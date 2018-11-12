10 for the Road Trip Discover the Rare Features in These Scientific & Natural Areas

× Expand AmberBeth VanNingen / MINNESOTA DNR The distinctive shoreline created by basalt lava flows at Sugarloaf Point SNA near Little Marais.

FYI on SNAs: On Sugarloaf Point near Little Marais, a rugged shoreline testifies to basalt lava flows dating more than 1 billion years ago. On part of Minnesota Point in Duluth, red and white pines 150 to 270 years old dominate a unique nearly forgotten forest amid the sandy beaches.

These landscapes represent two of more than 160 of the state’s public nature preserves called scientific and natural areas or SNAs. Ten of those special sites are on or near Lake Superior from Duluth stretching up the North Shore.

For years, the SNAs, which focus mainly on natural heritage preservation and research, have been nearly unknown to the public, but that’s been changing as their value as recreation rises.

“Over the last few years, we’ve really been promoting the use of SNAs,” says Dr. Anna Hess, DNR’s eastern district manager in Duluth. Ads have encouraged their use by everyone, especially those most accessible, such as Iona’s Beach, Minnesota Point and Sugarloaf Point, adjacent to Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center.

Anna loves hiking the Minnesota Point Pine Forest SNA. “It’s such a unique experience because you’ll be walking through the forest of huge, towering trees, and you can see Duluth in the distance and you see Lake Superior in front of you. It’s a surreal experience, because it’s not what you expect when you’re that close to a large city.”

Some SNAs, like Moose Mountain on Duluth’s eastern edge, are not as easy to find and have no formal trails. Allowed activities vary from one natural area to the next (read the signs).

Check the full list of SNAs, including the 10 locations near Lake Superior, online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snas, then get your camera, put on some good walking shoes and go exploring.

North Shore SNAs & THEIR SPECIAL POINTS

• Hemlock Ravine by Jay Cooke State Park outside Duluth. Flower and bird walks, rare eastern hemlock.

• Minnesota Point Pine Forest near Duluth’s Sky Harbor Airport. Old-growth red and white pine, rare ferns, beach heather, tiger beetles, migratory birds.

• Moose Mountain on east side of Lester River Road in Duluth, 3 miles north of Superior Street. Rugged hiking, flower and bird walks.

• Iona’s Beach 3 miles northeast of Gooseberry Falls on Highway 61. Amazing beach of pink rhyolite shingle.

• Sugarloaf Point next to Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center, 6.5 miles northeast of Little Marais. Flower and bird walks, exploration of world-class geology.

• Lutsen on Ski Hill Road (County 5) near Lutsen Mountains ski area. Bird and flower walks, cross-country skiing.

• Butterwort Cliffs in Cascade River State Park, 8 miles west of Grand Marais. Naturally regenerating aspen-birch forest, rare arctic-alpine plants.

• Myhr Creek Ridge: 2 miles west of Hovland. Straddles a bedrock hill overlooking Lake Superior, plus fire-dependent plant communities.

• Spring Beauty Northern Hardwoods and Hovland Woods, both north of Hovland. Rare old-growth northern hardwood forests.

