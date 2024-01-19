Around the Circle This Week: January 19, 2024

Locking Down & Laying Up for Winter

Philip R. Clarke was the last freighter through the Soo Locks this week, actually locking through at around 9 a.m. Jan. 16, a few hours later than the usual 11:59 a.m. Jan. 15 closure time. A photo by Michelle Briggs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows the Clarke moving into the lock with a a worker clearing snow to set a bridge across the Poe as part of the winter maintenance routine. The corps posted a great video of the passage, too, along with the Clarke's end of the season salute (keep the sound on). It shows a fellow swing down from the Clarke onto the lock to tie off the ship. Wow.

Meanwhile, in Duluth, Jane Herrick posted a terrific video of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar, stationed in Duluth, doing a bit of ice breaking to help create a path for the John G. Munson coming in out of the cold for winter. See the video here.

With maritime traffic on pause until the March 25 re-opening of the Poe Lock in the Sault, it looks like eight vessels are wintering in Duluth and three were scheduled for Thunder Bay.

What a Difference a Day or Two or Three Makes

Thunder Bay photographer and naturalist Connie Hartviksen posted this three-part shot showing conditions on Lake Superior on Jan. 10, Jan. 14 and Jan 18 (the icy bottom image).

"The conditions on Lake Superior can change drastically and within a short period of time," writes Connie. "Those of you who ‘know her’ don’t need reminding. Within the last week it has gone from an angry, smoking, steaming, rolling, and roaring body of formidable water to - DEAD SILENT - here. … The question remains - will this ice stay?"

This week made it seem like the cold might last well into May, with Duluth temperatures hovering near 0° F ... with corresponding wild chills in the "minus" zone. Today, lake effect snow was forecast for the Wisconsin shore, with accumulations of 1-3 inches in northern Ashland and Bayfield counties, reports the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The National Weather Service Marquette office forecast "Moderate to occasionally heavy lake effect snow is expected today and tonight with several inches of snow forecast for the north to northeast wind snow belts before tapering off from west to east late tonight through Saturday morning. Be sure to plan extra time to reach your destination and drive slow on ice and snow."

More Snow, Please

Know who is not complaining about more snow? Well, actually a lot of winter recreation lovers, but especially up in Michigan's Keweenaw, from where we got this report by Visit Keweenaw this week:

The Keweenaw received 53 inches of snowfall since Jan. 11. This substantial

fluffy white powder is the foundation for winter recreation like snowboarding, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling in our region. Now, the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock is open to snowmobile traffic on its lower deck, and both Mont Ripley Ski Area and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort are accepting skiers and snowboarders. Snow has been falling hard. Keweenaw County reported most of the snowfall on Jan. 12 and 13, bringing 24 inches. Jan. 16 saw another foot. The major accumulation comes ahead of classic winter events like Michigan Technological University's Winter Carnival (Feb. 7-10), Jibba Jabba snowboard event (Feb. 17) and the CopperDog 150 (Mar. 1-3).

You can find out current Keweenaw ski hill and trail conditions here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Mar. 30: The DeVos Art Museum in Marquette opened its newest exhibit, UP Focus, with works by UP Focus featuring Catherine Benda and Carrie Flaspohler Vanderveen. The installation continues through Mar. 30.

Thursday, Jan. 25: Join Jack Deo and Jim Koski as they share "Legends and Lore," stories of amazing individuals and historical quirks from Marquette County's 170+ year history. From community-defining moments to the people who built the U.P. to moments that may make you go "I remember that!", the show will bring to light some forgotten aspects of local history with pictures, facts, and a good deal of laughs. The fundraiser will be 7 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

Minnesota

Saturday, Jan. 20: Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra presents "Epic Tales," showcasing Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.3. with Blythe Gaissert as the alto soloist and the women of the DSSO Chorus, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience one of the greatest achievements of the human spirit ever created.

Sunday, Jan. 21: It's goat yoga, Minnesota style, with a snowy hike along Bearskin Lake with Martha and her goats. Intermediate hiking skills and proper winter hiking apparel required. Register for the Goat Adventure Wilderness Hike on Gunflint Trail in advance online.

Sunday, Jan. 21 & Feb. 18: The Winter Farmers Market will gather again in the Clair Nelson Center in Finland, 12:30-2 p.m. There will be homemade canned goods, baked goods, handmade items and live music.

Wisconsin

Tonight-Saturday, Jan. 19-20: The 16th Big Water Film Festival in Ashland will have in-person showings of films this weekend at the Bay Theater, then will have virtual films to view through Feb. 18.

Starts Sunday, Jan. 22-March 10: Bayfield launches a new winter celebration that will last just about as long as winter. "Snowy Traditions Start in Bayfield" will see local businesses offer exclusive winter deals from lodging, to dining, outdoor and cozy winter experiences. Find nearly 65 lodging, dining or experience opportunities online.

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 26-27: Make plans now to be part of the Lake Superior Ice Festival in Superior next weekend. There will be sculpting and competitions, vendors and visits indoors to the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barkers Island plus a slew of activities around town.

Ontario

Tonight, Jan. 19: The Lisa Baker Comedy Tour stops tonight at the Nipigon Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 32. The funny starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20: The Hub Bazaar, Thunder Bay's retail business incubator, will be hosting a Winter Karaoke Party, 1-3 p.m., with door prizes and vendor items.

Sunday, Jan. 21: This week's Winter FunDay by the waterfront in Thunder Bay will be a Stencil Mural Project with the Community Arts & Heritage Education Project at the Baggage Building Arts Centre. There will also be Outdoor Snowshoeing and a Scavenger Hunt with the Neighbourhood Recreation Program and crafts with Thunder Bay Museum. Events take place 2-4 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits: Michelle Briggs/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Connie Harkviksen; Visit Keweenaw; DeVos Art Museum/Goat Adventure/Bayfield Chamber/The Hub Bazaar