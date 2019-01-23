The 24th Annual Photo Contest Winners

Picture Perfect

You just never know what will capture the spirit, the beauty and the fabulous fun of our region. At least, we never know until the hundreds of images arrive for our Lake Superior Photo Contest and then, yes, for this moment in time, we know. All the entries once again confounded the judges with spectacular choices. The evidence of that is the tie for 2nd Place in the People/Humor category. Images on these pages received 1st and 2nd place or are honorable mentions. We list where they were taken and the photographer’s name and town. To see notes on what caught the judges’ eyes for each top winner, to read details of techniques used by the Artsy/Altered honorees and to see the Finalist winners, shown online only, go to www.LakeSuperior.com.

Now sit back, turn the pages and enjoy your Big Lake neighborhood and neighbors.

Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for the 25th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The deadline is October 14, 2019.

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.

Nature

1 of 8

First place, Nature

Sharon Bodenus

First place, Nature

Marquette, Michigan • Sharon Bodenus, Little Lake, MI

2 of 8

Second place, Nature

Susan Frei

Second place, Nature

Pengilly, Minnesota • Susan Frei, Lakeville, MN

3 of 8

Honorable Mention, Nature

Anna Bogucka

Honorable Mention, Nature

Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Anna Bogucka, Toronto

4 of 8

Honorable Mention, Nature

Steve Aldridge

Honorable Mention, Nature

Oberg Mountain Trail • Steve Aldridge, Prior Lake, MN

5 of 8

Honorable Mention, Nature

J.H. Arnold

Honorable Mention, Nature

Cascade River Trail, Minnesota • J.H. Arnold, Arbor Vitae, WI

6 of 8

Honorable Mention, Nature

John Yuccas

Honorable Mention, Nature

Tofte, Minnesota • John Yuccas, Minneapolis

7 of 8

Honorable Mention, Nature

Miriam Pickens

Honorable Mention, Nature

Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens, Hancock

8 of 8

Honorable Mention, Nature

Tad Paavola

Honorable Mention, Nature

Big Bay State Park, Madeline Island, Wisconsin • Tad Paavola, Bayfield, WI

Lake/Landscape

1 of 9

First place, Lake/Landscape

Steve Bensing

First place, Lake/Landscape

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, IN

2 of 9

Second place, Lake/Landscape

Scott Pearson

Second place, Lake/Landscape

Schroeder, Minnesota • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, WI

3 of 9

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Calla Erickson

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Superior, Wisconsin • Calla Erickson, Highbridge, WI

4 of 9

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Debra Carey

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Tahquamenon Falls, Michigan • Debra Carey, Bessemer, MI

5 of 9

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Max Foster

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Palisade Head, Minnesota • Max Foster, Plymouth, MN

6 of 9

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Jaye White

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Grand Marais Harbor, Minnesota • Jaye White, Grand Marais

7 of 9

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Steve Nowakowski

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Munising, Michigan • Steve Nowakowski, Lambertville, MI

8 of 9

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Tom Brownrigg

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Split Rock Lightouse, Minnesota • Tom Brownrigg, Sauk City, WI

9 of 9

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Adam Holden

Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape

Stoney Point, Minnesota • Adam Holden, Lake Nebagamon, WI

People/Humor

1 of 5

First place, People/Humor

Edward Smith

First place, People/Humor

Beach off M-28, Michigan • Edward Smith, Grand Rapids, MI

2 of 5

Second place, People/Humor

Jeremy Oswald

Second place, People/Humor

Bayfield, Wisconsin • Jeremy Oswald, Washburn, WI

3 of 5

Second place, People/Humor

Jan Wilcox

Second place, People/Humor

Apostle Islands, Wisconsin • Jan Wilcox, Bayfield, WI

4 of 5

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Patricia Jones

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Burlington Bay, Two Harbors, Minnesota • Patricia Jones, White Bear Lake, MN

