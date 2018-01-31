SnowDay: The Antidote for Cabin Fever Get Your Inner Child Out

× Expand KIRVAN PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s mid-February, chilly and snowy and … well, not boring because there’s plenty to do in Marina Park on SnowDay in Thunder Bay.

The annual event at Prince Arthur’s Landing coincides with Ontario’s Family Day holiday and offers up ice skating on the splash pad by Mariner’s Hall, kicksledding and fat-tire biking, with free use of city equipment.

The Baggage Building Arts Centre hosts public art activities and demonstrations by the Waterfront Potters. It also opens its Quilt Exhibition. Across the street, other activities are planned inside Mariner’s Hall.

At the Spirit Garden, which celebrates Indigenous art, culture and tradition, you can learn to make bannock, a traditional bread to baked or do like frybread.

The big, impressive snow sculptures loom as the heart of SnowDay. For this year’s “Pop Culture” theme, artists are encouraged to plumb the categories of entertainment, sports, news, fashion and technology from the 1950s to today. Judges select the SnowDay Award winner, but the sculptors decide the Artists’ Choice and the public gets to pick the People’s Choice.

The afternoon brings music, street-performing buskers and food to add to the fun. So don’t shun the outdoors. Grab the kids (or your inner child) and head down to SnowDay.

Carved snow sculptures may grab your eye, but if you can’t find a activity to sample at this Thunder Bay winter celebration – skating, ice fishing, marshmallow munching or fun inside – you’re just not trying.

SnowDay is Monday, Feb. 19, noon to 5 p.m. www.thunderbay.ca