A Tour of Funky Finds in Greater Downtown Duluth

You’d be surprised what turns up on a walk around the waterfront. Take a look for these on your next downtown or Canal Park jaunt.

Timber crib

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Timber Crib

This timber crib, 20 by 50 feet, washed ashore in a storm in 2006, and today is explored by visitors to Canal Park. The structure, it turns out, is likely a section of a crib that ran along the shore behind Fitger’s Complex, east of the old harbor breakwater built in 1870 (with submerged cribs) to provide protection for ships.

Lakewalk love locks

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth A new tradition in Duluth: love locks along the Lakewalk.

The Lakewalk provides plenty of funky fodder to find. Some call these padlocks, on a post across from the waterfront hotels, Duluth’s version of the Paris Love Locks.

Lightpost art

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Art on a Lakewalk lightpost.

Watch on the Lakewalk lightposts for cool art designs.

Carved moose chair

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Carved Moose Chair

Passersby can’t resist taking snapshots with the carved moose chair outside the I Love Duluth store in Canal Park. Young Román Ruiz was happy to pose for us.

Stone anchor

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth A stonework anchor by the blue pedestrian bridge.

The blue pedestrian bridge by the DECC is itself a bit funky, but if you look on the ground nearby, you’ll notice a few stone anchors to check off your list of finds.

Statue of Liberty replica

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Statue of Liberty replica

This petite Statue of Liberty replica on the west side of the DECC was installed in 1976 as a bicentennial project “for the children of Duluth” by Raymond E. Bartholdi, with the Duluth Builders Exchange and Duluth Building Trades Council AFL-CIO. Raymond is a Duluth descendent of Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, sculptor of the statue in New York Harbor. This statue is one of several small castings produced by Bartholdi, according to the Duluth Public Art and Artist Directory.

Great Lakes Aquarium art

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Beaver
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Look for these fish out of water beside the Great Lakes Aquarium.
Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Can you find this sturgeon by the aquarium?

A paddle-happy beaver next to the Great Lakes Aquarium is part of artist Carla Stetson’s series “The Language of Stone.” The paddle may represent the arrival of the fur trade (and another beaver is hidden nearby).

You’ll find fish outside the Great Lakes Aquarium, too.

Giant books

Bob Berg / Lake Superior Magazine Duluth Library

Paul Bunyan might be able to take out the giant books painted in Duluth Public Library’s plaza in 2011 by Proctor artist Scott Murphy, but at roughly 24 feet tall and 50 feet around, few others could. The titles represent local and regional authors and some classics. (The library staff long pondered which books to feature.) The books, Scott says, give an impression of holding up the library, as books really do.

Estuary Plaza

Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Estuary Plaza.
Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Estuary Plaza.
Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Estuary Plaza.
Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Estuary Plaza.
Konnie LeMay / Lake Superior Magazine Funky Finds in Duluth Estuary Plaza.

At the corner of W. 2nd St. and 4th Ave. W., artist Ann Klefstad (who’s also written for Lake Superior Magazine) created a whimsical statue estuary to represent the Duluth ecosystem. A beaver across the street points the way to the little alcove featuring local critters of all sorts and a lovely bench (made with local cedar) to share with a frog.