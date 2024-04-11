Around the Circle This Week: April 11, 2024

Bears & Skunks & Birds, Oh My!

Spring means different things to people in different parts of the world. Around our Big Lake neighborhood, it often means gushing waterfalls and the return of bird songs (our birds seem pretty quiet all winter).

Spring also means the bears are awake as are the skunks and other fully or partially hibernating residents. The Wisconsin DNR put out an advisory this week about being bear aware this spring. "If a bear is near your home or cabin, from a safe location, try to scare the

bear away by making loud noises (like clanging pots and pans together) or throwing objects in the bear’s direction," the DNR advises. "Black bears tend to avoid interactions with people if escape is possible, so make sure it has a clear escape route – never corner a bear. Do not turn your back to a bear or run away." The Wisconsin DNR also provided a link to its Bear Management page, which estimates the state's black bear population at 24,000. You can also download a "Living with Bears" pamphlet with tips on avoiding bad encounters at home, while camping or on hikes.

Minnesota DNR also has its own Bear Aware site with this fun bear fact: "Bears can consume 12,000-20,000 calories a day to prepare for hibernation. That’s the equivalent of 6-7 pounds of black oil sunflower seed or about 700-800 acorns." Michigan DNR also has a downloadable bear pamphlet, which notes that in the state, its black bears average two to three cubs. In Ontario, the province offers a Be Bear Wise page. The page also links to fun, informative videos with nifty graphics (like the cute bear sniffing the barbecue seen here).

On the stinky side, while skunks do not technically hibernate, they do tend to hole up in their dens during winter. Minnesota DNR tells us, "Several skunks (sometimes eight to 10) often occupy the same den in winter, especially the females. Skunks can spray up to 15 feet and babies have a 2-foot range. … Skunks are intelligent and usually good natured. Despite their gentle manner, skunks can be deadly simply because they are often carriers of rabies. In fact, rabies is more common in striped skunks than in any other Minnesota mammal."

Spring Openings & One Drive-in, Sadly, Out for the Season

Seasonal eatery openings definitely are a sign of spring around our Big Lake neighborhood. Many of our Dairy Queens once closed for winter, but now often remain open all year.

Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet opened its drive-through window and indoor dining on Mar. 20. Gordy's, a family-owned business since 1960, is famed for its hand-patted burgers and had two customers arrive on opening day dressed à la that late 1950s vibe. Just six days later,

the restaurant had to close up shop for a day when the area had its first significant storm of the whole "winter" season. "For the safety of our employees we will be closed at both Gordy's Hi-Hat and Warming House today. This bad weather is not our fault... Spring was here for a little bit," they posted.

The best burger in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., rivalry continues at two drive-in restaurants, both seasonal. West Pier Drive-in opened Apr. 1

and posted its own little flash-back photo from the 1960s (seen here). Clyde's Drive-in has not yet announced its spring opening date. Another seasonal restaurant in the Sault – Goetz's Lockview Restaurant across from the Soo Locks – will open at 7 a.m. on May 9. We love the Lockview's origin story, posted on its website: "Established in 1945, a tradition was started of selling the freshest whitefish in the area. With a one floor restaurant which was less than half the size of the first floor today, the former owner and his dishwasher would walk over to the Locks after breakfast to catch the fish to serve for lunch that day. In just two years, business had grown so much that he added on the front section, which views the locks today. Again in 1963 the upstairs was added as tourism increased at the Soo Locks."

Finally, spring brought sad news for long-time fans of the seasonal drive-in A & Dubs in Duluth. Owners Syl and Sandy Hantz posted

that health issues make day-to-day operations at the mom-and-pop stop impossible for the 2024 season. "We wish to thank the many loyal customers and employees that kept the drive-in tradition alive. This has been more than just a career. You all have become a part of the A&Dubs family. It has been our good fortune to have had 46 years serving the Twin Ports area as A & Dubs." David Schauer posted this image on the Railroad of Lake Superior Region Facebook page along with this note: "Goodbye Old Friend … I was saddened to hear today that A & Dubs drive-in won't open in 2024 after 46 years in business. A favorite of mine and my wife, we will miss the Hunter burgers, coneys and root beer. I think the owner (Syl Hantz) worked for the DM&IR at one time, if my memory is correct. He noted health issues as the reason for the closing. Wishing him and his wife Sandy the best and thanks for the memories."

Just One More Spring Thing

With the amount of open water we had all winter, this might not be considered a sign of spring, but kiteboarding (or kitesurfing) at Thunder Bay qualifies as a spring thing for us. Photographer/videographer Chris Artist captured the action this week up at TBay with a video on the water, which you can see here. Or this one has music added.

Chris also did a great video of trying to get to the water, with an aborted attempt seen here. That definitely is a sign of spring, with open water and icy shores intermingling.

