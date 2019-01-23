The 24th Annual Photo Contest Winners

× Expand Angela Hoffman Grand Prize: 24th Annual Photo Contest Lighthouse Point, Two Harbors, Minnesota • Angela Hoffman of West Fargo, ND

Picture Perfect

You just never know what will capture the spirit, the beauty and the fabulous fun of our region. At least, we never know until the hundreds of images arrive for our Lake Superior Photo Contest and then, yes, for this moment in time, we know. All the entries once again confounded the judges with spectacular choices. The evidence of that is the tie for 2nd Place in the People/Humor category. Images on these pages received 1st and 2nd place or are honorable mentions. We list where they were taken and the photographer’s name and town. To see notes on what caught the judges’ eyes for each top winner, to read details of techniques used by the Artsy/Altered honorees and to see the Finalist winners, shown online only, go to www.LakeSuperior.com.

Now sit back, turn the pages and enjoy your Big Lake neighborhood and neighbors.

Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for the 25th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The deadline is October 14, 2019 .

Nature

× 1 of 8 Expand Sharon Bodenus First place, Nature Marquette, Michigan • Sharon Bodenus, Little Lake, MI × 2 of 8 Expand Susan Frei Second place, Nature Pengilly, Minnesota • Susan Frei, Lakeville, MN × 3 of 8 Expand Anna Bogucka Honorable Mention, Nature Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Anna Bogucka, Toronto × 4 of 8 Expand Steve Aldridge Honorable Mention, Nature Oberg Mountain Trail • Steve Aldridge, Prior Lake, MN × 5 of 8 Expand J.H. Arnold Honorable Mention, Nature Cascade River Trail, Minnesota • J.H. Arnold, Arbor Vitae, WI × 6 of 8 Expand John Yuccas Honorable Mention, Nature Tofte, Minnesota • John Yuccas, Minneapolis × 7 of 8 Expand Miriam Pickens Honorable Mention, Nature Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens, Hancock × 8 of 8 Expand Tad Paavola Honorable Mention, Nature Big Bay State Park, Madeline Island, Wisconsin • Tad Paavola, Bayfield, WI Prev Next

Lake/Landscape

× 1 of 9 Expand Steve Bensing First place, Lake/Landscape Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, IN × 2 of 9 Expand Scott Pearson Second place, Lake/Landscape Schroeder, Minnesota • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, WI × 3 of 9 Expand Calla Erickson Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape Superior, Wisconsin • Calla Erickson, Highbridge, WI × 4 of 9 Expand Debra Carey Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape Tahquamenon Falls, Michigan • Debra Carey, Bessemer, MI × 5 of 9 Expand Max Foster Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape Palisade Head, Minnesota • Max Foster, Plymouth, MN × 6 of 9 Expand Jaye White Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape Grand Marais Harbor, Minnesota • Jaye White, Grand Marais × 7 of 9 Expand Steve Nowakowski Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape Munising, Michigan • Steve Nowakowski, Lambertville, MI × 8 of 9 Expand Tom Brownrigg Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape Split Rock Lightouse, Minnesota • Tom Brownrigg, Sauk City, WI × 9 of 9 Expand Adam Holden Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape Stoney Point, Minnesota • Adam Holden, Lake Nebagamon, WI Prev Next

People/Humor

× 1 of 5 Expand Edward Smith First place, People/Humor Beach off M-28, Michigan • Edward Smith, Grand Rapids, MI × 2 of 5 Expand Jeremy Oswald Second place, People/Humor Bayfield, Wisconsin • Jeremy Oswald, Washburn, WI × 3 of 5 Expand Jan Wilcox Second place, People/Humor Apostle Islands, Wisconsin • Jan Wilcox, Bayfield, WI × 4 of 5 Expand Patricia Jones Honorable Mention, People/Humor Burlington Bay, Two Harbors, Minnesota • Patricia Jones, White Bear Lake, MN × 5 of 5 Expand Anne Scalia Honorable Mention, People/Humor Artist Point, Minnesota • Anne Scalia, St. Paul Prev Next

