGHTHOUSE, MN

BEST LOCAL LANDMARK

MICHIGAN

Brockway Mountain , Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org

, Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org TIE: Quincy Mine , Hancock, www.quincymine.com

, Hancock, www.quincymine.com TIE: Whitefish Point Lighthouse, Paradise, www.shipwreckmuseum.com

MINNESOTA

Split Rock Lighthouse , Two Harbors, www.mnhs.org/splitrock

, Two Harbors, www.mnhs.org/splitrock Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth, www.duluthmn.gov

ONTARIO

The Sleeping Giant , Sibley Peninsula, www.ontarioparks.com

, Sibley Peninsula, www.ontarioparks.com Wawa Goose, Wawa, wawa.cc

WISCONSIN

The Apostle Islands , Bayfield, www.nps.gov/apis

, Bayfield, www.nps.gov/apis Ashland’s Waterfront, Ashland, (e.g. the artesian wells, marina and ore dock piers) www.visitashland.com

× Expand PIETER M. van HATTEM 404botl4 TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, MN

BEST LOCAL MUSICIANS

MICHIGAN

Da Yoopers , Ishpeming, dayoopers.com [national, folk humor]

, Ishpeming, dayoopers.com [national, folk humor] 3-WAY TIE: Gail English , Copper Harbor, www.facebook.com/gail.english.92 [local vocalist]

, Copper Harbor, www.facebook.com/gail.english.92 [local vocalist] TIE: Flat Broke Blues Band , Marquette, flatbrokeblues.com [powerhouse blues]

, Marquette, flatbrokeblues.com [powerhouse blues] TIE: Frank an Da Beanz, Marquette, www.facebook.com, search band name [local rock/bluegrass/pop band]

MINNESOTA

Trampled by Turtles , Duluth, trampledbyturtles.com [national bluegrass/folk band]

, Duluth, trampledbyturtles.com [national bluegrass/folk band] TIE: Low , Duluth, www.chairkickers.com, [national indie rock band]

, Duluth, www.chairkickers.com, [national indie rock band] TIE: The Northwood’s Band, Duluth, www.facebook.com/thenorthwoodsband [local rock/pop band]

ONTARIO

The Reptiles , Sault Ste. Marie, www.facebook.com/pg/The-Reptiles-142149325850108 [local R&B band]

, Sault Ste. Marie, www.facebook.com/pg/The-Reptiles-142149325850108 [local R&B band] Coleman Hell, Thunder Bay, www.colemanhell.com [national R&B singer/songwriter]

WISCONSIN

Big Top Chautauqua , Bayfield, www.bigtop.org [not a group, but it is a musical phenomenon]

, Bayfield, www.bigtop.org [not a group, but it is a musical phenomenon] Randy Sabien, Hayward, www.randysabien.com [national jazz/rock/ blues violinist and vocalist and Big Top Chautauqua performer]

× Expand AMY LARSEN 404botl5 EHLER'S, WI

BEST 'LOCALLY MADE' STORE

MICHIGAN

Laughing Loon , Copper Harbor, www.thelaughingloononline.com

, Copper Harbor, www.thelaughingloononline.com TIE: Beth Millner Jewelry , Marquette, www.bethmillner.com

, Marquette, www.bethmillner.com TIE: Copper World, Calumet, www.calumetcopper.com

MINNESOTA

3-WAY TIE: Duluth Pack , Duluth, 906-289-4502, www.duluthpack.com

, Duluth, 906-289-4502, www.duluthpack.com TIE: Lake Superior Trading Post , Grand Marais, www.lakesuperiortradingpost.com

, Grand Marais, www.lakesuperiortradingpost.com TIE: Sivertson’s , Grand Marais, www.sivertson.com

, Grand Marais, www.sivertson.com Joynes Ben Franklin, Grand Marais, www.joynesbenfranklin.com

ONTARIO

Young’s General Store , Wawa, www.youngsgeneralstore.com

, Wawa, www.youngsgeneralstore.com Agawa Crafts & the Canadian Carver, Pancake Bay, pancakebay.com

WISCONSIN

Ehler’s Store, Cornucopia, www.ehlerstore.com

Cornucopia, www.ehlerstore.com TIE: Madeline Island Candles , La Pointe, www.madelineislandcandles.com

, La Pointe, www.madelineislandcandles.com TIE: Harbor House Sweets, Washburn, www.harborhousesweets.com

× Expand PAUL L. HAYDEN 404botl8 COPPER HARBOR, MI

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

MICHIGAN

Copper Harbor , copperharbor.org

, copperharbor.org Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising, www.nps.gov/piro

MINNESOTA

Duluth , www.visitduluth.com

, www.visitduluth.com Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors, www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks

ONTARIO

Thunder Bay , visitthunderbay.com

, visitthunderbay.com Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, T-Bay, www.ontarioparks.com/park/sleepinggiant

WISCONSIN

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore , Bayfield, www.nps.gov/apis