For those interested in kitesurfing, there's a Facebook page called Superior Kiteboarding, where this week the folk posted Lucy Keetch's photos of kiteboarders with the note: "The unofficial start of the water season." See those photos here.

Grab the Camera and Head to the Falls

To celebrate the "springing" of our region, we're linking you to a blast from our past … "Picturing the Big Lake: Waterfalls and Spring Photography" by photographer Dennis O'Hara.

"I have been photographing Northland nature for more than 30 years and with the arrival of April comes a renewed anticipation of what lies ahead in the long days of summer," writes Dennis. "The cycles of life spin and create our special rituals, often matching the season. A spring ritual for me is to venture up Minnesota’s North Shore to visit Gooseberry Falls, a fascinating place to feel, hear and see spring in all its glory – which brings me to my photo tip of the month."

Read Dennis' spring tips on photographing gushing waterfalls here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 12-13: The Bear is awakening for spring! The Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette will host a number of events connected to the Angry Bear Festival. On Friday, the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum presents the 3rd annual Baby Bear there as a free family event, 5:30-7:30 p.m.. Costumes are encouraged for the costume contest. There will be face painting by museum staff, balloon animals by Megan the Balloon Princess, cookie decorating with Doozers and sing-a-longs with Papa Crow. Saturday is the 11th annual Festival of The Angry Bear, which kicks off at 1 p.m. with the Angry Bear 5K. Then starting at 3 p.m., the Ore Dock hosts a full line up of live music and food truck options. The Fur Ball Boogie starts at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 12: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers – "one of the grooviest bands on the planet," according to organizers – will come to The Orpheum Theater in Hancock at 7 p.m. Friday. Be prepared to dance.

Minnesota

Today, Apr. 11: It's Library Giving Day and in Duluth, donations to the public library will be matched up to $25,000 until midnight tonight. It's all part of National Library Week. There will be a party at The Depot from 5-8 p.m. today, too, with music from Hannah Rey, storytime with Chris Monroe and Book Bingo.

Saturday, Apr. 13: Ely's Historic State Theater hosts a Wizard of Oz-themed costume contest at 7 p.m., just before a showing of the classic movie. Come dressed as a flying monkey, a good witch (or a bad witch), a munchkin, or one of the film's heroes. Prizes awarded for Best Dorothy, Best Lion, Best Tin Man, Best Scarecrow and Best Overall.

Saturday, Apr. 13: The Tweed Museum of Arts in Duluth will host a show “Celebrating Native American Fashion” with gallery reception that complements the “Then and Now: Ojibway Cultural Traditions” exhibition from noon-2 p.m. The free event will showcase the cultural history of past and present Native American fashion as worn by 26 models from nine tribal nations.

Wisconsin

Today, Apr. 11: The ever popular Café Coco in Washburn reopened today, just in time to celebrate Washburn's "Get Lit" festival from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday with a book signing by Jeff Krogstad and to serve up free cake on Sunday in celebration of Coco's 15th birthday.

Today-Saturday, Apr. 11-13: AdventureUs in Washburn is having a book sale this weekend in honor of Wasbhurn's Get Lit fest, including its Adventure guides, foraging books, rock collecting books, mushroom guides, camping books, hiking books and other books.

Friday, Apr. 12: Bay Area Film Society hosts the film "Perfect Days" at the Historic Bay Theater in Ashland - 5 and 7:30 p.m. showings.

Saturday, Apr. 13: Join authors Leif Enger and Peter Geye for an incredible conversation in celebration of Leif's newest book, "I Cheerfully Refuse," again set by Lake Superior. The discussion, hosted by Apostle Islands Booksellers, will be at St. James Social in Bayfield, starting at 2 p.m.

Ontario

Friday, Apr. 12: The final screening at the Shadows of the Mind Film Festival in Sault Ste. Marie will be at the Grand Theatre, with doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is a donation to the ARCH Hospice and the movie is "Rose." The film showcases the impact of schizophrenia on the Rose's, alternating between empowering moments and harrowing experiences. Special Presentations will precede the film at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 13: Back by popular demand, “The Spirit Horse Returns”is a powerful concert production that combines traditional teachings, original visual art, music and an all-new orchestral score to tell the story of the Ojibwe horses, traditional helpers and spirit guides for First Nations and Métis people. The concert is performed by the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra in the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, starting at 2 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Apr. 13-14: Great Lakes Outfitters brings the 2nd annual Great Lakes Outdoor Show to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Save the date, Tuesday, Apr. 23: The 102nd annual meeting of the St. Louis County Historical Society in Duluth is open to everyone. It will be from 5-7 p.m. in the Great Hall of The Depot.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Wisconsin DNR; Province of Ontario; Gordy's Hi-Hat; West Pier Drive-in; David Schauer; Chris Artist; Dennis O'Hara; Spotlight, from left: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers/Ely's Historic State Theater/Cafe Coco/Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra