Holiday Traditions

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without favorite traditions for the little ones, and for the children of Bayfield, one date that can’t come soon enough is the arrival by ferry of Santa and Mrs. Claus (at left).

It’s serious business for the kids, who share their wish lists with Santa and receive a goody bag. For moms and dads, it’s a perfect photo op (like this one). It all happens Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion.

Santa and the missus show up with their elves at another kid-friendly event, Ashland’s Garland City of the North Christmas Parade, celebrating its 55th year. The hometown parade on Dec. 2 features marching bands and Christmas-themed floats. It starts at 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.

www.bayfield.org and www.visitashland.com