Eye on the Fresh Coast, 3 Things to Know about the Marquette Film Festival

If you’re thinking of heading to the Fresh Coast Film Festival in Marquette this fall, here are three things you should know.

1) Last year, 500 people attended, many from the Midwest, including Duluth and the Twin Cities. But some came from as far as Texas and Florida. “I think a lot of folks are traveling through the northern Upper Midwest/Lake Superior region and deciding to wrap up their fall color trip with the Fresh Coast Festival,” says Aaron Peterson, its director.

2) Conservation is at the heart of the festival, even though it has a youthful brand and includes what some view as extreme sports. “There’s a lot of thoughtful, soulful, reflective nature and philosophical content in our short film lineup,” Aaron says.

3) Marquette is beautiful anytime but especially in the fall. Take time to explore the city, because event organizers have built in extra time for that. Fresh Coast also offers guided outdoor activities, such as waterfall hikes, rock climbing and mountain bike rides, and those are free this year if you buy a weekend pass for $70 ($25 for students). The festival is partnering with Northern Michigan University’s Outdoor Recreation and Leadership Program, which is handling the outdoor tours.

“The goal is to have a blend of inspirational films from around the world, but also put them in the same lineup with films from the Midwest, from the Great Lakes, and show that it isn’t just in exotic places that amazing things happen. We also have amazing stories that happen right here.”

A festival highlight not to miss this year: The Okee Dokee Brothers will give a short concert for youngsters at Peter White Public Library, followed by a full concert Saturday at Kaufman Auditorium. These entertaining guys go on trips, then turn their adventures into films and albums of folk songs for great family fun.

Fresh Coast Film Festival, Oct. 19-22, will screen 100 films at seven venues. freshcoastfilm.com