Artsy/Altered

× 1 of 9 Expand Dan Lee Vander Ark First place, Artsy/Altered Canal Park, Duluth • Dan Lee Vander Ark, Duluth × 2 of 9 Expand Joshua C. Haertel Second place, Artsy/Altered Copper Harbor Lighthouse, Michigan • Joshua C. Haertel, Cadillac, MI × 3 of 9 Expand Anneli Schraufnagel Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Ashland, Wisconsin • Anneli Schraufnagel, Ashland × 4 of 9 Expand Kelsey Borntrager Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Two Harbors, Minnesota • Kelsey Borntrager, Trimont, MN × 5 of 9 Expand James Brown Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Marina Park, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay × 6 of 9 Expand Peggy Carter Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Star Lake, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter, Chesterton, IN × 7 of 9 Expand Jessica Throgmartin Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Knife River, Minnesota • Jessica Throgmartin, South Beloit, IL × 8 of 9 Expand Cindy Vondran Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Split Rock Lighthouse • Cindy Vondran, Rockton, IL × 9 of 9 Expand Patricia Jones Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota • Patricia Jones, White Bear Lake, MN Prev Next

First Place: Canal Park, Duluth • Dan Lee Vander Ark, Duluth • Changed from color to black and white.

Second Place: Copper Harbor Lighthouse, Michigan • Joshua C. Haertel, Cadillac, MI • In this rendering of the lighthouse, Multiple photos were taken, and digitally stitched together to render a High Res photo with phenomenal depth and detail. After the stitching process was completed, the reflection was created. Not a real reflection but was created post to give a dreamy dramatic feel.

Honorable Mention: Ashland, Wisconsin • Anneli Schraufnagel, Ashland • the photograph has been altered is using cloning, curves, levels, color fill, paintbrush, and selective color. I used to be a painter, so I use many traditional painting technique concepts.

Honorable Mention: Two Harbors, Minnesota • Kelsey Borntrager, Trimont, MN • I took this image through a glass ball, then flipped the image to make it right side up.

Honorable Mention: Marina Park, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay • Three bracketed images were taken, merged, and tone mapped to accentuate the drama of the clouds over the Sleeping Giant.

Honorable Mention: Star Lake, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter, Chesterton, IN • This photo was taken with a fisheye lens using exposure bracketing. Three images were merged using an HDR technique. The Interior 3 preset was the starting point with further adjustments to exposure and color saturation.

Honorable Mention: Knife River, Minnesota • Jessica Throgmartin, South Beloit, IL • HDR image, converted to black and white.

Honorable Mention: Split Rock Lighthouse • Cindy Vondran, Rockton, IL • Added textures to the photo.

Honorable Mention: Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota • Patricia Jones, White Bear Lake, MN • Was a panoramic with slow shutter speed of the fall leaves and trees.

Maritime

× 1 of 9 Expand Like He First place, Maritime North Shore, Minnesota • Like He, Duluth × 2 of 9 Expand Tom Branlund Second place, Maritime North Pier, Duluth • Tom Branlund, Duluth × 3 of 9 Expand Diane Dahlstrom Honorable Mention, Maritime Upper Harbor, Marquette • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette × 4 of 9 Expand Sharon Mollerus Honorable Mention, Maritime Ship Canal, Duluth • Sharon Mollerus, Duluth × 5 of 9 Expand Ann Dierkes Honorable Mention, Maritime North Pier, Duluth • Ann Dierkes, Duluth × 6 of 9 Expand Joel Swanson Honorable Mention, Maritime Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth • Joel Swanson, Plymouth, MN × 7 of 9 Expand Jeremy Oswald Honorable Mention, Maritime Bayfield, Wisconsin • Jeremy Oswald, Washburn, WI × 8 of 9 Expand Maranda Miller Honorable Mention, Maritime Bayfield, Wisconsin • Maranda Miller, St. Peter, MN × 9 of 9 Expand Deborah Moe Honorable Mention, Maritime Duluth • Deborah Moe, Culver, MN Prev Next

Finalists

Finalists

Artsy/Altered:

Near Houghton • Pieter Froehlich, Cottage Grove, MN • Changed a color photograph to a black and white.

William O'Brien State Park • Larry Bean, Billings MT • Branches were removed.

Artsy/Altered:

