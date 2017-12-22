Wayside Stop at Ryden’s, A 70-year-old Pullover on Your Way to (& from) Canada

× Expand Courtesy Ryden’s Border Store Mike and Lori “Sam” Boomer, owners of Ryden’s Border Store, and Jaime Spry, store manager.

Anyone who has crossed the U.S.-Canadian line at the Pigeon River knows Ryden’s Border Store on the Minnesota side of Highway 61.

Travelers pick out cute souvenirs or find good deals at the duty-free store. Some have made this familiar stop for decades. Tourists and Canadians use it for currency exchanges and as a package pick-up point.

Lori “Sam” Boomer, a third-generation owner of the family business, has worked at Ryden’s for 31 years. She started after high school, went off to college and returned to her roots. She has watched customers go from kids on vacation to grownups with their own children.

“People go to Canada fishing. That’s their yearly trip. We’ve seen them grow up, and it’s fun. They recognize us, we recognize them. So it’s always nice to see those returning customers and friends.”

Ryden’s is celebrating 70 years in business in 2017. “It’s a pretty big accomplishment because they say that in the third generation, a lot of businesses tend to fail. I’m happy to say we’re not part of that statistic. It’s a big deal. And it’s still family owned, and I’m pretty proud of that,” Sam says.

Years of change

Sam’s grandparents, Ed and Mabel Ryden, started Ryden’s in 1947 at the old border-crossing location farther upstream. They acquired businesses, including a store and gas station, from Sextus Lindal (unofficially, the location at the Pigeon River was known as Sextus City). In 1959, the first Ryden’s store burned to the ground and was rebuilt. In 1963, the state moved Highway 61 closer to Lake Superior and Ryden’s moved again and rebuilt at its current site just south of the border crossing.

Larry Ryden, Sam’s father, was a big part of the business for years as the second-generation owner. When Sam and her husband, Mike Boomer, took over, he “was a good sounding board for me.” Larry passed away in October 2016.

Even though family traditions may carry on, times do change. In recent years, Ryden’s downsized its enterprises some by closing the restaurant and hotel. But its parcel and shipping business “has taken off,” Sam explains, even though it started by accident 20 years ago. That’s when a Canadian fellow came in and

said he needed a part, but the company would not ship it to him in Canada. Could he have it sent to Ryden’s and pick it up there?

The package service works like this example: A Canadian customer orders a U.S.-sold product from a retailer and has it shipped by carrier (FedEx, UPS or U.S. Postal Service) to Ryden’s address, but the name on package must be the customer’s.

It’s a big advantage for Canadians because it’s cheaper and faster to ship packages from the United States to Ryden’s, then drive across the border to fetch them.

“They can come down and pick up packages, get cheap gas and cheap duty free (items),” Sam says.

The number of packages can go from 500 to 800 a day in March to as many as 2,500 a day around the holidays each year. Sam jokes that season is “absolute chaos.”

Over the years, Ryden’s has accepted some intriguing deliveries, including a baby grand piano and a cremated body. “We get live chickens, live fish, you name it, we probably got it.”

There’s a minimum $3 charge, and the price goes up by weight.

While Sam and Mike run Ryden’s Border Store and Duty Free Store, their cousins Debbie Ryden-Bakke and Mike Ryden operate the gas station (Ryden’s Gas), after taking over from their parents, Pete and Phyllis Ryden. It’s a last stop for fuel before the higher pump prices in Ontario.

What makes Ryden’s a fun stop for travelers? It’s a good stopping point right before the border, or when heading south to Grand Marais or Duluth. Its huge parking lot can accommodate RVs and buses.

“People can come in with their boats and motors, their camper. Meet here. I have a bunch of fun little toys,” Sam says. “And all the kids seem to know right where the toy section is, which is funny.”

The store’s aisles are brimming with shirts, sweatshirts, figurines, jewelry, flags and homemade beef jerky, souvenir coffee mugs (Minnesota and Canada), Canada jam and Minnesota wild rice.

“People like to walk around and look. They can get gas and do everything they need to do before they head either to Duluth or up north fishing. It’s always been kind of a good meeting spot, gathering spot, if you’re traveling in little caravans. … We get a lot of bus tours. Some days it’s pretty hectic, fun and crazy. There are lines out the door.”

The Duty Free Store, for those heading into Ontario, offers good deals, but whatever you buy needs to leave the United States. That’s where Ryden’s well-known “delivery” truck comes in. After you pay for your tax-

free beer, liquor or perfumes, you drive up the highway and stop just south of Canadian customs, where your purchase is hand-delivered.

It’s done that way to make sure that customers are actually crossing the border, Sam explains. “Some people will say, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, I’m going to Canada.’

And they find out that ‘Oh, you gotta deliver it to me? Oh, no. I don’t want to do it then’ … because they were going south.”

The anniversary is a big deal for Sam’s family. Next time, you’re heading to Thunder Bay on Highway 61, stop in and bid the crew a hearty “congratulations.”

You can also check out the red neon RYDEN’S sign perched on top of the store. It remained standing after the 1959 fire and today is a symbol of one northern family’s resilience and longevity.

Ryden’s Border Store, Highway 61, Grand Portage. www.rydensborderstore.com