5 of 5

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Anne Scalia

Honorable Mention, People/Humor

Artist Point, Minnesota • Anne Scalia, St. Paul

Artsy/Altered

1 of 9

First place, Artsy/Altered

Dan Lee Vander Ark

First place, Artsy/Altered

Canal Park, Duluth • Dan Lee Vander Ark, Duluth

2 of 9

Second place, Artsy/Altered

Joshua C. Haertel

Second place, Artsy/Altered

Copper Harbor Lighthouse, Michigan • Joshua C. Haertel, Cadillac, MI

3 of 9

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Anneli Schraufnagel

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Ashland, Wisconsin • Anneli Schraufnagel, Ashland

4 of 9

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Kelsey Borntrager

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Two Harbors, Minnesota • Kelsey Borntrager, Trimont, MN

5 of 9

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

James Brown

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Marina Park, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay

6 of 9

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Peggy Carter

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Star Lake, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter, Chesterton, IN

7 of 9

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Jessica Throgmartin

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Knife River, Minnesota • Jessica Throgmartin, South Beloit, IL

8 of 9

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Cindy Vondran

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Split Rock Lighthouse • Cindy Vondran, Rockton, IL

9 of 9

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Patricia Jones

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota • Patricia Jones, White Bear Lake, MN

Maritime

1 of 9

First place, Maritime

Like He

First place, Maritime

North Shore, Minnesota • Like He, Duluth

2 of 9

Second place, Maritime

Tom Branlund

Second place, Maritime

North Pier, Duluth • Tom Branlund, Duluth

3 of 9

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Diane Dahlstrom

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Upper Harbor, Marquette • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette

4 of 9

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Sharon Mollerus

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Ship Canal, Duluth • Sharon Mollerus, Duluth

5 of 9

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Ann Dierkes

Honorable Mention, Maritime

North Pier, Duluth • Ann Dierkes, Duluth

6 of 9

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Joel Swanson

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth • Joel Swanson, Plymouth, MN

7 of 9

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Jeremy Oswald

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Bayfield, Wisconsin • Jeremy Oswald, Washburn, WI

8 of 9

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Maranda Miller

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Bayfield, Wisconsin • Maranda Miller, St. Peter, MN

9 of 9

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Deborah Moe

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Duluth • Deborah Moe, Culver, MN

Finalists

1 of 12

Finalist, Nature

Roxanne Distad

Finalist, Nature

Two Harbors, Minnesota • Roxanne Distad, Brimson, MN

2 of 12

Finalist, Nature

Leanne Hanson

Finalist, Nature

Brighton Beach, Duluth • Leanne Hanson, Crystal, MN

3 of 12

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Denny Lehman

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Palisade Head • Denny Lehman, St Croix, MN

4 of 12

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Zach Hall

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Pictured Rocks • Zach Hall, Saukville, WI

5 of 12

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Rebecca S Martin

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Vermillion Point Nature Preserve, Paradise, Michigan • Rebecca S Martin, Stevens Point, WI

6 of 12

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Jennifer Hurd

Finalist, Lake/Landscape

Artist's Point, Grand Marais, MInnesota • Jennifer Hurd, Sartell MN

7 of 12

Finalist, People/Humor

Martin Francisco

Finalist, People/Humor

Bovey, Minnesota • Martin Francisco, Duluth

8 of 12

Finalist, People/Humor

Victoria Nelson

Finalist, People/Humor

Gratiot River County Park, Allouez, Michigan • Victoria Nelson, Houghton

9 of 12

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Pieter Froehlich

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Near Houghton • Pieter Froehlich, Cottage Grove, MN

10 of 12

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Larry Bean

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

William O'Brien State Park • Larry Bean, Billings MT

11 of 12

Finalist, Maritime

Judy Bouchard

Finalist, Maritime

Thunder Bay • Judy Bouchard, Thunder Bay

12 of 12

Finalist, Maritime

Ed Labernik

Finalist, Maritime

Duluth Entry • Ed Labernik, Duluth

