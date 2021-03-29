The Vault is Open

× Expand ADAM JOHNSON, BROCKIT INC. / COURTESY THE VAULT Vault guestroom 43.2 Big tub, big bed, big view. One of the “New Money” themed rooms on the second floor of The Vault.

A little luxury never hurt anybody.

So when a weary traveler who’s been through a difficult time (say … 2020?) wants to indulge while in the Keweenaw Peninsula, wouldn’t it make sense for them to find a totally unique place to stay?

Meet The Vault, a local gem in the college town of Houghton. This one-of-a-kind hotel is set in an historic sandstone bank building with

CYBICK PRODUCTIONS Vault Jen Julian 43.2 Owner Jen Julien in front of one of the many relics: a wall-hung bar in the hotel lobby.

a 130-plus-year-old vault still embedded in one of the 17 guest rooms.

Jen Julien owns this iconic property in the heart of downtown, just a couple of blocks from the Keweenaw Waterway connecting across the peninsula to Lake Superior. Jen says the staff designs a customer’s stay according to what kind of room they would like.

Being a big movie buff, I like to think of them as quotes from some of my favorite films.

First Floor: “I’m a rich tourist today. How about driving me home in style?” – George Bailey from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

ADAM JOHNSON, BROCKIT INC. / COURTESY THE VAULT Vault Lobby 43.2 The Vault’s lobby, designed to relax travelers upon arrival.

The first floor goes under the theme “Old Money,” which means greens, velvets and jeweltones dominate the textures. There is a wet bar in each room and you are surrounded in 1800s era wood and beautiful wallpaper.

Second Floor: “If my mother could only see me now.” – Sugar Kane from “Some Like It Hot.”

The second floor is referred to as ”New Money,” which is stoked with mid-century blues and silver. The lines are sleek. Jen says the experience gives off ”sort of a Marilyn Monroe vibe.”

Third Floor: “They say taupe is very soothing.” – Rusty Ryan from “Ocean’s Eleven.”

ADAM JOHNSON, BROCKIT INC. / COURTESY THE VAULT Vault interior 43.2 A relaxing palette is part of the plan for The Vault.

Jen admits her favorite floor is the third. It features the theme of “Found Money,” which is a more mysterious feel. She describes it as an “Ocean’s Eleven” gambling experience, using a black-and-white pallet on the walls, drapes and upholstery. The views from the third floor are amazing.

Customers often comment how they love the beds and the eclectic furniture that sets The Vault apart from other hotels.

There’s no question that guests feel secure inside “The Vault.” Jen wanted it to be more than a boutique hotel, using historic finds in the building to give each room a different look. She says it became something of a treasure hunt. The teller booth in the hotel lobby was built from wainscoting discovered behind a wall. The bank’s old safety deposit boxes are on display in the lobby.

Hospitality starts at The Vault with simply being aware of a customer’s needs, says Jen. Upon entrance at check-in, guests notice the teller booth but no front desk. It’s quiet and peaceful. A well-dressed staff member enters, carrying a laptop, arranging payment, suggesting amenities and answering any questions. There are no phones ringing or other business going on. The experience should make you feel like you’re walking into someone’s living room, she says.

When The Vault opened last summer, most of its customers were business travelers. But with word of mouth, the hotel started seeing more couples and even families. That’s meant making adjustments in furnishings, an extra chair here, a larger couch there, to accommodate more people in the room. It’s all about customizing the experience.

Situated in downtown Houghton, there are many nearby dinner spots, breweries and other college-town amenities.

An added business note: Jen and her husband, Jon, are also remodeling what was the Franklin Square Inn, just up the street, into a Hampton Inn.

The next big thing at “The Vault” is construction of a downstairs speakeasy for guests. Jen says they gathered all sorts of goodies from a sale at a lighthouse at the top of Keweenaw. They’re using lights, furniture and antiques in the basement of the building, where there is yet another vault. Customers will be led in through a hidden entrance, surrounded by frosted glass, original brick and beautiful woodwork.

As for revealing the room that contains the bank’s original vault, you’ll just have to find that out on your own visit.