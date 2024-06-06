Around the Circle This Week: June 6, 2024

Preserving the Peninsula

It's an ambitious project to protect the wild spaces of the Keweenaw Peninsula … of which there are quite a lot. Visit Keweenaw posted on its Facebook page this week about The Nature Conservancy's "Heartland Project" on the peninsula. "In 2022, 9% of the total footprint of Keweenaw County was purchased by The Nature Conservancy to enshrine public access and conservation of these incredible forests and waterways," Visit Keweenaw notes. "Hence, the creation of the 'Heartlands Project,' a unifying collaboration between TNC, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and local community members aimed at sustainable management and public access for all time."

A video by The Nature Conservancy, hosted by Project Manager Julie Peterson, talks about the Heartlands and what is within the protected areas as well as a commitment to keep it open for use, including snowmobile trails. See it here.

Visit Keweenaw also posted these photos of the The Nature Conservancy's Helmut and Candis Stern Preserve at Mt. Baldy, from the top of which you can view the Keweenaw Heartlands Project. "Uphill hikes yield truly incredible panoramic views of Lake Superior and the Keweenaw Peninsula beyond!" Visit Keweenaw notes. A good site to put on the hiking "to-do" list.

LoHo SoDi is a Go

Speaking of the Keweenaw Peninsula, today (June 6) is the official opening of the Lower Houghton waterfront social district, from Isle Royale Street to the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Within that waterfront area, legal-age patrons can purchase one alcoholic beverage from The Den, The Ambassador or the Keweenaw Brewing Company and then take it to the designated outside consumption area in orange on the LoHo map. There's also a new "Welcome to Houghton" stencil (see photo) by Industrial Graphics. The city of Houghton approved the area and opened it a little in advance of Bridgefest, Read more about the Social District here.

And do mark the dates – Thursday-Saturday, June 13-15 – for the Bridgefest celebration and plan your activities (don't miss the rubber duck races) from the full schedule here.

A Focus on the Forest Friends …

It's that time of year when the babes come out of the woods. Photographer Chris Artist up in Thunder Bay sent us a note about hanging out near a fox family. "I think it’s a two momma den this year," Chris tells us, with "nine or 10 babies – hard to count – but there are 2 black and 3 cross fox kits with the rest red fox kits." We've had other TBay photographers observing and capturing the healthy fox population in the past.

Also up in Thunder Bay, wildlife photographer and knowledgeable naturalist Connie Hartviksen has been posting wonderful plant pictures, including this one of a Northern Nodding Trillium (Trillium cernuum). Says Connie, "The Northern nodding trillium is a herbaceous, long-lived, woodland, perennial wildflower. Trillium cernuum is the most northerly occurring species of Trillium in North America and is blooming in NWOntario now." Connie also works with the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists, which in turn have done many posts from the Thunder Cape Bird Observatory about migrations and bird comings and goings. Things are hopping up in TBay.

Finally … if you're looking for a little urban birding action, check out the Falcon Cam on the International Bridge between the Sault Ste. Maries, Mich. & Ont. The mated pair of peregrine falcons nesting in the box there have three chicks this year, notes the Michigan DNR. And the International Bridge folk say, "Peregrine falcon nest boxes have been installed on the International Bridge since 2010 on both the U.S. and Canadian arches. Peregrines have been active at the International Bridge since 1999. The nest boxes are an ongoing commitment by the IBA to provide our falcons a habitat, as they like to nest on tall buildings, smokestacks and bridges. The peregrine falcon is listed as an endangered species in Michigan, protected by state law."

Recover Efforts Completed in the Boundary Waters

The bodies of two canoeists tumbled into a falls within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness have now been recovered.

Two Minnesotans, Reis Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes and Jesse Haugen, 41, of Cambridge, were among four canoeists at Curtain Falls on May 18 when they accidentally got caught in the rush of the spring waters through the long cascade.

Rescue and then recovery attempts continued more than two weeks, with the aid of the Minnesota National Guard and several other agencies. The work has been hampered by various weather conditions during that time. This photo by Jeff Gasele shows members of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad in a "swiftwater sortie" below Eddy Falls on the U.S. side.

A team with a dog found the body of Jesse Haugen on Friday, May 31. "Please keep Jesse's family and friends in your thoughts as they embark on the difficult journey they face in the days ahead," the St. Louis County Rescue Squad posted that day on its Facebook page with the photo by Dave Droz of the dog Rooster after the discovery.

The search for Reis continued until Monday (June 3) when his body, too, was found down lake from the falls.

Reis' wife, Angie, who spoke with KARE11, said her husband was a yearly visitor to Curtain Falls. She told the television station at the time of the accident that investigators believed one of the canoes got into trouble near the falls before Reis and his brother Eric tried to help. Both men then went down Curtain Falls, Eric suffering from injuries, but Reis and the other canoeist went missing in the water.

