Gooseberry’s Winter Glow You’re Going to Fall for These Icy Chutes

× Expand AUDREY BUTTS In winter, the falls may be gushing or frozen at Gooseberry Falls State Park.

The water may not be flowing, but in-the-know winter visitors to Gooseberry Falls State Park find plenty to draw their interest.

Many spend the day skiing or snowshoeing, while others may stop for an hour interlude to see the falls and enjoy the exhibits and shopping at the visitor center. “It’s always fun to walk up to the Upper Falls and see what that looks like,” suggests Park Manager Audrey Butts.

Only one trail to the falls is cleared in winter. The blacktop trail from the visitor center to the Upper Falls is kept clear of snow, but it can still be slippery, Audrey warns. She advises using ice cleats for safety, especially for those who want to try the unmaintained trails by the falls. “The trail down to the Middle Falls and Lower Falls, those can get quite icy with the stairs. A lot of people do hike down there without cleats, but you need to be careful.”

The park has 20 miles of trails, and most are groomed for classic cross-country skiing. But even lacking snow, there’s great hiking. Trails to walk or snowshoe in winter include one along the river leading to the Fifth Falls, the Gitchi Gummi Trail on the east side of the Gooseberry River with an overlook of the lakeshore, and downstream to the river mouth.

There’s no fee to park in the visitor center lot and walk to the falls, but you’ll need a park sticker if you drive toward the campground and the lakeshore. For that reason, the lakeshore is often less visited in winter, but because of the ice formations, Audrey says, “it can be pretty spectacular down there.”

Two or three of the 69 campsites are plowed out as drive-in sites. Or you can ski or snowshoe to the other campsites for a rustic experience with the seasonally busy campground now vacant, says Audrey. “In the winter, it’s just totally snow-covered and quiet.”

A few other good-to-know points:

• A large loop for skate-style skiing opened this winter.

• There are no fat bike trails, but Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, up Highway 61, grooms trails for bikes.

• For a great gathering, consider the Gooseberry Falls State Park candlelight event with luminaries to guide visitors on ski, snowshoe and

www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks