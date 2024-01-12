Around the Circle This Week: January 12, 2024

Soo Locks to close Jan. 15

Maintenance Scheduled: The Soo Locks are scheduled to close Monday, Jan. 15. The Poe Lock, the only lock still open, will close for winter maintenance and will reopen at midnight on March 25. The MacArthur Lock, the only other operational lock, is scheduled to reopen April 24. Read more about maintenance plans on the Army Corps of Engineers website.

Photo courtesy of I Love Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Facebook

Duluth Author Honored as 'Best of the Rest'

A Song over Miskwaa Rapids recognized by Ms. Magazine: Reviewer Karla J. Strand said of the Duluth author's novel: "In this slim but atmospheric novel, Linda LeGarde Grover revisits the fictional Mozhay Point Ojibwe Reservation in Minnesota, where Margie Robineau fights for land and truth in the midst of secrets and spirits. Grover writes with intentionality and grace as she examines ancestry, autonomy and survival." Read more about the author here.

Image courtesy of Linda LeGarde Grover's Facebook page.

Boil Water Advisory in Effect: This week, the municipality of Marathon issued a warning to local residents on Nicolet Drive that the safety of the water supply could not be guaranteed due to a loss in pressure. Residents were encouraged to boil water for one minute before drinking, tooth brushing, washing fruits/vegetables or making ice cubes. Read more at SNnewswatch.com.

From the Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District: The levels of Lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie dropped in December, while Lake Ontario hovered around its November level. For Lake Superior, its level was 2 inches below its December long‐term average, 8 inches below last December’s level, and 17 inches below the Lake’s record high December level from 1985. Great Lakes basinwide precipitation was around 14% below average in 2023. For the six month lake levels forecast visit here.

Image courtesy of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Jan. 19-21: 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament lets you experience the ski jumping action hosted by the Ishpeming Ski Club, the nation's longest-running ski jumping tournament is held at the UP Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Witness elite U.S. and international ski jumpers soar high through the air in a series of exciting competitions. The annual event will also offer tailgating, a beer tent, food trucks, concessions, bonfires, and a celebratory fireworks show.

Minnesota

Jan. 20: The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra announced its upcoming performance of "Epic Tales" at 7 p.m. at Duluth’s DECC Symphony Hall. This event will feature Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.3, a work that aims to capture the essence of every living being through the power of music. Tickets for "Epic Tales" are now available for purchase through the DSSO ticket office, online at www.dsso.com or by calling 218-623-3776.

Jan. 23: Author Sue Leaf will be in Duluth at 7 p.m. to discuss her new book, Impermanence: Life and Loss on Superior's South Shore at Zenith Bookstore. The event is free and open to the public. For more details, visit here.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 13: Enjoy a Sound Bath Healing, a meditative experience of being bathed in sound waves. Sound baths are produced by various sources, such as singing bowls, percussion, chimes, gongs, rattles, tuning forks and the human voice. Open to the community. $25/per person. The event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wild Rice Retreat in Bayfield. For more information, visit here.

Ontario

Through March: In celebration of 50 years of bringing to life history as a provincial attraction, Fort William Historical Park, in partnership with the Thunder Bay Historical Museum Society, is presenting 45 works of art by 18 artists – assembled from 11 collections. The viewing is open Tuesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. through March 2024. Entrance is by donation. For more information, visit here.