Or You Could Do This on the Weekend …

No big waves aren't a big deal for kiteboarders, like these riding the waters before the Sleeping Giant at Thunder Bay (and thanks for another couple images to use along with those foxes, Chris Artist). In the generally calmer waters of this season, surfing takes a break, but kiteboarding seems like a good thrill-seeking alternative. Online sites help learn more, like kiteboardminnesota.com (with info about Duluth's Park Point); the Superior Kiteboarding Facebook page, and a story by The Kiteboarder about the Great Lakes options, including Lake Superior.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight, June 6: Duluth's popular Charlie Parr makes his way east to Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette for a performance starting at 7 p.m.

Starts Friday, June 7: This week kicks off the Hancock summer concert series, Canal Rock, sponsored by the city and the the Hancock Business Association, 6-9 p.m. on Fridays through Aug. 2. Conga Finn is the musical guest this week along Portage Canal and the foot of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Starts Friday, June 7: Another outdoor concert series starts in Ironwood with the First Friday Summer Concert Series. This week offers live music by Wildered in the Downtown City Square Amphitheatre.

Saturday, June 8: Baraga County Lake Trout Festival centers L'Anse waterfront with duck races at Linden and Falls River (hosted by the L'Anse Fire Department. There are also the fishing tournament, a county-wide yard sale and plenty of family-friendly fun.

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9: The 2024 Pride UP Festival centers in Downtown Ironwood, including City Square (Saturday) and Depot Park (Sunday). View all the activities and fun here.

Saturday, June 8: the U.P. Pride Fest '24 in Marquette runs 1-10:30 p.m. in Ellwood A Mattson Lower Harbor Park. UP Rainbow Pride presents live music, local food and drinks, small business vendors, pride merchandise, fun activities, resources from non-profits, drag shows and more.

Minnesota

Friday-Saturday, June 7-8: Duluth-stämman 2024: Nordic Music and Dance Festival has events at the University of Minnesota Duluth and Chester Bowl. There will be workshops, a Friday night concert and an Allspel Stage on Saturday. Check out the full schedule here.

Saturday thru June 16: Boat Club Productions in the Fitger's Complex in Duluth presents"The Great American Trailer Park Musical."

Sunday, June 9: Trans Joy Fest gathers at the Park Point Recreation Area in Duluth for the third year. It runs 11 a.m.-7 p.m. with a show featuring 20+ performers, plus vendors, organization tables, a free clothing exchange, kids activities, food trucks and such.

Saturday, June 8: Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais offers a full Sunday of events. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Minnesota author Tove Conway and local illustrator Kari Vick talk about their newest work, Northern Sights. Outside at 11 a.m.-noon, Bookstore co-owner and "Muffin Man," Kevin Kager hosts his Children's Story Hour. Then at 6 p.m., there is an author talk with cousins Travis and Sam Zimmerman who created the new book How the Birds Got Their Songs.

Saturday & Wednesday, June 8 & 12: Join author Joe Friedrichs, noon-2 p.m., at the Bookstore at Fitger’s as he discusses and signs his book, The Last Entry Point: Stories of Danger and Death in the Boundary Waters. Then on Wednesday, 4-5:30 p.m. meet author Laura Purdie Salas and illustrator Kayla Harren to hear about their children's book Oskar's Voyage, set on Lake Superior.

Wisconsin

Wednesdays-Sundays: The spooky is underway with haunted history, real ghost stories and paranormal activity on the American Ghost Walks (Bayfield). The walks are Wednesdays-Sundays throughout the summer. Check out the schedule here.

Saturday, June 8: Take a self-guided tour of great Bayfield gardens, part of the Bayfield in Bloom celebrations. The Bayfield Garden Tour runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the plants at some of Bayfield’s finest gardens. Whether an amateur gardener or a professional horticulturist, you can enjoy these self-guided walking tours. Some homeowners and gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions. Download a program online.

Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9: It's a tasty combo of great art and great food when Bella Amore Cafe offers an Italian Food Pop-up in the outdoor patio at the new Rabbit, Bird & Bear Gallery & Gift Shop in Bayfield. The pop-up will be open on Sunday from noon-7 p.m.

Ontario

Today, June 6: Arts Garden 2024 runs 6:30-8 p.m. and is hosted by the Lake Superior High School. The gallery walk features visual art made by students this year. At 7 p.m., the grade 9 music class "as well as keen musicians from other grades" will perform an hour of music to showcase their skills.

Friday-Saturday, June 7-8: The 10x10 Short Play Festival comes once again to the Magnus Theatre Stage in Thunder Bay. This year features 10 brand new plays, 10 directors and 31 actors. Starts 7 p.m. Friday and 2-7 p.m. Saturday.

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9: Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie hosts the Lilac & Lavender Festival with afternoons of "delicious treats, entertainment and good company." The Victorian High Tea includes fancy sandwiches, tea and dessert. Learn more here about the Summer Day Camps for children 9-13 put on by the historic site and the Sault Ste. Marie Museum in July and August.

Sunday, June 9: The first Ruff Ride & BBQ in Thunder Bay welcomes motorcycles of all styles for a ride to raise funds for the Northern Reach Network. Meet 11 a.m. at Thunder Bay Harley Davidson and ride to Silver Islet.

Next Friday-Saturday, June 14-15: Dubreuilville's Magpie Rod & Gun Club hosts the two-day Magpie Walleye Derby on the Magpie River. Registration is Thursday, June 13.