, Bayfield, www.nps.gov/apis Bayfield, www.bayfieldcounty.org

× Expand BOB BERG 404botl9 BIG BAY STATE PARK, WI

BEST WALKING TRAIL

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

Superior Hiking Trail , 310 miles of it, superiorhiking.org

, 310 miles of it, superiorhiking.org The Lakewalk, Duluth, www.visitduluth.com/attractions/parks-and-trails/lakewalk

ONTARIO

Sleeping Giant Provincial Park trails , Sibley Peninsula, www.ontarioparks.com/ park/sleepinggiant

, Sibley Peninsula, www.ontarioparks.com/ park/sleepinggiant John Rowswell Hub Trail, Sault Ste. Marie, www.hubtrail.com

WISCONSIN

Big Bay State Park , Madeline Island, dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/bigbay

, Madeline Island, dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/bigbay North Country Trail, local section, northcountrytrail.org/trail/wisconsin

× Expand PAUL L. HAYDEN 404botl10 TERRY FOX MONUMENT, ON

BEST 1-HOUR STOP ALONG THE ROUTE

MICHIGAN

Brockway Mountain , Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org

, Copper Harbor, copperharbor.org Soo Locks, Sault Ste. Marie, www.lre.usace.army.mil

MINNESOTA

Canal Park , Duluth, canalpark.com

, Duluth, canalpark.com Temperance River State Park, Schroeder, www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/ temperance_river

ONTARIO

Terry Fox Monument & Tourist Info Centre , Thunder Bay, www.visitthunderbay.com

, Thunder Bay, www.visitthunderbay.com Old Woman Bay, Wawa, www.ontarioparks.com/park/ lakesuperior

WISCONSIN

Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center , Ashland, www.nglvc.org

, Ashland, www.nglvc.org Bayfield Waterfront, Bayfield, www.bayfieldcounty.org

× Expand MARK PHILLIPS 04botl11 OLD RITTENHOUSE INN, WI

BEST OVERNIGHT LODGING

MICHIGAN

AJ’s Walleye Lodge , Bergland, www.walleyelodge.com

, Bergland, www.walleyelodge.com TIE: Dapple-Gray Bed & Breakfast , Copper Harbor, www.dapple-gray.com

, Copper Harbor, www.dapple-gray.com TIE: The Landmark Inn, Marquette, www.thelandmarkinn.com

MINNESOTA

Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior , Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com

, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com Cove Point Lodge, Beaver Bay, www.covepointlodge.com

ONTARIO

Serendipity Gardens Guest House , Rossport, www.serendipitygardens.ca

, Rossport, www.serendipitygardens.ca KOA, Sault Ste. Marie, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie

WISCONSIN

Old Rittenhouse Inn/Le Chateau , Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com

, Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com The Bayfield Inn, Bayfield, www.bayfieldinn.com

× Expand CASTLE DANGER BREWERY 404botl12 CASTLE DANGER BREWERY, MN

BEST BREWERY/DISTILLERY/COCKTAIL BAR

MICHIGAN

Brickside Brewery , Copper Harbor, www.facebook.com/bricksidebrew

, Copper Harbor, www.facebook.com/bricksidebrew Keweenaw Brewing Company, Houghton, www.kbc.beer

MINNESOTA

Castle Danger Brewery , Two Harbors, www.castledangerbrewery.com

, Two Harbors, www.castledangerbrewery.com Voyageur Brewing Company, Grand Marais, www.voyageurbrewing.com

ONTARIO

Outspoken Brewing , Sault Ste. Marie, www.outspokenbrewing.com

, Sault Ste. Marie, www.outspokenbrewing.com Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, Thunder Bay, sleepinggiantbrewing.ca

WISCONSIN

South Shore Brewery , Ashland & Washburn, www.southshorebrewery.com

, Ashland & Washburn, www.southshorebrewery.com TIE: Earth Rider Brewery , Superior, earthrider.beer

, Superior, earthrider.beer TIE: Thirsty Pagan Brewing, Superior, www.thirstypaganbrewing.com/

× Expand DRIFTERS RESTAURANT 404botl13 DRIFTERS RESTAURANT, ON

BEST CAFE/RESTAURANT

MICHIGAN

Harbor Haus , Copper Harbor, www.harborhaus.com

, Copper Harbor, www.harborhaus.com Fitzgerald’s, Eagle River, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com

MINNESOTA

Angry Trout Cafe , Grand Marais, www.angrytroutcafe.com

, Grand Marais, www.angrytroutcafe.com 3-WAY TIE: Grandma’s Saloon & Grill , Duluth, www.grandmasrestaurants.com

, Duluth, www.grandmasrestaurants.com TIE: Rustic Inn Café , Castle Danger, rusticinn.cafe

, Castle Danger, rusticinn.cafe TIE: Betty’s Pies, Two Harbors, bettyspies.com

ONTARIO

Drifters Restaurant , Terrace Bay, www.facebook.com/DriftersRestaurantAndMotel

, Terrace Bay, www.facebook.com/DriftersRestaurantAndMotel Bight Restaurant & Bar, Thunder Bay, http://bightrestaurant.ca

