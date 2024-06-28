Around the Circle This Week: June 28, 2024

It Takes a "Village" to Become a Nation – Happy Canada Day.

On Monday, Canada celebrates the 157th anniversary of Confederation through the British North America Act, or the Constitution Act, on July 1, 1867. The name, Canada, comes from the word the Huron-Iroquois word “kanata,” meaning “village” or “settlement,” according to Canada (or at least its governmental website).

Here's what the Canadian government writes about that:

"In 1535, two Aboriginal youths told French explorer Jacques Cartier about the route to kanata; they were actually referring to the village of Stadacona, the site of the present-day City of Québec. For lack of another name, Cartier used the word “Canada” to describe not only the village, but the entire area controlled by its chief, Donnacona.

"The name was soon applied to a much larger area; maps in 1547 designated everything north of the St. Lawrence River as Canada. Cartier also called the St. Lawrence River the “rivière du Canada,” a name used until the early 1600s. By 1616, although the entire region was known as New France, the area along the great river of Canada and the Gulf of St. Lawrence was still called Canada.

"Soon explorers and fur traders opened up territory to the west and to the south, and the area known as Canada grew. In the early 1700s, the name referred to all French lands in what is now the American Midwest and as far south as present-day Louisiana.

"The first use of Canada as an official name came in 1791, when the Province of Quebec was divided into the colonies of Upper Canada and Lower Canada. In 1841, the two colonies were united under one name, the Province of Canada."

Still United & Independent – Happy Fourth of July

We know the day for hot dogs, parades, fireworks and family fun (usually outdoors), but July 4, 1776, the signers of the Declaration of Independence had hard work and possible charges of treason looming. This, of course, was the day that the 13 American colonies severed political ties to Great Britain. You can read here about that history at, naturally, the Office of the Historian website for the U.S. Department of State.

You might wonder, too, what's with the fireworks? Well, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association (yup, not joking), "Early U.S. settlers brought their love of fireworks with them to the New World and fireworks were part of the very first Independence Day – a tradition that continues every 4th of July when we celebrate as John Adams had hoped 'with pomp, parade … bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.' Americans' spirit of celebration continued to grow and in the late 18th century, politicians used displays to attract crowds to their speeches." Read about the history of fireworks here.

Canada Day

Ontario

• Canada Day on the Waterfront in Thunder Bay's Prince Arthur's Landing Marina Park starts early with a 6 a.m. Sunrise Ceremony. Throughout the day, enjoy the programming with arts projects with Community Arts Heritage Education Project (CAHEP) & Thunder Bay Art Gallery; face painting with the Thunder Bay Clown Club; bubble and sidewalk chalk stations; giant outdoor and table top games; crafts & activities with Healthy Kids; food vendors, the splash pad and artisans. In the afternoon, the Main and Second stage host a series of performances. Find the full schedule online.

• Some might say Sault Ste. Marie has the perfect way to lead into Canada Day. Poutine Feast in the Plaza is a stop on the country's largest touring poutine festival. It starts today (June 28) through Monday in the Downtown Plaza. Visitors can enjoy live music by talented local artists, visit the Soo MRKT and outdoor vendors, and join in fun activities for the whole family. Cold beverages, scoop ice cream,and slushies will be available for purchase. The Canada Day Festivities in Roberta Bondar Park & Marina offer activities all day and fireworks at dusk.

• Among the township of Red Rock's holiday celebrations is the Dip Cook-off as home cooks compete for the Canada Day Trophy. Entries must include chip, cracker, bread or veggie for dipping … and, of course, the dip. Holiday activities will be held at the Marina, where the winner will be announced at closing ceremonies.

• Downtown Wawa celebrates in style with the Goose Nest Market & Street Fair, a music festival, voyageur canoe rides and stand-up paddleboard instruction by Naturally Superior Adventures plus children's activities and a parade. And fireworks at dusk by the Wawa Volunteer Firefighers. See the full schedule online.

Fourth of July

Michigan

Saturday, June 29: Lace up the sneakers and head over the International Bridge for a little cross-border friendship on the once-a-year International Bridge Walk between the Sault Ste. Maries. Get all the details here.

Thursday, July 4

• The Bessemer Blast is already underway and continues to the Fourth. On the holiday, the Bessemer 4th of July Parade is a highlight of the celebration with floats, marching bands and decorated vehicles – hometown with style. Then at 10 p.m. fireworks will be launched from the Bluff. Between now and the fireworks, though, you can find games, acitivies, vendors, concerts and loads of fun.

