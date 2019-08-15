Best of the Lake: 2019

We wrap up another amazing year for Best of the Lake picks featuring many longtime favorites and quite a few surprise new winners. This survey generated votes from three Canadian provinces and 23 states, plus the District of Columbia. Those who voted – many of them you loyal readers – include Big Lake neighborhood residents and, obviously by the far-flung locales, frequent visitors to our region.

In addition to the nine main categories this year, we included two options for folks to ignore our designations and come up with their own favorites. View the Best Reader’s Choice selections and the broad range of activities chosen as Best Way to Experience the Lake.

Where possible, winners include a good start-place website where you can find out more so you can get on the road to sample these Bests and discover your own picks.

BEST STROLLING OR SWIMMING BEACH

MICHIGAN

Au Train Beach , near Au Train, www.munising.org

, near Au Train, www.munising.org Bete Grise , near Mohawk, www.keweenaw.info

, near Mohawk, www.keweenaw.info Little Girl’s Point, near Ironwood, www.explorewesternup.com

MINNESOTA

Park Point , Duluth, www.VisitDuluth.com

, Duluth, www.VisitDuluth.com Grand Marais waterfront, Grand Marais, www.visitcookcounty.com

ONTARIO

Batchawana Bay , Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, www.OntarioParks.com

, Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, www.OntarioParks.com Pancake Bay, Pancake Bay Provincial Park, www.OntarioParks.com

WISCONSIN

Big Bay State Park , La Pointe, dnr.wi.gov

, La Pointe, dnr.wi.gov Wisconsin Point , Superior, ci.superior.wi.us

, Superior, ci.superior.wi.us Bayview Beach, near Washburn, www.townofbayview.org

× Expand COURTESY MICHIGAN TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY 414botl1 BROCKWAY MOUNTAIN (a 360° Image)

BEST ROADSIDE OVERLOOK OR WAYSIDE REST

MICHIGAN

Brockway Mountain , Eagle Harbor & Copper Harbor, www.copperharbor.org

, Eagle Harbor & Copper Harbor, www.copperharbor.org Esrey Park, near Mohawk, www.keweenaw.info

MINNESOTA

Split Rock Lighthouse & the overlook toward it , www.mnhs.org/splitrock

, www.mnhs.org/splitrock Palisade Head, Tettegouche State Park, www.dnr.state.mn.us

ONTARIO

Terry Fox Memorial , near Thunder Bay, www.visitthunderbay.com

, near Thunder Bay, www.visitthunderbay.com Lake Superior Provincial Park (3 sites): Katherine’s Cove, Old Woman Bay, Agawa Bay, www.ontarioparks.com

WISCONSIN

Cornucopia Beach , Cornucopia, cornucopiawisconsin.net

, Cornucopia, cornucopiawisconsin.net All along Highway 2 in Ashland, visitashland.com

× Expand NORTHERN GREAT LAKES VISITOR CENTER 414botl2 NORTHERN GREAT LAKES VISITOR CENTER

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

MICHIGAN

Beth MillnerJewelry , Marquette, www.bethmillner.com

, Marquette, www.bethmillner.com Copper World, Calumet, www.calumetcopper.com

MINNESOTA

Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior , Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com

, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com The Inn on Lake Superior, Duluth, www.theinnonlakesuperior.com

ONTARIO

Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday , Sault Ste. Marie, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie

, Sault Ste. Marie, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort, Batchawana Bay, www.salzburgerhofresort.com

WISCONSIN

Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center , Ashland, www.nglvc.org

, Ashland, www.nglvc.org Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland, www.visitashland.com

× Expand LAKE SHORE SALZBURGER HOF 414botl3 LAKE SHORE SALZBURGER HOF

BEST LOCAL RESTAURANT / CAFE / EATERY

MICHIGAN

Fitzgerald’s , Eagle River, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com

, Eagle River, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor, www.harborhaus.com

MINNESOTA

Bluefin Grille , Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com/dine/bluefin-grille

, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com/dine/bluefin-grille Angry Trout, Grand Marais, www.angrytroutcafe.com

ONTARIO

Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort, Batchawana Bay, www.salzburgerhofresort.com

Hoito, Thunder Bay, thehoito.ca

WISCONSIN

× Expand Copper World 414botl4 Copper World

BEST GIFT SHOP / BOOKSTORE / ETC.

