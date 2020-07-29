Best of the Lake: 2020

We invite you to enjoy here the advice of nearly 1,500 people who responded to this year's Best of the Lake survey from around the country and by the shores. Some of the favorites are tried and true, others may surprise you. Many of those responding added their own witty and thoughtful additions with "Anywhere you can see the Lake" being a popular reminder along with the specific answers in almost any category. Thanks for all of you who took time to vote. Don't forget to log onto www.LakeSuperior.com to see an additional list of Readers' Choice selections that will reveal fun and funny single vote favorites for Best Cinnamon Roll, Best Apple Cider Donut, Best Agate and Thomsonite Hunting and more one-offs..

BEST WAYSIDE PULLOVER

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST CAMPING SITE

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST SHOPPING STOP

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST PLACE FOR A DAY TRIP

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST INDULGENT OVERNIGHT STAY

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

  • The Willows Inn B&B, Rossport, 807-824-3389, www.bbcanada.com/willowsinn
  • Delta Hotels by Marriott, Thunder Bay,  807-344-0777, via www.marriott.com

WISCONSIN

BEST PLACE FOR A LOCAL FISH DISH

MICHIGAN

  • Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant, Eagle River, 906-337-0666, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com.
  • Peterson's Fish Market / Four Suns Fish & Chips, Hancock, 906-482-2343, via Facebook
  • Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor, 906-289-4502, www.harborhaus.com

MINNESOTA

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

BEST WACKY ATTRACTION

MICHIGAN

MINNESOTA

  • Tom's Logging Camp & Trading Post, outside Duluth, 218-525-4120, www.tomsloggingcamp.com
  • Weldon's Gift Shop Giant Chicken, Two Harbors, 218-834-3462
  • Pierre the Pantsless Voyageur, Two Harbors, he's on Facebook

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

  • Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame's Gigantic Musky, Hayward, 715-634-4440, www.freshwater-fishing.org
  • Tom's Burned Down Cafe, La Pointe, Madeline Island, 715-747-6100

BEST RIDES FOR MOTORCYCLES

MICHIGAN

  • U.S. 41, Keweenaw Peninsula from Delaware to Copper Harbor
  • M-26, Keweenaw Peninsula, Mass City to Copper Harbor

MINNESOTA

  • Highway 61, along Minnesota's North Shore, Duluth to Grand Portage
  • Old North Shore Drive, Duluth to Two Harbors

ONTARIO

  • Trans-Canada Highway 11-17, Thunder Bay to Nipigon
  • Highway 17 through Algoma Country, White River to Sault Ste. Marie

WISCONSIN

  • Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway, Highway 13 Barksdale to Cloverland
  • Highway 2, Superior to Ashland

BEST READER'S CHOICES

Readers plug their favorites that may not fall into other categories.

MICHIGAN

West coast in the U.P. has everything. Ruggedness, beaches, fishing, agates, glorious sunsets. White City Beach near Jacobsville. Beautiful sandy beach and lighthouse, perfect for beach time or boating time! Love the Ben Franklin five-and-dime in Ironwood. So much fun to browse. Marquette's downtown harbor area and St. Peter Cathedral.

+ Pictured Rocks Trading Co., Munising; pasties at Suomi Restaurant, Houghton, and Mohawk Superette; Boot Lake Bar & Grill, Manistique.

MINNESOTA

Best place to social distance: Lake Superior Hiking Trail. Fitger's! Great restaurants, historic hotel, independently owned shops, a spa … you can't get much better. Clear water, beautiful views of ships – Burlington Bay, Two Harbors. Any of the state parks located along Highway 61 north of Two Harbors … they all have something for everyone.

+ Beth's Fudge and Gifts, Grand Marais; Zenith Bookstore, Duluth; Cove Point Lodge's Scandinavian breakfast; Best Adventure Park, Silver Bay.

ONTARIO

From Thunder Bay to the USA border, then from Thunder Bay to Marathon. All the islands from Marathon to the tip of the Sleeping Giant. Love Terrace Bay! Love all the attractions, our home in Terrace Bay and watching ships when there is a strong north wind out on the Big Lake. K9 Bark Avenue at Sault Ste Marie KOA Holiday. Love the dog agility field! Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park and Lake Superior Provinicial Park.

+ Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, Sault Ste. Marie; Breeze Bakery, Schreiber; Canadian Sault Locks; Amethyst mines near Thunder Bay.

WISCONSIN

Northwind Organic Farm near Bayfield – the best berries and longest running organic solar powered farm in the region. The little town on the Big Lake – Washburn is my choice for best destination to enjoy the lake from. Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Bayfield for shopping, restaurants and views of the Great Lake.

+ Honest Dog Bookstore, Bayfield; Lake Superior Estuarium, Superior;  Siskiwit Bay Lodge, Cornucopia; Tetzner's Dairy, Washburn.

Do you have suggestions for new Best of the Lake categories? Send them to edit@lakesuperior.com and keep watching on our website for the next survey: www.LakeSuperior.com.

Tags

Visit our
Great Lake Destinations
Fun Options and Discovery

The Directory

Looking for a link, a location, a place to eat or stay on Lake Superior? Find it all in our convenient directory.

Events Search Header

Wednesday

July 29, 2020

Thursday

July 30, 2020

Friday

July 31, 2020

Saturday

August 1, 2020

Sunday

August 2, 2020

Monday

August 3, 2020

Tuesday

August 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

LSM Newsletters
Keep up with the magazine, news and happenings around the Big Lake. Enter your email address and select which Free Newsletters you'd like to receive.

Email: 

LSM on Twitter

Superior Notes (right)