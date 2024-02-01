Around the Circle This Week: February 1, 2024

What's Going on Up There in February?

Astro Bob King, our go-to for night sky news, has posted things to watch this month on his Facebook page Astro Bob's Astronomy for Everyone.

Astro Bob also has a column for the Duluth News Tribune and he posted this: "Nights are shrinking! On Feb. 1 the sun sets nearly an hour later compared to the winter solstice. By month’s end we gain an additional 45 minutes of evening sunshine. As daylight trickles in the winter constellations stand at their highest. You probably know them by now — Orion the Hunter, Canis Major the Big Dog, Canis Minor the Little Dog, Gemini the Twins, Auriga the Charioteer and Taurus the Bull. … Real bears are still in hibernation this month but you'll find the celestial bear balancing on the tip of his tail in the northeastern sky."

Bob told us another tip to plan for this year. On April 8, there will be a total solar eclipse, though in our neck of the woods, we should see about 70% of the sun covered.

It is Colder by the Lake … Even Colder than in the Lake

Duluth's newly elected mayor, Roger Reinert, took his own early morning polar plunge in Lake Superior on Monday and posted a few before and after shots. We see that his smile is still there, just a little chillier after a dip in the Big Lake. Or as Roger told us, "Oh, boy! It was frigid." He added, about what we suspect might be a monthly occurrence, "I usually duck minimum three times, but twice has to be enough for January."

Roger posted those pics about 7 a.m., and the National Weather Service in Duluth tells us at that time, the water would have been the warmer place to be. The water temperature was about 34° F while the air temp was 30° F, but with the 10 mph wind the added wind chill made it feel like 23° F. If the mayor had waited until Wednesday, it would have been warmer. Duluth's high temperature was 47° F. International Falls, Minn, knocked its high temp record for that day out of the temperature ballpark, reaching 53° F and beating its previous record of 45° F for the day set in 1999.

Looking at Duluth's snowfall, the city, like much of the Lake Superior shoreline, shows a decided lack of snow. As of today (Feb. 1), the city has recorded 17.1 inches of snow, but the average to this day is 52.9 inches. The full winter average snowfall is 90.2 before the melt. Interestingly, the precipitation is above average - meaning we've had rain more than snow. Since December, Duluth has had 3.91 inches of precipitation, about 1.5 inches higher than the average of 2.4 inches since that month.

Snow may be on the way, though. April is Duluth's snowiest winter month – apparently a "spring" thing.

2023 Looked Shipshape for Shipments

2023 was a good year for U.S. fleet carriers during the maritime season, according to numbers floated this week by the Lake Carriers' Association. Says the association in its press release: " U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 81.4 million tons of cargo in 2023, an increase of 6.5% compared to 2022. The 2023 float was 1.2% above the fleet’s 5-year average. Iron ore cargoes totaled 42.4 million tons, an increase of 13.4% compared to a year earlier. Coal cargoes were down 9.7% to 8.4 million tons. Limestone shipments increased by 3.9% to 24.6 million tons, while cement shipments were a near match to 2022 at 3.7 million tons. Salt and grain cargoes were down by 5.8% and 11.8%, respectively. Sand shipments increased by 12.4%."

Bringing Out the Poet in You & Other Writer-ly Opportunities

Award-winning poet Gary Boelhower, who served as the Poet Laureate of Duluth from 2018-20, will share his skills in a four-part series on Poetry Essentials. Gary will guide attendees with writing prompts and examples of different techniques from published poets. Classes will include time for writing, sharing work and questions/discussion of key poetry techniques and themes. Gary knows his stuff. He has published three poetry collections: Naming Rites; Marrow, Muscle, Flight; Sacred Times Timeless Seasons and a chapbook Step Close In. His poetry has appeared in a dozen anthologies and many journals. He was awarded the Foley Poetry Prize from America magazine and the Midwest Book Award for his poetry collection Marrow, Muscle, Flight. Gary is professor emeritus in theology and religious studies at The College of St. Scholastica, where he continues to teach courses in Health Humanities and Healthcare Ethics. The classes are virtual, so all can sign up. Discounted fee for Lake Superior Writer members. Register here by Feb. 5.

Meanwhile … Two writing groups on the Lake Superior shores are offering the opportunity to enter writing contests.

