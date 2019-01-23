The 24th Annual Photo Contest Winners

Angela Hoffman
Grand Prize: 24th Annual Photo Contest
Lighthouse Point, Two Harbors, Minnesota • Angela Hoffman of West Fargo, ND
Picture Perfect
You just never know what will capture the spirit, the beauty and the fabulous fun of our region. At least, we never know until the hundreds of images arrive for our Lake Superior Photo Contest and then, yes, for this moment in time, we know. All the entries once again confounded the judges with spectacular choices. The evidence of that is the tie for 2nd Place in the People/Humor category. Images on these pages received 1st and 2nd place or are honorable mentions. We list where they were taken and the photographer’s name and town. To see notes on what caught the judges’ eyes for each top winner, to read details of techniques used by the Artsy/Altered honorees and to see the Finalist winners, shown online only, go to www.LakeSuperior.com.
Now sit back, turn the pages and enjoy your Big Lake neighborhood and neighbors.
Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for the 25th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The deadline is October 14, 2019.
Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.
Nature
1 of 8
Sharon Bodenus
First place, Nature
Marquette, Michigan • Sharon Bodenus, Little Lake, MI
2 of 8
Susan Frei
Second place, Nature
Pengilly, Minnesota • Susan Frei, Lakeville, MN
3 of 8
Anna Bogucka
Honorable Mention, Nature
Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Anna Bogucka, Toronto
4 of 8
Steve Aldridge
Honorable Mention, Nature
Oberg Mountain Trail • Steve Aldridge, Prior Lake, MN
5 of 8
J.H. Arnold
Honorable Mention, Nature
Cascade River Trail, Minnesota • J.H. Arnold, Arbor Vitae, WI
6 of 8
John Yuccas
Honorable Mention, Nature
Tofte, Minnesota • John Yuccas, Minneapolis
7 of 8
Miriam Pickens
Honorable Mention, Nature
Hancock, Michigan • Miriam Pickens, Hancock
8 of 8
Tad Paavola
Honorable Mention, Nature
Big Bay State Park, Madeline Island, Wisconsin • Tad Paavola, Bayfield, WI
Lake/Landscape
1 of 9
Steve Bensing
First place, Lake/Landscape
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, IN
2 of 9
Scott Pearson
Second place, Lake/Landscape
Schroeder, Minnesota • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, WI
3 of 9
Calla Erickson
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
Superior, Wisconsin • Calla Erickson, Highbridge, WI
4 of 9
Debra Carey
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
Tahquamenon Falls, Michigan • Debra Carey, Bessemer, MI
5 of 9
Max Foster
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
Palisade Head, Minnesota • Max Foster, Plymouth, MN
6 of 9
Jaye White
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
Grand Marais Harbor, Minnesota • Jaye White, Grand Marais
7 of 9
Steve Nowakowski
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
Munising, Michigan • Steve Nowakowski, Lambertville, MI
8 of 9
Tom Brownrigg
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
Split Rock Lightouse, Minnesota • Tom Brownrigg, Sauk City, WI
9 of 9
Adam Holden
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
Stoney Point, Minnesota • Adam Holden, Lake Nebagamon, WI
People/Humor
1 of 5
Edward Smith
First place, People/Humor
Beach off M-28, Michigan • Edward Smith, Grand Rapids, MI
2 of 5
Jeremy Oswald
Second place, People/Humor
Bayfield, Wisconsin • Jeremy Oswald, Washburn, WI
3 of 5
Jan Wilcox
Second place, People/Humor
Apostle Islands, Wisconsin • Jan Wilcox, Bayfield, WI
4 of 5
Patricia Jones
Honorable Mention, People/Humor
Burlington Bay, Two Harbors, Minnesota • Patricia Jones, White Bear Lake, MN
5 of 5
Anne Scalia
Honorable Mention, People/Humor
Artist Point, Minnesota • Anne Scalia, St. Paul
Artsy/Altered
1 of 9
Dan Lee Vander Ark
First place, Artsy/Altered
Canal Park, Duluth • Dan Lee Vander Ark, Duluth
2 of 9
Joshua C. Haertel
Second place, Artsy/Altered
Copper Harbor Lighthouse, Michigan • Joshua C. Haertel, Cadillac, MI
3 of 9
Anneli Schraufnagel
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
Ashland, Wisconsin • Anneli Schraufnagel, Ashland
4 of 9
Kelsey Borntrager
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
Two Harbors, Minnesota • Kelsey Borntrager, Trimont, MN
5 of 9
James Brown
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
Marina Park, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay
6 of 9
Peggy Carter
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
Star Lake, Wisconsin • Peggy Carter, Chesterton, IN
7 of 9
Jessica Throgmartin
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
Knife River, Minnesota • Jessica Throgmartin, South Beloit, IL
8 of 9
Cindy Vondran
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
Split Rock Lighthouse • Cindy Vondran, Rockton, IL
9 of 9
Patricia Jones
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota • Patricia Jones, White Bear Lake, MN
Maritime
1 of 9
Like He
First place, Maritime
North Shore, Minnesota • Like He, Duluth
2 of 9
Tom Branlund
Second place, Maritime
North Pier, Duluth • Tom Branlund, Duluth
3 of 9
Diane Dahlstrom
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Upper Harbor, Marquette • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette
4 of 9
Sharon Mollerus
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Ship Canal, Duluth • Sharon Mollerus, Duluth
5 of 9
Ann Dierkes
Honorable Mention, Maritime
North Pier, Duluth • Ann Dierkes, Duluth
6 of 9
Joel Swanson
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Aerial Lift Bridge, Duluth • Joel Swanson, Plymouth, MN
7 of 9
Jeremy Oswald
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Bayfield, Wisconsin • Jeremy Oswald, Washburn, WI
8 of 9
Maranda Miller
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Bayfield, Wisconsin • Maranda Miller, St. Peter, MN
9 of 9
Deborah Moe
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Duluth • Deborah Moe, Culver, MN
Finalists
1 of 12
Roxanne Distad
Finalist, Nature
Two Harbors, Minnesota • Roxanne Distad, Brimson, MN
2 of 12
Leanne Hanson
Finalist, Nature
Brighton Beach, Duluth • Leanne Hanson, Crystal, MN
3 of 12
Denny Lehman
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
Palisade Head • Denny Lehman, St Croix, MN
4 of 12
Zach Hall
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
Pictured Rocks • Zach Hall, Saukville, WI
5 of 12
Rebecca S Martin
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
Vermillion Point Nature Preserve, Paradise, Michigan • Rebecca S Martin, Stevens Point, WI
6 of 12
Jennifer Hurd
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
Artist's Point, Grand Marais, MInnesota • Jennifer Hurd, Sartell MN
7 of 12
Martin Francisco
Finalist, People/Humor
Bovey, Minnesota • Martin Francisco, Duluth
8 of 12
Victoria Nelson
Finalist, People/Humor
Gratiot River County Park, Allouez, Michigan • Victoria Nelson, Houghton
9 of 12
Pieter Froehlich
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
Near Houghton • Pieter Froehlich, Cottage Grove, MN
10 of 12
Larry Bean
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
William O'Brien State Park • Larry Bean, Billings MT
11 of 12
Judy Bouchard
Finalist, Maritime
Thunder Bay • Judy Bouchard, Thunder Bay
12 of 12
Ed Labernik
Finalist, Maritime
Duluth Entry • Ed Labernik, Duluth
