A Feel for Water, Interpretive Center Immerses Us into an Estuary

× Expand BOB BERG / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 403travelwi1 The play ship RD Downe offers education and a slide.

BOB BERG / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 403travelwi2 Deanna Erickson demonstrates the map table, one of the touch-screen displays at Lake Superior Estuarium.

Hands-on in Superior: An interactive exhibit at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barker’s Island encourages you to reach into cups hiding objects from nature. Without looking, can you identify the goose feathers, pine cones or sumac berries enclosed there? The new interpretive center intends to immerse you into the experience of the Lake Superior estuary outside its door. You’ll marvel at the map covering the

LAKE SUPERIOR NATIONAL ESTUARINE RESEARCH RESERVE 403travelwi3 Aa child heads into “Superior Bay” in the exhibit hall.

floor depicting Superior Bay, Pokegama Bay and the whole St. Louis River Estuary between Superior and Duluth. You can become a little more expert on the Big Lake watershed, learn about the islands and lakes within the estuary, or about protecting habitat from development via the series of panels. One panel, “People of the Point,” introduces people like Mark and Mary McConnell. Mark’s grandfather grew up on Wisconsin Point, once the site of homes, a cemetery and a one-room schoolhouse. Today, Mark and his wife, Mary, help take care of the point.

The estuarium also appeals to a special audience important to the future.

“Kids really enjoy playing in our re-created research boat, the RD Browne,” says Deanna Erickson, education coordinator for Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve, which created the center. “It has a slide coming out of it, and that’s part of it, but it also gives them a vantage point overlooking the whole exhibit hall.” Children can play with magnifying glasses or work on coloring books as they think about the water and how to be stewards of it.

• Look for the red building at 3 Marina Dr. on Barker’s Island in Superior. Open in summer Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. After Labor Day, it’s open on a limited schedule Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free. lakesuperiorreserve.org

• The Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve is one of 29 in the country with a mission of doing long-term research on coastal resources.

Do more COOL STUFF

AT Barker’s Island

• Visit the SS Meteor Maritime Museum at the only surviving whaleback freighter. Exhibits tell the story of Captain Alexander McDougall, who built the unique 1890s vessels. Open daily mid-May to mid-October. superiorpublicmuseums.org

• Play a round at Capt’n J’s Miniature Golf, adjacent to the Meteor.

• Enjoy a picnic near the parking area, then check out the playground if you have little ones.

• Browse the Barker’s Island Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, late May to late October.