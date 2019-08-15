Best of the Lake: 2019

We wrap up another amazing year for Best of the Lake picks featuring many longtime favorites and quite a few surprise new winners. This survey generated votes from three Canadian provinces and 23 states, plus the District of Columbia. Those who voted – many of them you loyal readers – include Big Lake neighborhood residents and, obviously by the far-flung locales, frequent visitors to our region.
In addition to the nine main categories this year, we included two options for folks to ignore our designations and come up with their own favorites. View the Best Reader’s Choice selections and the broad range of activities chosen as Best Way to Experience the Lake.
Where possible, winners include a good start-place website where you can find out more so you can get on the road to sample these Bests and discover your own picks.
BEST STROLLING OR SWIMMING BEACH
MICHIGAN
- Au Train Beach, near Au Train, www.munising.org
- Bete Grise, near Mohawk, www.keweenaw.info
- Little Girl’s Point, near Ironwood, www.explorewesternup.com
MINNESOTA
- Park Point, Duluth, www.VisitDuluth.com
- Grand Marais waterfront, Grand Marais, www.visitcookcounty.com
ONTARIO
- Batchawana Bay, Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, www.OntarioParks.com
- Pancake Bay, Pancake Bay Provincial Park, www.OntarioParks.com
WISCONSIN
- Big Bay State Park, La Pointe, dnr.wi.gov
- Wisconsin Point, Superior, ci.superior.wi.us
- Bayview Beach, near Washburn, www.townofbayview.org
COURTESY MICHIGAN TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY
414botl1
BROCKWAY MOUNTAIN (a 360° Image)
BEST ROADSIDE OVERLOOK OR WAYSIDE REST
MICHIGAN
- Brockway Mountain, Eagle Harbor & Copper Harbor, www.copperharbor.org
- Esrey Park, near Mohawk, www.keweenaw.info
MINNESOTA
- Split Rock Lighthouse & the overlook toward it, www.mnhs.org/splitrock
- Palisade Head, Tettegouche State Park, www.dnr.state.mn.us
ONTARIO
- Terry Fox Memorial, near Thunder Bay, www.visitthunderbay.com
- Lake Superior Provincial Park (3 sites): Katherine’s Cove, Old Woman Bay, Agawa Bay, www.ontarioparks.com
WISCONSIN
- Cornucopia Beach, Cornucopia, cornucopiawisconsin.net
- All along Highway 2 in Ashland, visitashland.com
NORTHERN GREAT LAKES VISITOR CENTER
414botl2
NORTHERN GREAT LAKES VISITOR CENTER
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
MICHIGAN
- Beth MillnerJewelry, Marquette, www.bethmillner.com
- Copper World, Calumet, www.calumetcopper.com
MINNESOTA
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com
- The Inn on Lake Superior, Duluth, www.theinnonlakesuperior.com
ONTARIO
- Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday, Sault Ste. Marie, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie
- Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort, Batchawana Bay, www.salzburgerhofresort.com
WISCONSIN
- Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center, Ashland, www.nglvc.org
- Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland, www.visitashland.com
LAKE SHORE SALZBURGER HOF
414botl3
LAKE SHORE SALZBURGER HOF
BEST LOCAL RESTAURANT / CAFE / EATERY
MICHIGAN
- Fitzgerald’s, Eagle River, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com
- Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor, www.harborhaus.com
MINNESOTA
- Bluefin Grille, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com/dine/bluefin-grille
- Angry Trout, Grand Marais, www.angrytroutcafe.com
ONTARIO
- Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort, Batchawana Bay, www.salzburgerhofresort.com
- Hoito, Thunder Bay, thehoito.ca
WISCONSIN
- Cafe Coco, Washburn, coconorth.com
- Maggie’s, Bayfield, www.maggies-bayfield.com
Copper World
414botl4
Copper World
BEST GIFT SHOP / BOOKSTORE / ETC.
MICHIGAN
- Copper World, Calumet, www.calumetcopper.com
- The Laughing Loon, Copper Harbor, www.thelaughingloononline.com
- Snowbound Books, Marquette, www.snowboundbooks.com
MINNESOTA
- Lake Superior Trading Post, Grand Marais, www.lakesuperiortradingpost.com
- Drury Lane Books, Grand Marais, drurylanebooks.indielite.org
ONTARIO
- Authentique Gift Shop, Thunder Bay on Facebook
- Young’s General Store, Wawa, youngsgeneralstore.ca
WISCONSIN
- Chequamegon Books, Washburn, www.chequamegonbooks.com
- Apostle Islands Booksellers, Bayfield, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com
- Stone’s Throw, Bayfield, www.stonesthrowbayfield.com
BEST READER'S CHOICE (those picks outside the box)
MICHIGAN
- Copper Harbor, “Copper Harbor is by far our most favorite location on the whole Lake – a little of everything is within reach: fine dining, excellent accommodations, beautiful miles of shoreline, Brockway Mountain, Estivant Pines, High Rock Bay, Viking petroglyphs … the list goes on and on.
- The Village of Copper Harbor, "a timeless village that retains its 1960s character with its mom-and-pop businesses."
- Little towns, like Lake Linden, will steal your heart on the Fourth of July
- Wilcox Fish House & Restaurant, outside Brimley. "So neat the way they serve whatever fish is running in Lake Superior at the time."
MINNESOTA
- Duluth, “A beautiful town to visit! The boardwalk along Lake Superior cannot be beat” and “Watching little kids feed the gulls in Canal Park! Or just Canal Park and the Lakewalk in general.”
- Brian Freeman mystery novels set in Duluth.
- Breweries, like the rooftop brewpub in Grand Marais with cold beer and cheese curds (there are actually two: The Gun Flint Tavern (www.gunflinttavern.com) and Voyageur Brewing Company (www.voyageurbrewing.com).
- Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River, www.greatlakescandy.com
- World's Best Donuts in Grand Marais, www.worldsbestdonutsmn.com
ONTARIO
- Seeing the freighters “in Thunder Bay Harbour or as they pass between Terrace Bay and the Slate Islands when there is a strong north wind out on the Lake. We can see them from our house.”
- Amethyst mines by Thunder Bay
- Serendipity Gardens Café & Guest House in Rossport, www.serendipitygardens.ca
WISCONSIN
- Port Wing Marina, “You wouldn’t have to ask what’s the best if you had visited the Port Wing Marina and spent five minutes talking to Stacy Jardine about her love of Lake Superior.
- Best Cocktail, the Bootleg at The Pub in the Inn on Madeline Island, www.madisland.com
- Fresh whitefish from Bodin Fisheries in Bayfield, www.bodinfisheries.com
- Harbor House Sweets in Washburn, www.harborhousesweets.com
- Tom’s Burned Down Café on Madeline Island
- Lesser traveled spots, like Pattison State Park, near Superior, dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/pattison, and the SS Meteor Whaleback Museum Ship in Superior, superiorpublicmuseums.org
Bob Berg
414botl6
BROWNSTONE TRAIL
BEST ACCESSIBLE TRAIL
MICHIGAN
- Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Trails, www.michigandnr.com
- North Country Trail (Marquette, Bruce Crossing, et al.), northcountrytrail.org
MINNESOTA
- Superior Hiking Trail, (Duluth to international border), superiorhiking.org
- Gooseberry Falls State Park, (accessible route), www.dnr.state.mn.us
ONTARIO
- Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park,www.ontarioparks.com
- Hub Trail, Sault Ste. Marie, www.hubtrail.com
WISCONSIN
- Brownstone Trail, Bayfield/Washburn, washburncounty.org; bayfield.org
- Osaugie Trail, Superior, www.ci.superior.wi.us
TONY WEBSTER
414botl5
SAULT STE. MARIE KOA HOLIDAY
BEST LOCAL CAMPGROUND
MICHIGAN
- Union Bay Campground, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, www.michigandnr.com Fort Wilkins Historic State Park, Copper Harbor, www.michigandnr.com
MINNESOTA
- Grand Marais Municipal Campground & RV Park, www.grandmaraisrecreationarea.com/campground Tettegouche State Park, near Silver Bay, www.dnr.state.mn.us
ONTARIO
- Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday, Sault Ste. Marie, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie Agawa Bay Campground, Lake Superior Provincial Park, www.ontarioparks.com
WISCONSIN
- Big Bay State Park, La Pointe, Madeline Island, dnr.wi.gov Thompson’s West End Park, Washburn, www.cityofwashburn.org
AJ’S WALLEYE LODGE
414.BOTLajs
AJ’S WALLEYE LODGE
BEST FAMILY OVERNIGHT LODGING
MICHIGAN
- AJ’s Walleye Lodge, Bergland, www.walleyelodge.com
- Landmark Inn, Marquette, www.thelandmarkinn.com
- Hampton Inn Marquette, www.hilton.com/en/hampton
MINNESOTA
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior, Tofte, www.bluefinbay.com
- Cove Point Lodge, Beaver Bay, www.covepointlodge.com
ONTARIO
- Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort, www.salzburgerhofresort.com
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Thunder Bay, www.marriott.com
WISCONSIN
- Bayfield Inn, Bayfield, www.bayfieldinn.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn, Bayfield, www.rittenhouseinn.com
- AmericInn by Wyndham Ashland, www.wyndhamhotels.com
MAARJA HEWITT
414botl8
AERIAL LIFT BRIDGE
BEST PLACE FOR A (safe) SELFIE
MICHIGAN
- Brockway Mountain Drive, www.keweenaw.info
- Lake of the Clouds, Porcupine Mountains, www.michigandnr.com
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising, www.michigandnr.com
MINNESOTA
- Canal Park/Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth, www.VisitDuluth.com
- Gooseberry Falls State Park, near Two Harbors, www.dnr.state.mn.us
ONTARIO
- Sleeping Giant backdrop, Thunder Bay (try the waterfront or Hillcrest Park), www.visitthunderbay.com
- Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, www.ontarioparks.com
WISCONSIN
- Bayfield waterfront, Bayfield, bayfield.org Ashland waterfront, Ashland, www.visitashland.com
BEST WAY TO EXPERIENCE THE LAKE …
MICHIGAN
- While hiking, especially in the Porcupine Mountains, Pictured Rocks or Wetmore Landing and Presque Isle, both in Marquette, and on Isle Royale
- From a boat, a tour boat or kayak at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
- While beach combing or rock hunting, especially at Black River Harbor
MINNESOTA
- While in Grand Marais, "just being there on the shore of Lake Superior, walking around Grand Marais, visiting all the shops, eating donuts at World's Best, dinner at the fantastic Nanaboujou Lodge and sleeping in our tent in the marvelous, fragrant pine air. Nothing can compare to a vacation in Grand Marais."
- By sitting on the beach, any beach, "looking out at our 'ocean,'" or at the end of Shovel Point, in an Adirondack chair at Beaver Bay, or on a bench at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center by the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth
- While hiking state park trails
- While driving up the North Shore on Highway 61
ONTARIO
- While hiking, especially along the Thunder Bay waterfront, or along the shore in Lake Superior Provincial Park
- While sailing, especially with SailSuperior.com in Thunder Bay
WISCONSIN
- While kayaking, especially in the Apostle Islands, by Cornucopia, in Chequamegon Bay at Ashland
- While taking a cruise with the Apostle Islands Cruise Service or the Madeline Island Ferry Line