From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill celebrated 40 years in 2016 and its story was part of the December/January issue.

I got to spend some time with Brian Daugherty, president of the company overseeing Grandma’s growing family of restaurants and now entertainment facilities. In this edited audio from that interview, Brian talks about what it takes to make a successful restaurant and also about his own path within the company, from dishwasher-slash-bus-boy to president.