Best of the Lake: 2020

We invite you to enjoy here the advice of nearly 1,500 people who responded to this year's Best of the Lake survey from around the country and by the shores. Some of the favorites are tried and true, others may surprise you. Many of those responding added their own witty and thoughtful additions with "Anywhere you can see the Lake" being a popular reminder along with the specific answers in almost any category. Thanks for all of you who took time to vote. Don't forget to log onto www.LakeSuperior.com to see an additional list of Readers' Choice selections that will reveal fun and funny single vote favorites for Best Cinnamon Roll, Best Apple Cider Donut, Best Agate and Thomsonite Hunting and more one-offs..

BEST WAYSIDE PULLOVER

MICHIGAN

Brockway Mountain , Copper Harbor/Eagle Harbor, 906-289-4274, www.copperharbor.org

Esrey Park, Mohawk, 906-337-4579, www.keweenaw.info

MINNESOTA

Split Rock Lighthouse , Two Harbors, 218-226-6372, www.mnhs.org/splitrock

Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors, 218-595-7100, via www.dnr.state.mn.us

ONTARIO

Lake Superior Provincial Park , Wawa, www.ontarioparks.com/park/lakesuperior

Terry Fox Monument/Info Centre, Thunder Bay, 807-983-2041, www.visitthunderbay.com

WISCONSIN

Bayfield Waterfront , Bayfield, 715-779-3335, bayfield.org

Cornucopia Waterfront, Cornucopia, visitcornucopia.com

BEST CAMPING SITE

MICHIGAN

McLain State Park , Hancock, 906-482-0278, via www2.dnr.state.mi.us/parksandtrails

Ft. Wilkins Historic State Park, Copper Harbor, 906-289-4215, via www2.dnr.state.mi.us/parksandtrails

MINNESOTA

Gooseberry Falls State Park , Two Harbors, 218-595-7100, via www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park , Two Harbors, 218-595-ROCK, via www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks

Tettegouche State Park, Silver Bay, 218-353-8800, via www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_park

ONTARIO

Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday , Sault Ste. Marie, 705-759-2344, koa.com/campgrounds/sault-ste-marie

Pancake Bay Provincial Park, Batchawana Bay, 705-882-2209, www.ontarioparks.com/park/pancakebay

WISCONSIN

Thompson's West End Park , Washburn, www.cityofwashburn.org/parks--campgrounds.html

Herbster Campground, Herbster, 715-774-3790, herbsterwisconsin.com

BEST SHOPPING STOP

MICHIGAN

Copper World , Calumet, 906-337-4016, www.calumetcopper.com

The Laughing Loon, Copper Harbor, 906-289-4813, www.thelaughingloononline.com

MINNESOTA

Lake Superior Trading Post , Grand Marais, 218-387-2020, lakesuperiortradingpost.com

Sivertson, Grand Marais, 218-387-2491, sivertson.com

ONTARIO

Authentique , Thunder Bay, 807-683-0982, authentiquegifts.ca

Young's General Store, Wawa, 705-856-2626, youngsgeneralstore.ca

WISCONSIN

Ehlers General Store , Cornucopia, 715-742-3232, ehlersgeneralstore.com

Apostle Islands Booksellers , Bayfield, 715-779-0200, www.apostleislandsbooksellers.com

Keeper of the Light, Bayfield, 715-779-5619, www.keeperofthelight.net

Thunder Bay

BEST PLACE FOR A DAY TRIP

MICHIGAN

Copper Harbor, 906-289-4274, www.copperharbor.org

Keweenaw Peninsula, 906-337-4579, www.keweenaw.info

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising, 906-387-3700, www.nps.gov/piro

MINNESOTA

Duluth, 218 722-4011, www.visitduluth.com

Grand Marais, 218-387-2524, www.visitcookcounty.com

ONTARIO

WISCONSIN

Bayfield , 715-779-3335, bayfield.org

Apostle Island Natonal Lakeshore, Bayfield, 715-779-3397, www.nps.gov/apis

Madeline Island, 715-747-2801, www.madelineisland.com

Landmark Inn

BEST INDULGENT OVERNIGHT STAY

MICHIGAN

Landmark Inn , Marquette, 906-228-2580, www.thelandmarkinn.com

Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant , Eagle River, 906-337-0666, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com

The Vault, Houghton, 906-481-1100, thevaulthotel.com

MINNESOTA

Solglimt , Duluth, 218-216-8465, solglimt.com

Cove Point Lodge , Beaver Bay, 218-226-3221, www.covepointlodge.com

Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior, Tofte, 218-663-7296, www.bluefinbay.com

ONTARIO

The Willows Inn B&B , Rossport, 807-824-3389, www.bbcanada.com/willowsinn

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Thunder Bay, 807-344-0777, via www.marriott.com

WISCONSIN

O ld Rittenhouse Inn / Le Chateau, Bayfield, 715-779-5111, www.rittenhouseinn.com

Siskiwit Bay Lodge, Cornucopia, 715-742-3900, siskiwitbaylodge.co

Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant

BEST PLACE FOR A LOCAL FISH DISH

MICHIGAN

F itzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant , Eagle River, 906-337-0666, www.fitzgeralds-mi.com.

