Marquette’s Marvelous Menus

Marquette is joining Duluth and Thunder Bay in becoming an impressive “foodie” town. Especially downtown, it seems almost every block has two or more tasty options. Just to pique your appetite, we are offering three suggestions:

The brand-new, upscale Delft Bistro gives a new kind of dining experience, in the remodeled Delft Theater next to the famous Donckers. The bistro shows movies on a big screen as a backdrop (avoid peak dining times if you want to hear the film). The décor is contemporary industrial, with solid wood floors, exposed brick walls and solid wood tables. We recommend the sweet and spicy pork ribs, served with fried brussels sprouts. Outstanding. Instead of hand-cut fries, request corn on the cob for a perfect indoor picnic touch.

139 West Washington St. www.thedelftbistro.com, 906-273-2455.

Iron Bay Restaurant & Drinkery offers patio seating with beautiful views of the lower harbor and the ore docks. Created in a building that once housed the Iron Bay Foundry and later a train depot and dance halls, the new restaurant’s walls are adorned with historical photos. The menu of salads, burgers and sandwiches is described as “creative comfort foods” and includes meatloaf. The Lake Superior whitefish tacos “are fantastic, exploding with flavor,” says Fred Stonehouse, Marquette native and a maritime historian and author. The fish is from Thill’s Fish House and comes straight from the Lake. Yum.

105 E. Washington St., www.ironbaymqt.com, 906-273-0990.

Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery, which opened in April 2006, brought a welcome dash of spice to Marquette and continues to draw raves from newcomers and locals. What’s good? Try the barbecue ribs or shrimp. Or how about this for a special plate: zucchini and summer squash fritters with tzatziki sauce, crumbled feta and chili oil. Frida Waara, a local and contributor to this magazine, is a big fan. “Lagniappe is food you can’t find anywhere else. Don Durley has been a chef here in Marquette County for decades, and the success of Lagniappe shows.”

145 Jackson Cut (front door) or 145 Washington St. (back door). marquettecajun.com, 906-226-8200.