Lake Superior Writers, based in Duluth, has launched its annual Writing Contest. Writers and poets entering the contest will be tasked with creating for the theme "Legends." Writers can interpret this theme as broadly as they wish for the categories of poetry (up to 3), short-short fiction (500 words max), short fiction (500-2,000 words), creative non-fiction (up to 2,500 words). Winners will be announced at the annual meeting in May. Deadline for submission is March 31. Free entry for members of LSW. Learn more and enter here.

Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop, based in Thunder Bay, announced its 26th annual writing contest. There are four categories: Poetry (up to 5 entries); Short Fiction (2,000-3,500 words); Bill MacDonald Prize for Prose - Creative Nonfiction (1,500-3,000 words); Critical Writing (300-500 words). The Bill MacDonald Prize is named for the author and teacher who published 39 books, most set in our region. Bill died in 2016. He also wrote Lake Superior Journals for our magazine, including "Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and the Silver Islet Ghost." Entries for the NOWW contest must be submitted by Feb. 29. See details and an entry form here.

A Real Horse & Buggy (or Sleigh & Cutter) Show

The Northwoods Harness Club presents its 35th annual Sleigh and Cutter Rally on Sunday (Feb. 4) at the Northern Pines Golf Course and Special Events Center in Iron River, where organizers promise spectators will see “our wonderful equine friends and the essential role they played in history.”

The event brings in horses of all sizes – from the cutest miniatures to majestic draft horses – and all sizes of drivers, too. There will be 17 narrated and judged divisions, including youth. See restored vintage sleighs and glimmering new styles. The volunteer drivers and passengers will be dressed in period costumes. There also will be free sleigh rides from 10-11:30 a.m. The show continues through 3 p.m.

To top off the fun, there will be vendors, including food and refreshments to buy, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list. Given the weird winter weather, please double check for last minute cancellations or postponements:

Michigan

Starts Wednesday, Feb. 7: With or without the usual amounts of snow, Michigan Tech's Winter Carnival will go on. The ice sculptures are being carved with the theme “From Forests to Shores We Love the Outdoors,” and the stage is being set (the Winter Carnival Stage Revue, that is, with a focus on comedy in short skits by students). Watch for dog sled and horse-drawn carriage rides and end the week with the popular Torchlight Parade & Fireworks 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Find a cozy spot along the Portage Canal in Houghton to see the show. The week's schedule is a full one; find it online. Can't make it? Watch a video about the event here.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 2-4: Heikki Lunta celebration of winter in and around Negaunee starts 5 p.m. Friday with the lighting of the bonfire and ends Sunday with the Freeze Yer Fanny fatbike race and a pasty-eating contest. In between are loads of family-friendly activities with breakfasts, luge sliding, a fishing tourey and plenty of outdoor fun. See the schedule here.

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 3-4: Moosewood Nature Center in Marquette's Presque Isle Park has some fun events this weekend. On Saturday, learn the Basics of Birding at a 2 p.m. workshop. An introduction to binocular use and field guides will begin the program, followed by some taxonomy, bird ranges, and learn what is so special about birding in the U.P. and how birding can benefit both people and birds. Then on Sunday at 11 a.m., enjoy Story Time at MooseWood with a reading of This is a Moose by Richard T. Morris. An activity or craft will follow the reading and guests can browse the center afterward. Suggested age range is 4-7 years old, but all are welcome. Fees for both events.

Minnesota

Friday, Feb. 2-25: Celebrate the opening reception of “Hygge: the Warmth of Winter,” a collaborative exhibition and 5th annual members’ show from the North Shore Artists League. This exhibit at Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais features artwork celebrating the natural hygge of winters in a variety of mediums. The reception on Friday runs 5-7 p.m. with complimentary refreshments.

Friday, Feb. 2: The Bookstore in Fitger's in Duluth will host photographer Travis Novitsky with his book Spirits Dancing, The Night Sky, Indigenous Knowledge & Living Connections to the Cosmos from 4-6 p.m. Travis did the book with Annette S. Lee, who wrote the text.

