Best of the Lake: 2020

We invite you to enjoy here the advice of nearly 1,500 people who responded to this year's Best of the Lake survey from around the country and by the shores. Some of the favorites are tried and true, others may surprise you. Many of those responding added their own witty and thoughtful additions with "Anywhere you can see the Lake" being a popular reminder along with the specific answers in almost any category. Thanks for all of you who took time to vote. Don't forget to log onto www.LakeSuperior.com to see an additional list of Readers' Choice selections that will reveal fun and funny single vote favorites for Best Cinnamon Roll, Best Apple Cider Donut, Best Agate and Thomsonite Hunting and more one-offs..
BEST WAYSIDE PULLOVER
MICHIGAN
- Brockway Mountain, Copper Harbor/Eagle Harbor, 906-289-4274, www.copperharbor.org
- Esrey Park, Mohawk, 906-337-4579, www.keweenaw.info
MINNESOTA
- Split Rock Lighthouse, Two Harbors, 218-226-6372, www.mnhs.org/splitrock
- Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors, 218-595-7100, via www.dnr.state.mn.us
ONTARIO
- Lake Superior Provincial Park, Wawa, www.ontarioparks.com/park/lakesuperior
- Terry Fox Monument/Info Centre, Thunder Bay, 807-983-2041, www.visitthunderbay.com
WISCONSIN
- Bayfield Waterfront, Bayfield, 715-779-3335, bayfield.org
- Cornucopia Waterfront, Cornucopia, visitcornucopia.com
BEST CAMPING SITE
MICHIGAN
- McLain State Park, Hancock, 906-482-0278, via www2.dnr.state.mi.us/parksandtrails
- Ft. Wilkins Historic State Park, Copper Harbor, 906-289-4215, via www2.dnr.state.mi.us/parksandtrails
MINNESOTA
- Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors, 218-595-7100, via www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks
- Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, Two Harbors, 218-595-ROCK, via www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks
- Tettegouche State Park, Silver Bay, 218-353-8800, via www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_park
ONTARIO
- Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday, Sault Ste. Marie, 705-759-2344, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie
- Pancake Bay Provincial Park, Batchawana Bay, 705-882-2209, www.ontarioparks.com/park/pancakebay
WISCONSIN
- Thompson's West End Park, Washburn, www.cityofwashburn.org/parks--campgrounds.html
- Herbster Campground, Herbster, 715-774-3790, herbsterwisconsin.com
BEST SHOPPING STOP
MICHIGAN
- Copper World, Calumet, 906-337-4016, www.calumetcopper.com
- The Laughing Loon, Copper Harbor, 906-289-4813, www.thelaughingloononline.com
MINNESOTA
- Lake Superior Trading Post, Grand Marais, 218-387-2020, lakesuperiortradingpost.com
- Sivertson, Grand Marais, 218-387-2491, sivertson.com
ONTARIO
- Authentique, Thunder Bay, 807-683-0982, authentiquegifts.ca
- Young's General Store, Wawa, 705-856-2626, youngsgeneralstore.ca
WISCONSIN
- Ehlers General Store, Cornucopia, 715-742-3232, ehlersgeneralstore.com
- Apostle Islands Booksellers, Bayfield, 715-779-0200, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com
- Keeper of the Light, Bayfield, 715-779-5619, www.keeperofthelight.net
Thunder Bay
BEST PLACE FOR A DAY TRIP
MICHIGAN
- Copper Harbor, 906-289-4274, www.copperharbor.org
- Keweenaw Peninsula, 906-337-4579, www.keweenaw.info
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising, 906-387-3700, www.nps.gov/piro
MINNESOTA
- Duluth, 218 722-4011, www.visitduluth.com
- Grand Marais, 218-387-2524, www.visitcookcounty.com
ONTARIO
- Thunder Bay, 807-983-2041, www.visitthunderbay.com
- Algoma Country/Sault Ste. Marie, 800-263-2546, www.algomacountry.com
WISCONSIN
- Bayfield, 715-779-3335, bayfield.org
- Apostle Island Natonal Lakeshore, Bayfield, 715-779-3397, www.nps.gov/apis
- Madeline Island, 715-747-2801, www.madelineisland.com
Landmark Inn
BEST INDULGENT OVERNIGHT STAY
MICHIGAN
- Landmark Inn, Marquette, 906-228-2580, www.thelandmarkinn.com
- Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant, Eagle River, 906-337-0666, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com
- The Vault, Houghton, 906-481-1100, thevaulthotel.com
MINNESOTA
- Solglimt, Duluth, 218-216-8465, solglimt.com
- Cove Point Lodge, Beaver Bay, 218-226-3221, www.covepointlodge.com
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior, Tofte, 218-663-7296, www.bluefinbay.com
ONTARIO
- The Willows Inn B&B, Rossport, 807-824-3389, www.bbcanada.com/willowsinn
- Delta Hotels by Marriott, Thunder Bay, 807-344-0777, via www.marriott.com
WISCONSIN
- Old Rittenhouse Inn / Le Chateau, Bayfield, 715-779-5111, www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Siskiwit Bay Lodge, Cornucopia, 715-742-3900, siskiwitbaylodge.co
Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant
BEST PLACE FOR A LOCAL FISH DISH
MICHIGAN
- Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant, Eagle River, 906-337-0666, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com.