WISCONSIN

TIE: Maggie’s , Bayfield, www.maggies-bayfield.com

, Bayfield, www.maggies-bayfield.com TIE: Anchor Bar & Grill , Superior, anchorbarandgrill.com

, Superior, anchorbarandgrill.com Landmark Restaurant, Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com

× Expand LAKE SUPERIOR PROVINCIAL PARK 404botl14 LAKE SUPERIOR PROVINCIAL PARK , ON

BEST SANDY SWIMMING BEACH

MICHIGAN

Great Sand Bay , between Eagle Harbor and Eagle River, www.keweenaw.info

, between Eagle Harbor and Eagle River, www.keweenaw.info Bete Gris Preserve, Bete Gris, www.keweenaw.info/attractions/parks-beaches/

MINNESOTA

Park Point , Duluth, www.duluthmn.gov/parks/parks-listing/park-point

, Duluth, www.duluthmn.gov/parks/parks-listing/park-point Black Beach, Silver Bay, www.silverbay.com

ONTARIO

Lake Superior Provincial Park , near Wawa, www.ontarioparks.com/park/lakesuperior

, near Wawa, www.ontarioparks.com/park/lakesuperior TIE: Pointes des Chenes , Sault Ste. Marie, www.saulttourism.com

, Sault Ste. Marie, www.saulttourism.com TIE: Terrace Bay Beach, Terrace Bay, www.terracebay.ca

WISCONSIN

Cornucopia beaches , Cornucopia, cornucopiawisconsin.net

, Cornucopia, cornucopiawisconsin.net Wisconsin Point, Superior, www.ci.superior.wi.us/226/Wisconsin-Point

× Expand KONNIE LeMAY 404botl16 DULUTH WATERFRONT, MN

BEST DOGGY DESTINATION

MICHIGAN

Copper Harbor (e.g. Hunters Point & Lake Fanny Hooe), copperharbor.org

(e.g. Hunters Point & Lake Fanny Hooe), copperharbor.org Marquette (e.g. Canine Park & Presque Isle), www.travelmarquettemichigan.com

MINNESOTA

Duluth (e.g. Brighton Beach, Minnesota Point and the waterfront – just ask Teague and Breccan Shaw and their pup, Ella), www.visitduluth.com

(e.g. Brighton Beach, Minnesota Point and the waterfront – just ask Teague and Breccan Shaw and their pup, Ella), www.visitduluth.com Grand Marais (e.g. Artists’ Point and nearby Gunflint Trail), www.visitcookcounty.com

ONTARIO

Sault Ste. Marie (e.g. Hub Trails & nearby Mount Pleasant Trail), www.saulttourism.com

(e.g. Hub Trails & nearby Mount Pleasant Trail), www.saulttourism.com Terrace Bay, (e.g. beach & Casque I sles Trail), www.terracebay.ca

WISCONSIN

Superior (e.g. Municipal Forest & Wisconsin Point), www.superiorchamber.org

(e.g. Municipal Forest & Wisconsin Point), www.superiorchamber.org Cornucopia (e.g. nearby Meyers Beach Trail), cornucopiawisconsin.net

× Expand APOSTLE ISLANDS BOOKSELLERS 404botl17 APOSTLE ISLANDS BOOKSELLERS, WI

THE BEST … READER'S CHOICE

MICHIGAN

Jampot , Eagle Harbor, poorrockabbey.com

, Eagle Harbor, poorrockabbey.com “Coffee and breakfast in the morning on the deck at Roy’s Pasties , in Houghton.”

, in Houghton.” “My favorites would be all the waterfalls in Ontonagon County, it would take you a week just to see them all.”

MINNESOTA

World’s Best Donuts , Grand Marais www.worldsbestdonutsmn.com

, Grand Marais www.worldsbestdonutsmn.com Best Coffee/Lunch Stop: Cedar Coffee Company , Two Harbors, cedarcoffeecompany.com

, Two Harbors, cedarcoffeecompany.com “Lutsen Mountains Alpine Slide & Gondola for best ride with a view in the Great Lakes region.” www.lutsen.com

ONTARIO

Nipigon Ice Fest , Nipigon, www.facebook.com/nipigonicefest

, Nipigon, www.facebook.com/nipigonicefest “ Just the outdoors of water, mountains and trees with fresh air and open spaces.”

of water, mountains and trees with fresh air and open spaces.” Best Scenic Drive: Kama Bay to Marathon

WISCONSIN

Apostle Islands Booksellers , Bayfield, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com

, Bayfield, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com Best Ice Cream: The Candy Shoppe , Bayfield, www.bayfield.org/business/ candy-shoppe-the/

, Bayfield, www.bayfield.org/business/ candy-shoppe-the/ “Saxon Harbor, even if it is presently under construction for a new marina.”

Do you have suggestions for new Best of the Lake categories or want to add your voice to our votes for next year? Keep watch on our website for the next survey: www.LakeSuperior.com