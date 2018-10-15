Exploring a Different Kind of Beach, Silver Bay Welcomes Beachcombers to Once-Private Shore

× Expand BOB BERG / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 402travelmn1 Black Beach is part of Silver Bay’s Black Beach Park, with rugged Lake Superior shoreline views

BOB BERG / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 402travelmn2 Black Beach is part of Silver Bay’s Black Beach Park, with rugged Lake Superior shoreline views

Unusual Landscape: For years, locals and tourists visited Black Beach near Silver Bay to hang out on the cool spot with the distinctive charcoal-colored sands despite the beach being privately owned by Cleveland-Cliffs.

But since May 2015, the beach has been officially open for public use after Silver Bay and the Minnesota DNR arranged to lease more than 30 acres at the site.

Black Beach is now part of the Black Beach Park that also includes adjacent Peach Beach and Agate Beach. There is parking at the site. The strikingly colored sand resulted from taconite waste rock dumped into Lake Superior decades ago. The fine sand is not the only draw, though. Besides up-close rugged shoreline views, there’s a protective cove that invites swimming or toe dipping on warm days. Or try one of the bright blue picnic tables that seem to glow on dark sand.

There’s no camping yet. But with the increase in local residents and visitors flocking to the park, the city is working to develop a 63-unit campground for RVs and tents for which it is seeking state funding.

Access the beach on Mensing Drive (near AmericInn Lodge & Suites Silver Bay). Turn right onto West Lakeview Drive, then right on East Lakview Drive and follow the signs.

OTHER NORTH SHORE BEACHES TO EXPLORE

From Duluth to Grand Marais, you find public beaches with breathtaking views or rock picking and skipping opportunities. Add these three to the list:

Park Point

Near the end of Minnesota Point, this 22-acre recreation area has sand beaches and lifeguards seasonally and offers near-shore water temperatures up to 85° F in summer. This is the perfect place to put out a beach blanket for a picnic and enjoy some sand castle building.

Flood Bay Beach

About 1 mile east of Two Harbors, this wayside stop on Highway 61 is a great spot for rockhounds. You might even find agates.

Iona’s Beach Scientific and Natural Area

About 3 miles from Gooseberry Falls State Park on Highway 61, the beach intrigues with its smooth pink rhyolite rocks polished by waves into flat pebbles or “shingles” (see photo below). It’s next to Twin Points Protected Access for boats.