- Peterson's Fish Market / Four Suns Fish & Chips, Hancock, 906-482-2343, via Facebook
- Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor, 906-289-4502, www.harborhaus.com
MINNESOTA
- Angry Trout Cafe, Grand Marais, 218-387-1265, www.angrytroutcafe.com
- Rustic Inn Café, Castle Danger, 218-834-2488, rusticinn.cafe
ONTARIO
- Drifters Restaurant, Terrace Bay, 807-825-3226, drifters-restaurant.business.site
- Serendipity Gardens Café & Guest House, Rossport, 807-824-2890, www.serendipitygardens.ca
WISCONSIN
- Pier Plaza Restaurant, Bayfield, 715-779-3330, www.bayfieldpierplaza.com
- Deep Water Grille, Ashland, 715-682-4200, www.deepwatergrille.com
- Maggie's, Bayfield, 715-779-5641, www.maggies-bayfield.com
Wawa Goose
BEST WACKY ATTRACTION
MICHIGAN
- Da Yoopers Tourist Trap, Ishpeming, 906-485 5595, dayoopers.com
- Lakenenland Sculpture Park, Marquette, 906-249-1132, lakenenland.com
MINNESOTA
- Tom's Logging Camp & Trading Post, outside Duluth, 218-525-4120, www.tomsloggingcamp.com
- Weldon's Gift Shop Giant Chicken, Two Harbors, 218-834-3462
- Pierre the Pantsless Voyageur, Two Harbors, he's on Facebook
ONTARIO
- Wawa Goose, Wawa, 705-856-2244, wawa.cc
- Winnie the Pooh, White River, www.whiteriver.ca
WISCONSIN
- Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame's Gigantic Musky, Hayward, 715-634-4440, www.freshwater-fishing.org
- Tom's Burned Down Cafe, La Pointe, Madeline Island, 715-747-6100
U.S. 41
BEST RIDES FOR MOTORCYCLES
MICHIGAN
- U.S. 41, Keweenaw Peninsula from Delaware to Copper Harbor
- M-26, Keweenaw Peninsula, Mass City to Copper Harbor
MINNESOTA
- Highway 61, along Minnesota's North Shore, Duluth to Grand Portage
- Old North Shore Drive, Duluth to Two Harbors
ONTARIO
- Trans-Canada Highway 11-17, Thunder Bay to Nipigon
- Highway 17 through Algoma Country, White River to Sault Ste. Marie
WISCONSIN
- Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway, Highway 13 Barksdale to Cloverland
- Highway 2, Superior to Ashland
BEST READER'S CHOICES
Readers plug their favorites that may not fall into other categories.
Beach at Pictured Rocks Miles of beach and you see nobody!
MICHIGAN
West coast in the U.P. has everything. Ruggedness, beaches, fishing, agates, glorious sunsets. White City Beach near Jacobsville. Beautiful sandy beach and lighthouse, perfect for beach time or boating time! Love the Ben Franklin five-and-dime in Ironwood. So much fun to browse. Marquette's downtown harbor area and St. Peter Cathedral.
+ Pictured Rocks Trading Co., Munising; pasties at Suomi Restaurant, Houghton, and Mohawk Superette; Boot Lake Bar & Grill, Manistique.
Canal Park in Duluth Watching boats enter Duluth-Superior Harbor with a frosty beer in hand.
MINNESOTA
Best place to social distance: Lake Superior Hiking Trail. Fitger's! Great restaurants, historic hotel, independently owned shops, a spa … you can't get much better. Clear water, beautiful views of ships – Burlington Bay, Two Harbors. Any of the state parks located along Highway 61 north of Two Harbors … they all have something for everyone.
+ Beth's Fudge and Gifts, Grand Marais; Zenith Bookstore, Duluth; Cove Point Lodge's Scandinavian breakfast; Best Adventure Park, Silver Bay.
Fort William Historical Park Day at Fort William Historical Park.
ONTARIO
From Thunder Bay to the USA border, then from Thunder Bay to Marathon. All the islands from Marathon to the tip of the Sleeping Giant. Love Terrace Bay! Love all the attractions, our home in Terrace Bay and watching ships when there is a strong north wind out on the Big Lake. K9 Bark Avenue at Sault Ste Marie KOA Holiday. Love the dog agility field! Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park and Lake Superior Provinicial Park.
+ Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, Sault Ste. Marie; Breeze Bakery, Schreiber; Canadian Sault Locks; Amethyst mines near Thunder Bay.
WISCONSIN
Northwind Organic Farm near Bayfield – the best berries and longest running organic solar powered farm in the region. The little town on the Big Lake – Washburn is my choice for best destination to enjoy the lake from. Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Bayfield for shopping, restaurants and views of the Great Lake.
+ Honest Dog Bookstore, Bayfield; Lake Superior Estuarium, Superior; Siskiwit Bay Lodge, Cornucopia; Tetzner's Dairy, Washburn.
Do you have suggestions for new Best of the Lake categories? Send them to edit@lakesuperior.com and keep watching on our website for the next survey: www.LakeSuperior.com.