Thompson Hill’s ‘Wow Factor’, Come for Visitor Information, Leave Astonished by the View

× Expand BOB BERG / LAKES SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 403traveldul1 Gail Walkowiak, on the right, the center’s supervisor, and Linda Vuicich, customer service specialist, stand beside displays that identify the scenic view outside.

EXPLORE MINNESOTA 403traveldul2 The Thompson Hill Welcome Center offers stunning views as you enter Duluth.

A Scenic Overlook to Start Your Trip: Many visitors stop at Thompson Hill Welcome Center off Interstate 35 near Spirit Mountain to pick up some information for their trip to Duluth or the North Shore. What they also get is a dramatic view of the St. Louis River, the Duluth-Superior Harbor and Lake Superior and it’s a heck of a way to start their visit. In fact, the staff hears

BOB BERG / LAKES SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 403traveldul3 The Thompson Hill Welcome Center offers stunning views as you enter Duluth.

one word a lot – Wow! “They are thrilled to come here and get an opportunity to see this and see it from above. It’s a spectacular view,” says Gail Walkowiak, supervisor of northern welcome centers. “In the summertime, they’re out there snapping pictures. It’s amazing. It’s the Wow Factor.”

Thompson Hill is a rest area and visitor center loaded with maps and guides about Duluth, the North Shore and the region. Unlike at grab-and-go visitor centers, people often spend a good hour here in the picnic area, soaking up breathtaking vistas.

“We get so many people who are first-timers in here. So when they come through the door, they’re just in awe of what they’re seeing. They weren’t expecting it,” says Linda Vuicich, customer service specialist. Many repeat visitors make regular viewing pilgrimmages and return with friends. By the windows, a series of photos identify key points. Gail and Linda are part of the draw, too, with tips on hiking, biking, and ideas for sightseeing on the North Shore.

Travelers so often comment on the view from the freeway when driving over the hill, but it’s worth the time to stop.

218-723-4938, www.exploreminnesota.com

Thompson Hill facts

• About 418,000 people visited in 2017. Thompson Hill ranks third for most visits at state welcome centers run by Explore Minnesota. Only the centers at St. Croix, on the Wisconsin border, and Albert Lea, on the Iowa border, have more.

• The center at 8525 W. Skyline Parkway opened May 25, 1973.

• History tidbit: In 1938, the WPA built the original Thompson Hill Overlook stone wall that served as a scenic overlook and is no longer accessible.

Other Duluth info

• Visit Duluth welcomes travelers downtown with guides and maps and knowledgeable staff. 225 W. Superior St., Suite 110. 218-722-4011, 800-438-5884. Open year-round Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. www.visitduluth.com

• The North Shore Information Center at Lester River is in a blue building on London Road near Brighton Beach Park. Run by the Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce, it’s open Friday and Saturday, Memorial Day until Grandma’s Marathon (June 16 this year), then daily before closing in mid-October. www.twoharborschamber.com