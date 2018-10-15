Creativity on the South Shore, Two Artists in Studio Tour Talk About the Lake’s Influence

× Expand PETRONELLA YTSMA Fiber artist Jane Herrick’s “Letting Off Steam,” which was cast over a rock, is a metaphor for releasing energy or strong emotions.

WILSON GRAHAM Jane Herrick’s “Subterranean Collage.”

Meet the Artists: At Sara Mustonen’s studio in Herbster, you’ll see handwoven wool rugs, cotton towels and scarves made of Tencel (a fiber made from wood pulp), bamboo and silk. You may see her demonstrating her passion for weaving during the Herbster Studio Art Tour. For Sara, Lake Superior’s influence is about “the feelings it evokes in me. I can walk along the Herbster beach, look for miles out across the Lake and feel peace and harmony. These

COURTESY SARA MUSTONEN Hand towels by weaver Sara Mustonen.

are the same feelings that arise when sitting at my loom, throwing and catching a shuttle.”

Jane Herrick, another artist on the tour, creates fiber sculptures, paintings and mixed-media art. She chose Herbster for a studio because “this area is uncluttered compared to what one would find in a large city. The simple and primitive aspect of Herbster allows me to think and meditate, which in turn feeds my spirit and soul and motivates me to do my artwork.” The Big Lake inspires her as well. “I love the intensity and vastness of Lake Superior and the natural environment that surrounds it. The sounds, shapes, energy, light and colors of the Lake and surrounding area emit a variety of emotions in me, which I transfer to my visual art.”

Summer Arts

• Ashland Mural Fest & Car Show is Sept. 8 on the courthouse lawn, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., celebrating the 20th anniversary of the city’s murals. Enjoy a car show, crafters, music, food, kids’ mural painting and Ashland Lions Club cookout. Take a guided mural tour with one of the artists, Sue Martinsen (10 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.) starting at the Bay Area Civic Center. Free trolley tours will be available during Mural Fest. www.visitashland.com

• Cornucopia Art Crawl on Sept. 8 showcases local artists. Displays include painting, pottery, textiles, photography, wood products, quilts, rugs and jewelry. There is also food and music.10 a.m.-4 p.m. cornucopiawisconsin.net

• A reception for raku ceramic artist Steve Hemingway will be Aug. 11, noon-4 p.m., at the ARTBAR inside the Bell Street Gallery on Madeline Island (at the corner of Bell Street and Middle Road). Learn about the raku process and discover the artistry that Steve brings to the clay canvas. www.bellstgallery.com.

Good to Know

• The 2018 Herbster Studio Art Tour will be Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• The tour is free and features weaving, painting, silversmithing, quilting, photography, fiber art, woodworking, pottery and ceramic art.

• Seven artists and five guest artists are taking part at seven locations.

• Download a map at herbsterstudioarttour.com