MICHIGAN

Copper World , Calumet, www.calumetcopper.com

, Calumet, www.calumetcopper.com The Laughing Loon , Copper Harbor, www.thelaughingloononline.com

, Copper Harbor, www.thelaughingloononline.com Snowbound Books, Marquette, www.snowboundbooks.com

MINNESOTA

Lake Superior Trading Post , Grand Marais, www.lakesuperiortradingpost.com

, Grand Marais, www.lakesuperiortradingpost.com Drury Lane Books, Grand Marais, drurylanebooks.indielite.org

ONTARIO

Authentique Gift Shop , Thunder Bay on Facebook

, Thunder Bay on Facebook Young’s General Store, Wawa, youngsgeneralstore.ca

WISCONSIN

Chequamegon Books , Washburn, www.chequamegonbooks.com

, Washburn, www.chequamegonbooks.com Apostle Islands Booksellers , Bayfield, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com

, Bayfield, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com Stone’s Throw, Bayfield, www.stonesthrowbayfield.com

BEST READER'S CHOICE (those picks outside the box)

MICHIGAN

Copper Harbor , “Copper Harbor is by far our most favorite location on the whole Lake – a little of everything is within reach: fine dining, excellent accommodations, beautiful miles of shoreline, Brockway Mountain, Estivant Pines, High Rock Bay, Viking petroglyphs … the list goes on and on.

, “Copper Harbor is by far our most favorite location on the whole Lake – a little of everything is within reach: fine dining, excellent accommodations, beautiful miles of shoreline, Brockway Mountain, Estivant Pines, High Rock Bay, Viking petroglyphs … the list goes on and on. The Village of Copper Harbor , "a timeless village that retains its 1960s character with its mom-and-pop businesses."

, "a timeless village that retains its 1960s character with its mom-and-pop businesses." Little towns , like Lake Linden, will steal your heart on the Fourth of July

, like Lake Linden, will steal your heart on the Fourth of July Wilcox Fish House & Restaurant, outside Brimley. "So neat the way they serve whatever fish is running in Lake Superior at the time."

MINNESOTA

Duluth , “A beautiful town to visit! The boardwalk along Lake Superior cannot be beat” and “Watching little kids feed the gulls in Canal Park! Or just Canal Park and the Lakewalk in general.”

, “A beautiful town to visit! The boardwalk along Lake Superior cannot be beat” and “Watching little kids feed the gulls in Canal Park! Or just Canal Park and the Lakewalk in general.” Brian Freeman mystery novels set in Duluth.

set in Duluth. Breweries , like the rooftop brewpub in Grand Marais with cold beer and cheese curds (there are actually two: The Gun Flint Tavern (www.gunflinttavern.com) and Voyageur Brewing Company (www.voyageurbrewing.com).

, like the rooftop brewpub in Grand Marais with cold beer and cheese curds (there are actually two: The Gun Flint Tavern (www.gunflinttavern.com) and Voyageur Brewing Company (www.voyageurbrewing.com). Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River, www.greatlakescandy.com

in Knife River, www.greatlakescandy.com World's Best Donuts in Grand Marais, www.worldsbestdonutsmn.com

ONTARIO

Seeing the freighters “in Thunder Bay Harbour or as they pass between Terrace Bay and the Slate Islands when there is a strong north wind out on the Lake. We can see them from our house.”

“in Thunder Bay Harbour or as they pass between Terrace Bay and the Slate Islands when there is a strong north wind out on the Lake. We can see them from our house.” Amethyst mines by Thunder Bay

by Thunder Bay Serendipity Gardens Café & Guest House in Rossport, www.serendipitygardens.ca

WISCONSIN

Port Wing Marina , “You wouldn’t have to ask what’s the best if you had visited the Port Wing Marina and spent five minutes talking to Stacy Jardine about her love of Lake Superior.

, “You wouldn’t have to ask what’s the best if you had visited the Port Wing Marina and spent five minutes talking to Stacy Jardine about her love of Lake Superior. Best Cocktail , the Bootleg at The Pub in the Inn on Madeline Island, www.madisland.com

, the Bootleg at The Pub in the Inn on Madeline Island, www.madisland.com Fresh whitefish from Bodin Fisheries in Bayfield, www.bodinfisheries.com

from Bodin Fisheries in Bayfield, www.bodinfisheries.com Harbor House Sweets in Washburn, www.harborhousesweets.com

in Washburn, www.harborhousesweets.com Tom’s Burned Down Café on Madeline Island

on Madeline Island Lesser traveled spots, like Pattison State Park, near Superior, dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/pattison, and the SS Meteor Whaleback Museum Ship in Superior, superiorpublicmuseums.org

× Expand Bob Berg 414botl6 BROWNSTONE TRAIL

BEST ACCESSIBLE TRAIL

MICHIGAN

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Trails , www.michigandnr.com

, www.michigandnr.com North Country Trail (Marquette, Bruce Crossing, et al.), northcountrytrail.org

MINNESOTA

Superior Hiking Trail , (Duluth to international border), superiorhiking.org

, (Duluth to international border), superiorhiking.org Gooseberry Falls State Park, (accessible route), www.dnr.state.mn.us

