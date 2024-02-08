Around the Circle This Week: February 8, 2024

With a Whoosh & a Broom

Duluth curling's Team Shuster (John Shuster, Chris Plys, Colin Hufman, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner) took the top honors at the 2024 U.S. Men’s National Curling Championship this week in New Jersey.

Either way, though, a Duluth team would have come out on top. In the final match, the team skipped by John Shuster was up against another Duluth-based team led by Korey Dropkin (plus Andrew Stopera, Mark Fenner and Tom Howell). Team Shuster won 11-6. This means Team Shuster would be qualified to represent the United States in the 2024 World Championships in Switzerland at the end of March, according to USACurling in a story here.

Read the story by Matt Mikus of MPRNews about the Team Shuster win – and the win by another Minnesota team led by Tabitha Peterson (plus Cory Thiesse, Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton) – here.

The Loss of a Historic Resort with Hopes to Rebuild

News of the destruction of the historic Lutsen Resort shook Minnesota's North Shore this week. The fire was spotted by an employee about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 6), and General Manager Edward Vanegas posted this video of efforts to fight the blaze. Eight area fire crews came to help.

"Our beloved Lutsen Resort, the Historic Lutsen Lodge has been taken by a devastating fire … fires in 1949, 1951 and now 2024," Edward posted, referring to two other times the lodge has burned down.

The latest owner, Bryce Campbell, bought the resort in 2018. Edward said in interviews the lodge would be rebuilt, and that the original Edwin Lundie plans from the 1950s still exist. Kalli Hawkins of WTIP did an early story on the fire, which you can read here.

In a September interview with WTIP, Edward and resort owner Bryce Campbell indicated there were renovations planned to expand the main lodge by creating new spaces on the third floor and adding wings or additions to the main building.

After the fire, Grand Marais photographer Bryan Hansel, who had done guided tours for the resort in the past, posted a link to a brochure about the history of the resort, started in 1885 in the home of Swedish immigrant C.A.A. Nelson. Find the brochure here.

On its Facebook page, the resort posted: “The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuilt back better.” Edward told us that if people wanted to share their memories of experiences at Lutsen Resort, they could post them on the resort's Facebook page here.

Lonely Looking Lock

Soo Lock Visitor Center Association posted this image of the Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie sans both water and its usually boat traffic. "There aren't any ships but the Soo Locks are a busy place!" the site posted.

Keep up with the the winter happenings at the Soo Locks via the association's Facebook page here.

Or hang out with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on its Detroit District Facebook page for lock and other updates here. (The Corps reports this week, for example, that “Water supplies received by Lake Superior were below average in January, but water supplies to the other lakes were above average.” January generally starts a water level decline for the Big Lake that lasts into March.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Sunday, Feb. 11: With or without the usual ice cascades to climb, the Michigan Ice Fest in Munising is underway. There are courses and gatherings and a treasure hunt around the Munising area.

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 9-10: FLIP Fabrique, a circus company based in Québec, brings its high-flying performance of "Blizzard" to the Roza Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton on Friday and Saturday, part of the Michigan Tech Winter Carnival.

Minnesota

Thru Wednesday, Feb. 14: Live music, art exhibits and chances to check out a good sauna with mulled wine or hot cider chasers are just a few of the many Hygge Festival events in Cook County, continuing this weekend. Check out the full schedule, including the Friday Night Reels Winter Film Series at the Grand Marais Public Library.

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 9-10: Embrace winter as we have it at the Two Harbors Winter Frolic this weekend. You'll enjoy curling, winter kick-ball, smoosh races, outhouse races, an outdoor bean bag tournament, photo scavenger hunt, sliding hill, kids' races, vendor fair and live music. Check out this video sampler of the event.

Friday, Feb. 9: Team Duluth Ski & Snowboard Club will host the 46th Annual Atmore Memorial Ski Race at Spirit Mountain this weekend. Duluth welcomes teams and athletes from all over the country for this premier event and encourages everyone in the Duluth community to come on out, enjoy world class ski racing and support Spirit Mountain.

Friday, Feb. 9: It's Winter Bike to Work Week and on Friday in Duluth, there will be two bike-to-work-day stations hosted by Essentia and Zeitgeist. Stop by for a bike tune-up, some coffee, and pastries and treats from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at the St. Mary's Hospital Second Street Entrance and 6-9 a.m. on the Lakeside Wayside Stop, near 26th Avenue East.

Register by Friday, Feb. 9: The St. Louis River Alliance hosts "Ice Safety & Snowshoe Fun" on Feb. 17 in conjunction with the Minnesota DNR and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. During this hands-on event at the Spirit Lake Marina in Duluth, conservation officers and ice safety experts from the DNR will lead fun activities and ice safety lessons. University of Minnesota Duluth staff will help adults and children try out snowshoes. A bonfire, hot chocolate and marshmallows will keep everyone warm. This is free event, but registration is necessary before 4 p.m. Friday; space limited. Register here.

Wisconsin

Starts Today, Feb. 8-18: Enjoy the all-kids cast of "Beware the Jabberwock" at StageNorth in Washburn put on by The StageNorth Groundlings. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m through Feb. 18.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Take in the "Talon Talk" at the Cable Natural History Museum's live raptor program. Meet the Museum’s live education raptors in person and learn about the amazing world of birds of prey from Naturalist Haley Selen, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Come early to find a seat; donations welcome.

Ontario

Thru Saturday, Feb. 10: The Bon Soo Winter Festival is still underway and culminates with the Polar Bear Plunge & Algoma U Hunger Freeze near the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre on Saturday. The classic Bon Soo event raises funds for good causes, too. Check out the full Bon Soo schedule online.

Friday-Monday, Feb. 9-12: The Friends of the Finnish Labour Temple presents the 3rd annual Spotlight on Academics Film Festival at Lakehead University’s Faculty of Education auditorium in Thunder Bay and online at ResearchTV.ca. Meet visiting filmmakers and see their work.

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 11-12: Experience sleigh rides, games, a shuffleboard tournament plus penny auction Items and food vendors this weekend at the Winter Carnival in the Current River Community Centre.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Team Shuster; Edward Vanegas/Lutsen Resort; Soo Lock Visitor Center Association; Spotlight: Michigan Ice Fest/Carrie Totushek, Team Duluth/Liesl Settgas, Stagenorth Groundlings/Bon Soo Winter Festival