Around the Circle This Week: July 4, 2024

We're out celebrating and firing up the grill (or opening up the umbrella). Hope your holiday is glorious and filled with family and friends and a few fireworks. Happy Fourth of July …

… and hope you had a great Canada Day on Monday, too.

Our retail store & office at 109 W. Superior St. on the second floor of the Skywalk in Duluth will be closed Thursday and Friday. See you next week.

Meet Us on the Sidewalk Next Week! Lake Superior Magazine staff will join loads of others at the Downtown Duluth 2024 Sidewalk Days on July 10-12, Wednesday-Friday next week. We'll have mugs and other merchandise with regional themes. Superior Street will be blocked off from First Avenue East to Fifth Avenue West for the festivities, which include a Classic Car Show, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday (July 10). More than 100 vendors with food, products and information will be there Wednesday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Thursday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Friday (10 a.m.-3 p.m.).