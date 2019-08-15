Best of the Lake: 2019

We wrap up another amazing year for Best of the Lake picks featuring many longtime favorites and quite a few surprise new winners. This survey generated votes from three Canadian provinces and 23 states, plus the District of Columbia. Those who voted – many of them you loyal readers – include Big Lake neighborhood residents and, obviously by the far-flung locales, frequent visitors to our region.

In addition to the nine main categories this year, we included two options for folks to ignore our designations and come up with their own favorites. View the Best Reader’s Choice selections and the broad range of activities chosen as Best Way to Experience the Lake.

Where possible, winners include a good start-place website where you can find out more so you can get on the road to sample these Bests and discover your own picks.

BEST STROLLING OR SWIMMING BEACH

BEST ROADSIDE OVERLOOK OR WAYSIDE REST

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

BEST LOCAL RESTAURANT / CAFE / EATERY

BEST GIFT SHOP / BOOKSTORE / ETC.

BEST READER'S CHOICE (those picks outside the box)

  • Copper Harbor, “Copper Harbor is by far our most favorite location on the whole  Lake – a little of everything is within reach: fine dining, excellent accommodations, beautiful miles of shoreline, Brockway Mountain, Estivant Pines, High Rock Bay, Viking petroglyphs … the list goes on and on.
  • The Village of Copper Harbor, "a timeless village that retains its 1960s character with its mom-and-pop businesses."
  • Little towns, like Lake Linden, will steal your heart on the Fourth of July
  • Wilcox Fish House & Restaurant, outside Brimley. "So neat the way they serve whatever fish is running in Lake Superior at the time."

  • Duluth, “A beautiful town to visit! The boardwalk along Lake Superior cannot be beat” and “Watching little kids feed the gulls in Canal Park! Or just Canal Park and the Lakewalk in general.”
  • Brian Freeman mystery novels set in Duluth.
  • Breweries, like the rooftop brewpub in Grand Marais with cold beer and cheese curds (there are actually two: The Gun Flint Tavern (www.gunflinttavern.com) and Voyageur Brewing Company (www.voyageurbrewing.com).
  • Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen in Knife River, www.greatlakescandy.com
  • World's Best Donuts in Grand Marais, www.worldsbestdonutsmn.com

  • Seeing the freighters “in Thunder Bay Harbour or as they pass between Terrace Bay and the Slate Islands when there is a strong north wind out on the Lake. We can see them from our house.”
  • Amethyst mines by Thunder Bay
  • Serendipity Gardens Café & Guest House in Rossport, www.serendipitygardens.ca

  • Port Wing Marina, “You wouldn’t have to ask what’s the best if you had visited the Port Wing Marina and spent five minutes talking to Stacy Jardine about her love of Lake Superior.
  • Best Cocktail, the Bootleg at The Pub in the Inn on Madeline Island, www.madisland.com
  • Fresh whitefish from Bodin Fisheries in Bayfield, www.bodinfisheries.com
  • Harbor House Sweets in Washburn, www.harborhousesweets.com
  • Tom’s Burned Down Café on Madeline Island
  • Lesser traveled spots, like Pattison State Park, near Superior, dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/pattison, and the SS Meteor Whaleback Museum Ship in Superior, superiorpublicmuseums.org

BEST ACCESSIBLE TRAIL

BEST LOCAL CAMPGROUND

  • Grand Marais Municipal Campground & RV Park, www.grandmaraisrecreationarea.com/campground Tettegouche State Park, near Silver Bay, www.dnr.state.mn.us

BEST FAMILY OVERNIGHT LODGING

BEST PLACE FOR A (safe) SELFIE

BEST WAY TO EXPERIENCE THE LAKE …

  • While hiking, especially in the Porcupine Mountains, Pictured Rocks or Wetmore Landing and Presque Isle, both in Marquette, and on Isle Royale
  • From a boat, a tour boat or kayak at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
  • While beach combing or rock hunting, especially at Black River Harbor

  • While in Grand Marais, "just being there on the shore of Lake Superior, walking around Grand Marais, visiting all the shops, eating donuts at World's Best, dinner at the fantastic Nanaboujou Lodge and sleeping in our tent in the marvelous, fragrant pine air.  Nothing can compare to a vacation in Grand Marais."
  • By sitting on the beach, any beach, "looking out at our 'ocean,'" or at the end of Shovel Point, in an Adirondack chair at Beaver Bay, or on a bench at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center by the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth
  • While hiking state park trails
  • While driving up the North Shore on Highway 61

  • While hiking, especially along the Thunder Bay waterfront, or along the shore in Lake Superior Provincial Park
  • While sailing, especially with SailSuperior.com in Thunder Bay

