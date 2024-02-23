Around the Circle This Week: February 23, 2024

The Winter That Wasn't – Ice Edition

NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab recently reported that the Great Lakes ice cover for the year hit historic lows this "winter" season. "Together, Great Lakes ice coverage was measured at 2.7% on Feb. 11, 2024," reports NOAA. "Coverage on each of the lakes was measured as follows: Lake Superior 1.7%; Lake Michigan 2.6%; Lake Huron 5.9%; Lake Erie 0.05%; Lake Ontario 1.7%. Lakes Erie and Ontario are basically at – or tied with – their individual historic lows for the date, making both essentially ice-free."

GLERL’s Bryan Mroczka, a physical scientist, went on to say, “We’ve crossed a threshold in which we are at a historic low for ice cover for the Great Lakes as a whole. We have never seen ice levels this low in Mid-February on the lakes since our records began in 1973.”

Why does ice cover matter? NOAA outlines several reasons:

"Many local businesses in the area rely on ice fishing and outdoor sports, which can only happen if the ice is thick and solid. Some fish species also use the ice for protection from predators during spawning season, and there’s increasing evidence that the ice plays a role in regulating many biological processes in

the water. Shipping schedules are heavily impacted by the formation of ice, as well. The absence of ice can also make the shoreline more susceptible to erosion and increase the potential for damage to coastal infrastructure during the winter months due to high winds and waves. Thick ice often acts to dampen the large wave action and protect the shoreline. Lack of ice cover can also increase lake effect snow." Read GLERL's full story here.

Ice cover also can affect evaporation rates and ultimately water levels, but there is a complicated connection between those. Michigan Sea Grant did a video on the topic you can see here.

Making a National Splash

Our friend and podcaster, Daniel Wanschura, host and executive producer of "Points North" for Interlochen Public Radio, says a dream came true for him recently.

"Ever since I was young, one of my favorite podcasts has been Snap Judgment. (Host) Glynn Washington! "Storytelling with a beat!" Ahhh, SO many great stories over the years! … Well, last September, one of my podcasting dreams came true – I produced a story for Snap! It's based off an episode I originally produced for Points North. It's called, 'No Ice Is Safe Ice,' and it's the story of three guys going ice fishing on Lake Huron. Everything is great until it isn’t. It's a collision of friendship, peer pressure and what it’s like staring death in the eyes."

We put a link to the podcast here and warn all of our friends to be careful on the ice, whether inland lake or Great Lake, especially this time of year.

Meanwhile … The Daily Show gave the Duluth a ribbing, as only it can do, in a segment this week when Michael Kosta visited Duluth, "the city of the future, to investigate how Californian climate refugees and displaced New Yorkers might fare in this snowy sanctuary city." Michael feigns shock or disdain for local activities, but, according to Neal Justin of the Star Tribune, Michael is actually from Ann Arbor, Mich., and "is a fan of both saunas and polar plunges" despite what you see on camera. The full Star Tribune story is here (available for some).

To the Moon, Kelly!

Duluth artist Kelly Schamberger paid particular attention to the remotely controlled moon landing on Thursday (Feb. 22). On board Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus “Odie” spacecraft, which successfully landed near the south pole of the moon, was a small nickel disc etched with a replication of her painting “Once Upon a Childhood." Her work was one of several included in a time capsule collection of art, writing, poetry, music,and film from around the world called the Lunar Codex, created by founder Samuel Peralta. Just over a year ago, Kelly announced that her painting would be included in this collection as the result of winning an award in the Art Renewal Center’s 16th International Salon at Sotheby’s in New York. (She's there with her painting in this photo).

A second replication of Kelly’s painting will also be included in the “Polaris Collection,” or Codex Polaris, aboard the Griffin lunar lander to be launched by SpaceX alongside NASA’s VIPER Rover, currently scheduled for fall this year.

Kelly's work can be seen at her solo exhibition of paintings installed this week in the Mayor’s Reception Hall and Administrative Suites at Duluth’s City Hall as the inaugural collection of work to kick off, according to Kelly, Mayor Roger Reinert’s soon-to-be-announced local artist exhibition program. Two of her paintings are in the current Moments of Memory exhibit at the Bell Museum in St. Paul. Or keep in touch with her latest endeavors on her Facebook page.