Friday, Feb. 2: Meet Minnesota artist Melinda Wolff for an opening art exhibit reception, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Tettegouche State Park visitor center near Silver Bay. Melinda will be featuring her oil paintings on wood collection throughout the month of February. This collection is a creative approach of oil painting on wood, inspired by nature to bring out the art of nature.

Saturday, Feb. 3: The Ridge Riders, the Cook County snowmobile club, has turned its annual fun run into a luau. “Warmest winter – why not luau?” say organizers. The Hungry Jack Lodge checkpoint will have a luau party all day. Tropical attire earns a chance to win prizes. Register Friday night at 5:30-7:30 p.m. or Saturday at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Skyport Lodge or Hungry Jack Lodge. It’s recommended to do the run this year by vehicle rather than snowmobile.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Lake Superior Writers presents another Book Club for Writers featuring author Erica Hannickel. Learn how she took her non-fiction writing skills to the next level and found a major publisher for her book, Orchid Muse. This virtual event is free and open to the public. Email writers@lakesuperiorwriters.org by noon, Feb. 5, for a link to the event.

Monday & Thursday, Feb. 8: The University of Minnesota Duluth's Kathryn A. Martin Library will be hosting several interesting events next week. On Monday, there will be a Sámi Day Celebration with guest presenter and Sámi artist, Tomas Colbengtson. The event is free and starts at 2 p.m. On Thursday, T UMD Baeumler-Kaplan Holocaust Commemoration Committee will host Dr. Melanie O’Brien, a visiting professor at the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at University of Minnesota Twin Cities. The event begins at 6 p.m. in-person at the library Rotunda. Melanie will discuss "From Discrimination to Death: Genocide Process through a Human Rights Lens."

Wisconsin

Today, Feb. 1: After a short hiatus, Harbor House Sweets in Washburn will reopen today with daily lunch special, sandwiches, chips, drinks and sweet treats created by pastry chef Ginamarie – plus Valentine specials.

Friday, Feb. 2: The Bay Area Film Society in Ashland will host two showings of "The Boy and the Heron" in the Historic Bay Theater downtown. Showings are 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3: Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield hosts its 18th annual Summit Race starting at 8 a.m.. Choose from a 15k or 30k skate or classic races or the signature 30k skiathlon pursuit, or youth races for 4th-12th grade. Every skier receives a custom Summit Race buff, and a piece of pie. After the race, head to Howl Adventure Center, where Demo Day (1-4 p.m.) will feature ski pro rep Kevin showing off "some amazing Atomic skis" on the center's trails.

Ontario

Today-Saturday, Feb. 1-3 & 8-9: Badanai Theatre Co. in Thunder Bay presents “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields at the Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m. showings.

Friday-next week, Feb. 2-10: It's on, or as organizers say "No Snow? Snow Problem" – the Bon Soo Winter Carnival in Sault Ste. Marie starts with the OLG opening ceremonies with with live entertainment from The Saturday Nights, followed by fireworks at The Machine Shop. The carnival features activities all week, including an Algoma University polar plunge, a gourmet dinner with performance by the Blackburn Brothers, helicopter, pony and wagon rides, a lantern ski trek and tons more. The snow bum slides are out, but don't be bummed. The Kids' Zone at The Machine Shop will feature rock climb slides, carnival-style games, inflatables, laser tag and axe throwing. Download the official program here.

Fridays, thru Feb. 23: Fridays at Loch Lomond Ski Area in Thunder Bay enjoy local musicians while you unwind from a day on the slopes from 8-10 p.m. No cover charge. Night skiing is from 6-9 p.m. This week the featured guest is Mike Fraser.

Next Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 8-10: The Thunder Bay Art Gallery presents the first-ever beading symposium in northern Ontario. It promises to be a vibrant 3-day gathering of beadwork experts and enthusiasts. Aanikoobijiganag: Thunder Bay Beading Symposium is a public event that coincides with “Radical Stitch,” one of the largest beadwork exhibitions ever, celebrating contemporary works by Indigenous bead artists of North America on view at the gallery until March 3.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Astro Bob King; Roger Reinert; Lake Carriers' Association; Lake Superior Writers; JoAnn Jardine/Northwoods Harness Club; SPOTLIGHT: Michigan Tech Winter Carnival/Harbor House Sweets/Bay Area Film Society/Bon Soo Winter Carnival