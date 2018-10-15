Having a Blast in Red, White & Blue, Food, Fireworks, Fun & the Neighbors Make Fourth Traditions

× Expand RHONDA SILENCE / WTIP RADIO 403travelmn3 The parade in Tofte represent community pride on the Fourth.

Many Options for Holiday Events: Oohs, aahs and whistles from fireworks fans will be heard in waves along the western shores of Lake Superior on the Fourth of July. But perhaps the best part of celebrating independence is parading with the neighbors.

Up the shore, Tofte is known for the largest Fourth of July celebration in Cook County, the folks at Visit Cook County tell us. The highlight is the 2 p.m. community parade – not many blocks but lots of bang. There’s no sign-up, just get in line. Other events include the Tofte Trek 10K Run, live music all day, along with an arts and crafts show, minnow races, dunk tank, bingo and food booths. Fireworks end the day at 10 p.m. www.toftemn.com

Duluth’s Fourth Fest gets under way at Bayfront Festival Park with free live music when the gates open at 4:30 p.m. The free event has a family atmosphere and draws up to 15,000 people to the park, no matter who’s on stage, says Jeff Stark of the DECC, the event organizer. That’s because the real star of the day is the fireworks, which start at 10:10 p.m. and last

for about half an hour. This year Jeff hopes to bring in folk or Americana performers. Look for 15 to 20 food booths ranging from cotton candy to gourmet grilled cheese, barbecue, Mediterranean and Italian fare. Many find the best seats in the house for fireworks are in the park. You can bring chairs and blankets, but leave food, beverages and pets at home. bayfrontfestivalpark.com

There’s a lot going on up the North Shore and over to the Iron Range. Check out the side stories to decide your festive plans.

FOURTH FESTS

ON THE shore

Grand Marais

Live music in Harbor Park, 8-10 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. www.visitcookcounty.com

Grand Portage

Fireworks are at 10 p.m. www.visitcookcounty.com

Two harbors

Community Partners’ Pulled Pork & Pie, with pie from Rustic Inn Cafe at 3 p.m. at the Community Center, and later, pulled pork dinners and music by The Northwood’s Band. Two Harbors City Band performs at 7:30 p.m. at the band shell in Thomas Owens Park. Fireworks over Agate Bay at 10 p.m. www.twoharborschamber.com

Inland & Iron Range

Ely

The Ely July Fourth Parade at 1 p.m. and fireworks are at 10 p.m. at Miners Lake. www.ely.org

Eveleth

The Eveleth Fourth of July Celebration starts July 3 with a street dance at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10:15 p.m.. On July 4, the parade is at 9:30 a.m. with kids games and activities later. www.eveleth4thofjuly.com

Aurora

Northern Lights Music Festival’s annual Fourth of July Concert with the Northern Lights Festival Orchestra and Veda Zuponcic, artistic director and Aurora native, as the featured soloist. At Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, Mesabi East Schools.

northernlightsmusic.org