• Fireworks, food and a parade – Marquette has it all. Read the details here and plan to make it a day. The city is celebrating more than one day, too, with the Marquette Freedom Festival (aka International Food Fest) on Wednesday and Thursday in Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The last of Art Week continues downtown today and Saturday. FYI: To celebrate its 25th anniversary the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic organizers will marching in both the Marquette parade (July 4) and the Ishpeming parade (July 6). You'll recognize the float: "The Ore to Shore Rocks and Rolls (pun intended), so we will have the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley (Almost Elvis), performing on our float." There will be plenty of other "float folk," too.

• Part of Copper Harbor's Fourth celebration will be John Snyder & Friends on stage at the Donny Kipela Memorial Park from 4-6 p.m. and Bling Crosby from 7-9 p.m. (They are part of the ongoing summer Performances in the Park on Thursdays.)

• Visit Keweenaw offers a great run down of all Fourth of July celebrations in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Check out the line ups here.

Minnesota

Thursday, July 4

• In Cook County, the towns of Tofte, Grand Marais and Grand Portage will all host fireworks over the Big Lake at dusk (though not all on the 4th; read on). Tofte also has its 43rd annual Tofte Trek, a 10K trail run/walk starting and ending at Birch Grove School. Fun for all ages races offered, too.

• Duluth has events all around town, including the Fourth Fest at Bayfront Festival Park. The full line up until the fireworks can be found here. Those fireworks, by the by, are billed as "the largest fireworks show in the Midwest" and there are shows on both the Duluth and Superior side that can be seen over the water. (The Vista Fleet has a cruise boat for the event).

• Ely plans to have a blast on the Fourth, from an 8 a.m. 4 Mile Run & Walk to a flag raising at the Veterans Memorial to a full afternoon of activities in Whiteside Park, including mattress races at noon, followed by family friendly music shows and fireworks as a topper.

• Discover the Range has the go-to list of events around the Iron Range. In Gilbert, the fun starts Sunday and continues through Thursday with two parades, the Little Miss Gilbert Coronation and a street dance. Most towns have parades, fireworks, music, plus their own unique takes on the festivities. Many celebrations last all week. Check out the list online.

Friday, July 5: It's never too late for a full-on Fourth, er Fifth, of July party. Grand Marais plans its main Independence Day events on Friday, including fireworks, a parade, a Firehouse Barrel Challenge and street dance, though it will have a softball tournament, outdoor movie and refreshments at the Grand Marais Community Center on Thursday.

Wisconsin

Thursday, July 4

• Small towns celebrate in a big way and that's what happens in La Pointe on Madeline Island. The island's Fourth of July celebration kicks off with a parade that defies description (around 11 a.m.). After the parade, gather on the Museum Green for a short program, then head over to the Rec Center for a BBQ. Fireworks begin at dark and are synced to music with boats anchored all over the harbor as the backdrop.

• Head to Memorial Park for the fireworks action in Bayfield sometime just before 10 p.m. Earlier in the day, there will be concerts by SonofMel, Michael Vasquez, David Blong and Saints of Circumstance.

• Ashland's fireworks display starts over Chequamegon Bay off the Oredock beginning about 10 p.m. Plus see the parade, join a Cemetery Walk to learn history and check out concerts and other fun events online.

• Bayfield County lists a full range of Fourth (plus fifth & sixth) fireworks and events. You can find that list here.

• Harbor Table in Washburn plans special treats and outdoor games from noon-9 p.m.

• Superior has lined up a full day, from the traditional and beloved parade at 11 a.m. along Belknap and Ogden to the afternoon of Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car & Motorcycle Show on Tower Avenue to an evening of music, food and fireworks at the Barkers Island Festival Park Celebration.

• The Hayward region can't contain its celebrations to just one day, so check out the regional schedule on the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce website here, from fireworks at Chippewa Flowage on Tuesday (July 2) to the Namapalooza Music Festival at Lakewoods Resort near Cable on Saturday (July 6). At least seven towns plan full Fourth of July events on the day, too. Winter's July Jubilee on Main Street has a special guest of honor this year. Astronaut Jeff Williams returns to his hometown to be Grand Marshal of Festivities on July 4, including a Kiddie Parade and Grand Parade on Main Street. Afterward, find craft vendors (July 4-5), kids’ games, inflatables, food vendors, live music, pie socials, live action entertainment, community competitions and huge fireworks display at dusk you won't want to miss!

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Spotlight, from left, Tourism Thunder Bay/City of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich./Visit Duluth/Madeline Island Chamber