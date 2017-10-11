Creepy Stuff on Parade, Don’t Be Afraid, It’s Just Good Halloween Fun

× Expand Jodi Roshon / Superior Business Improvement District You might find friendly? faces like these at the Superior Spooktacular and Pumpkin Patch downtown.

Come Halloween season on the Wisconsin shore, residents really know how to party. Join the crowds dressing up in weird and wonderful costumes to go out trick-or-treating. Or catch the Halloween parade full of ghosts, witches and zombies. It’s all in ghoul, I mean good, fun.

Superior Spooktacular kicks off in downtown Superior with a Halloween parade that features elaborate floats and plenty of wild and wacky getups. Tied to the Spooktacular is the annual Pumpkin Patch. Geared for families, organizers give away free pumpkins to the first 300 youngsters, plus provide games, inflatable houses, music, food and arts and crafts vendors.

Spooktacular and the Pumpkin Patch – centered at 1215 Banks Avenue in the city parking lot one block behind the Androy Hotel – will get under way at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. The event is hosted by the Superior Business Improvement District.

In Washburn, the undead take over the town during Zombie Days, an annual celebration for all ages. Watch the Zombie Days Parade or join the pumpkin-carving contest.

New this year is a team event called the Undead Tread Scavenger Hunt – it’s part haunted house, part “Amazing Race” and part “Fear Factor.” The parade, at 2 p.m. Saturday, is led by the Washburn High School marching band in full zombie mode. Other activities include a 5K fun run and a zombie pub crawl. After the parade, families head to Washburn High School for the Lions Club kids carnival with games and treats. Zombie Days pays tribute to the late Tony Woiak, a local historian and author who loved Halloween.

In Superior, another October option is Fairlawn Mansion and its special guided events in the dark. Learn about the superstitious life of the Victorians during the Flashlight Tours. No reservations needed, the tours run every half-hour starting at 7:30 p.m. They are not recommended for children younger than 6.

Spooktacular Halloween Parade/Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 21. www.superiorbid.com

Zombie Days, Oct. 27-28. washburnchamber.com

Fairlawn Mansion Superstition Tours, Oct. 13, and Flashlight Tours, Oct. 29 and 30. www.superiorpublicmuseums.org