Ontario Winter Games Continues in TBay

For the second weekend, the Ontario Winter Games will thrill spectators at venues around Thunder Bay. The competition has not been hosted in TBay since 1974. The games end Monday (Feb. 26).

The provincial government supports the games through its Games Ontario program. "As Ontario’s largest multi-sport events, the games are a showcase of amateur sport in Ontario and provide top young athletes with development and competitive opportunities to prepare them for national and international competition," organizers report. "The Ontario Winter Games were first delivered in 1970 by the city of Etobicoke and since then, have typically been held in even numbered years."

In addition to the Ontario Winter Games, the program sponsors the Ontario Summer Games for youth, the Ontario 55+ Winter and Summer Games and the Ontario Parasport Games.

Find the full weekend's schedule online or watch for the latest updates on Facebook … then get out there and cheer the athletes on.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Feb. 24: Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park hosts its last-of-the-season event – a "winter walk" at 1 p.m. Meet at Ski Hill Chalet; boots and Yaktrax are recommended. Then from 6-8 p.m., the Lanterns will be lit for a night-time walk, and the bonfire started for s'mores and hot cocoa.

Sunday, Feb. 25: The US National Natural Track Luge Team, along with up-and-coming athletes, will be competing in the North American Natural Track Luge Championship at the Upper Peninsula Luge Club's Lucy Hill. Racing begins promptly at 11 a.m. Our family-friendly event is free to spectators. Music & entertainment will be provided by Double Trouble DJs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Minnesota

Sunday, Feb. 25: Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra presents its 59th annual Lollipop Concert at 3 p.m. in the DECC. Special guests will be the Lake Superior Youth Chorus and Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program.

Sundays, Feb. 25-Apr. 7: Enjoy a Jazz Brunch with local guitarist Briand Morrison at Moguls Grille & Tap Room at Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen on Sundays, 10 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: The Hidden Life of Cecily Larson author Ellen Baker will be in conversation with Lorna Landvik at The Bookstore at Fitger's in Duluth for the Midwest book launch of the new work. Each ticket comes with a book and a chance to attend the reception and book signing afterwards. There is an option for two people to attend and share a book.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Feb. 24: Michael Perry, host of the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, and Mary Cutrufello take the stage at The Backstage on Saturday in Bayfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Say organizers: "Put a Wisconsin farm boy and volunteer firefighter turned bestselling author and songwriter onstage beside an East Coast Yale grad who earned her chops in FedEx trucks and Texas honky-tonks and you’ve got the Mike and Mary Situation."

Tuesday, Feb. 27: The Bayfield Carnegie Library hosts its Graphic Novel Club, featuring Blancaflor: A Folktale from Latin America, starting at 3:30 p.m. Snacks and a craft are provided.

Ontario

Saturday, Feb. 24: Join Lakehead University researchers, departments and community partners for a free day of interactive experiments, demonstrations, an art exhibit and fun activities at Goods & Co. Market. The public event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is part of Lakehead's Research & Innovation Week. Official opening ceremonies for the week are Monday, 11 a.m. At noon, Dan Riskin, biologist/science journalist/author/TV host, will give the keynote address "How to Thrive in the Brave New World of Artificial Intelligence" at noon in the faculty lounge. See the full schedule here.

Thru Saturday, Feb. 24: The Korah Musical Theatre in Sault Ste. Marie presents “Mamma Mia,” in the The Korah Collegiate Auditorium featuring the music of Abba and Korah’s amazingly talented students.

Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 24-25: Sault Symphony Orchestra's "Classical Spectacular" at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Machine Shop features Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony and Beethoven’s Cariolan Overture. James Gardiner, a native of Sault Ste. Marie, will be joining the concert from his post in the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to perform the Trumpet Concerto by Czech composer Neruda. The day before the concert, the orchestra hosts "Mini Maestros" at 2:30 p.m. in St. Andrew’s United Church.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: NOAA MODIS Coastwatch; U.S. Ice Center; NOAA's GLERL; Teo Ducot/Snap Judgment; SPOTLIGHT images, from left: Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park/(Briand Morrison) Caribou Highlands Lodge/Bayfield Carnegie Library/(Dan Riskin) Lakehead University