Peterson's Fish Market / Four Suns Fish & Chips , Hancock, 906-482-2343, via Facebook

Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor, 906-289-4502, www.harborhaus.com

MINNESOTA

Angry Trout Cafe , Grand Marais, 218-387-1265, www.angrytroutcafe.com

Rustic Inn Café, Castle Danger, 218-834-2488, rusticinn.cafe

ONTARIO

Drifters Restaurant , Terrace Bay, 807-825-3226, drifters-restaurant.business.site

Serendipity Gardens Café & Guest House, Rossport, 807-824-2890, www.serendipitygardens.ca

WISCONSIN

Pier Plaza Restaurant , Bayfield, 715-779-3330, www.bayfieldpierplaza.com

Deep Water Grille , Ashland, 715-682-4200, www.deepwatergrille.com

Maggie's, Bayfield, 715-779-5641, www.maggies-bayfield.com

Wawa Goose

BEST WACKY ATTRACTION

MICHIGAN

Da Yoopers Tourist Trap , Ishpeming, 906-485 5595, dayoopers.com

Lakenenland Sculpture Park, Marquette, 906-249-1132, lakenenland.com

MINNESOTA

Tom's Logging Camp & Trading Post , outside Duluth, 218-525-4120, www.tomsloggingcamp.com

Weldon's Gift Shop Giant Chicken , Two Harbors, 218-834-3462

Pierre the Pantsless Voyageur, Two Harbors, he's on Facebook

ONTARIO

Wawa Goose , Wawa, 705-856-2244, wawa.cc

Winnie the Pooh, White River, www.whiteriver.ca

WISCONSIN

Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame's Gigantic Musky , Hayward, 715-634-4440, www.freshwater-fishing.org

Tom's Burned Down Cafe, La Pointe, Madeline Island, 715-747-6100

U.S. 41

BEST RIDES FOR MOTORCYCLES

MICHIGAN

U.S. 41 , Keweenaw Peninsula from Delaware to Copper Harbor

M-26, Keweenaw Peninsula, Mass City to Copper Harbor

MINNESOTA

Highway 61 , along Minnesota's North Shore, Duluth to Grand Portage

Old North Shore Drive, Duluth to Two Harbors

ONTARIO

Trans-Canada Highway 11-17 , Thunder Bay to Nipigon

Highway 17 through Algoma Country, White River to Sault Ste. Marie

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway , Highway 13 Barksdale to Cloverland

Highway 2, Superior to Ashland

BEST READER'S CHOICES

Readers plug their favorites that may not fall into other categories.

Beach at Pictured Rocks Miles of beach and you see nobody!

MICHIGAN

West coast in the U.P. has everything. Ruggedness, beaches, fishing, agates, glorious sunsets. White City Beach near Jacobsville. Beautiful sandy beach and lighthouse, perfect for beach time or boating time! Love the Ben Franklin five-and-dime in Ironwood. So much fun to browse. Marquette's downtown harbor area and St. Peter Cathedral.

+ Pictured Rocks Trading Co., Munising; pasties at Suomi Restaurant, Houghton, and Mohawk Superette; Boot Lake Bar & Grill, Manistique.

Canal Park in Duluth Watching boats enter Duluth-Superior Harbor with a frosty beer in hand.

MINNESOTA

Best place to social distance: Lake Superior Hiking Trail. Fitger's! Great restaurants, historic hotel, independently owned shops, a spa … you can't get much better. Clear water, beautiful views of ships – Burlington Bay, Two Harbors. Any of the state parks located along Highway 61 north of Two Harbors … they all have something for everyone.

+ Beth's Fudge and Gifts, Grand Marais; Zenith Bookstore, Duluth; Cove Point Lodge's Scandinavian breakfast; Best Adventure Park, Silver Bay.

Fort William Historical Park Day at Fort William Historical Park.

ONTARIO

From Thunder Bay to the USA border, then from Thunder Bay to Marathon. All the islands from Marathon to the tip of the Sleeping Giant. Love Terrace Bay! Love all the attractions, our home in Terrace Bay and watching ships when there is a strong north wind out on the Big Lake. K9 Bark Avenue at Sault Ste Marie KOA Holiday. Love the dog agility field! Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park and Lake Superior Provinicial Park.

+ Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, Sault Ste. Marie; Breeze Bakery, Schreiber; Canadian Sault Locks; Amethyst mines near Thunder Bay.

WISCONSIN

Northwind Organic Farm near Bayfield – the best berries and longest running organic solar powered farm in the region. The little town on the Big Lake – Washburn is my choice for best destination to enjoy the lake from. Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Bayfield for shopping, restaurants and views of the Great Lake.

+ Honest Dog Bookstore, Bayfield; Lake Superior Estuarium, Superior; Siskiwit Bay Lodge, Cornucopia; Tetzner's Dairy, Washburn.

Do you have suggestions for new Best of the Lake categories? Send them to edit@lakesuperior.com and keep watching on our website for the next survey: www.LakeSuperior.com.