ONTARIO

Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park ,www.ontarioparks.com

,www.ontarioparks.com Hub Trail, Sault Ste. Marie, www.hubtrail.com

WISCONSIN

Brownstone Trail , Bayfield/Washburn, washburncounty.org; bayfield.org

, Bayfield/Washburn, washburncounty.org; bayfield.org Osaugie Trail, Superior, www.ci.superior.wi.us

× Expand TONY WEBSTER 414botl5 SAULT STE. MARIE KOA HOLIDAY

BEST LOCAL CAMPGROUND

MICHIGAN

Union Bay Campground, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, www.michigandnr.com Fort Wilkins Historic State Park, Copper Harbor, www.michigandnr.com

MINNESOTA

Grand Marais Municipal Campground & RV Park, www.grandmaraisrecreationarea.com/campground Tettegouche State Park, near Silver Bay, www.dnr.state.mn.us

ONTARIO

Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday, Sault Ste. Marie, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie Agawa Bay Campground, Lake Superior Provincial Park, www.ontarioparks.com

WISCONSIN

Big Bay State Park, La Pointe, Madeline Island, dnr.wi.gov Thompson’s West End Park, Washburn, www.cityofwashburn.org

× Expand AJ’S WALLEYE LODGE 414.BOTLajs AJ’S WALLEYE LODGE

BEST FAMILY OVERNIGHT LODGING

MICHIGAN

AJ’s Walleye Lodge , Bergland, www.walleyelodge.com

, Bergland, www.walleyelodge.com Landmark Inn , Marquette, www.thelandmarkinn.com

, Marquette, www.thelandmarkinn.com Hampton Inn Marquette, www.hilton.com/en/hampton

MINNESOTA

Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior , Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com

, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com Cove Point Lodge, Beaver Bay, www.covepointlodge.com

ONTARIO

Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort , www.salzburgerhofresort.com

, www.salzburgerhofresort.com TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Thunder Bay, www.marriott.com

WISCONSIN

Bayfield Inn , Bayfield, www.bayfieldinn.com

, Bayfield, www.bayfieldinn.com Old Rittenhouse Inn , Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com

, Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com AmericInn by Wyndham Ashland, www.wyndhamhotels.com

× Expand MAARJA HEWITT 414botl8 AERIAL LIFT BRIDGE

BEST PLACE FOR A (safe) SELFIE

MICHIGAN

Brockway Mountain Drive , www.keweenaw.info

, www.keweenaw.info Lake of the Clouds , Porcupine Mountains, www.michigandnr.com

, Porcupine Mountains, www.michigandnr.com Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising, www.michigandnr.com

MINNESOTA

Canal Park/Aerial Lift Bridge , Duluth, www.VisitDuluth.com

, Duluth, www.VisitDuluth.com Gooseberry Falls State Park, near Two Harbors, www.dnr.state.mn.us

ONTARIO

Sleeping Giant backdrop , Thunder Bay (try the waterfront or Hillcrest Park), www.visitthunderbay.com

, Thunder Bay (try the waterfront or Hillcrest Park), www.visitthunderbay.com Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, www.ontarioparks.com

WISCONSIN

Bayfield waterfront, Bayfield, bayfield.org Ashland waterfront, Ashland, www.visitashland.com

BEST WAY TO EXPERIENCE THE LAKE …

MICHIGAN

While hiking , especially in the Porcupine Mountains, Pictured Rocks or Wetmore Landing and Presque Isle, both in Marquette, and on Isle Royale

, especially in the Porcupine Mountains, Pictured Rocks or Wetmore Landing and Presque Isle, both in Marquette, and on Isle Royale From a boat , a tour boat or kayak at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

, a tour boat or kayak at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore While beach combing or rock hunting, especially at Black River Harbor

MINNESOTA

While in Grand Marais , "just being there on the shore of Lake Superior, walking around Grand Marais, visiting all the shops, eating donuts at World's Best, dinner at the fantastic Nanaboujou Lodge and sleeping in our tent in the marvelous, fragrant pine air. Nothing can compare to a vacation in Grand Marais."

, "just being there on the shore of Lake Superior, walking around Grand Marais, visiting all the shops, eating donuts at World's Best, dinner at the fantastic Nanaboujou Lodge and sleeping in our tent in the marvelous, fragrant pine air. Nothing can compare to a vacation in Grand Marais." By sitting on the beach , any beach, "looking out at our 'ocean,'" or at the end of Shovel Point, in an Adirondack chair at Beaver Bay, or on a bench at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center by the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth

, any beach, "looking out at our 'ocean,'" or at the end of Shovel Point, in an Adirondack chair at Beaver Bay, or on a bench at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center by the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth While hiking state park trails

state park trails While driving up the North Shore on Highway 61

ONTARIO

While hiking , especially along the Thunder Bay waterfront, or along the shore in Lake Superior Provincial Park

, especially along the Thunder Bay waterfront, or along the shore in Lake Superior Provincial Park While sailing, especially with SailSuperior.com in Thunder Bay

WISCONSIN