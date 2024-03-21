Around the Circle This Week: March 21, 2024

Maritime Season Officially Opens Friday

In Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., the Poe Lock will open Friday at 6 p.m. ET (You can watch the first lock-throughs via the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District livestream on Facebook, starting at 5:55 p.m. ET.) The second, smaller Soo Lock, the MacArthur, will not open until April 24.

In this photo taken just this morning, David Schauer shows the Baie Comeau at Dock 6 waiting to finish loading in Duluth. The Duluith Seaway Port Authority says the Baie Comeau may be one of the first through the lock.

Building Bridges That Swing & Lift

We came across this delightful history video by Alexis Dahl, "How They Made This Record-Breaking Bridge | Portage Lake Bridge, Michigan.".

This bridge is also a "lift bridge" though it had a period as a "swing bridge."

As Alexis writes, "Building the Portage Lake Bridge required some serious feats of engineering, from floating a structure twice as long as a whale into a tiny gap, to sending workers into a pit full of high-pressure air. Here's the story I wish I knew the first time I saw this bridge."

Check out the fun video here and learn more about an important maritime and community bridge on our waters. The YouTube publication is thanks to Michigan Technological University's Department of Social Sciences and the Keweenaw Time Traveler, Alexis notes, with extra thanks to Michigan's Department of Transportation for use of historical and drone footage and to fact-checker Dr. Theresa Ahlborn.

First Day of Spring … Followed by First Real Taste of Winter?

Because of our leap year, the "official" first day of spring was Tuesday Mar. 19, but this week will probably be more memorable for giving a renewed taste of winter after a season of almost no snow. Cautions have been given for driving once the snow starts, even if it's only a few inches.

In Duluth, the National Weather Service gave this forecast today: "Snow moves into the Northland late Thursday into Friday morning. The highest snowfall amounts are expected south of US Highway 2 where 2-4 inches is expected. The Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes may be slick and hazardous!"

The National Weather Service Marquette predicts a few inches in the Upper Peninsula over the next couple of days: "We'll see lake effect diminishing in the east today before widespread light snow moves into the region late tonight. Expect this snow to continue through the day Friday. Saturday looks to be dry with highs in the 20s and 30s."

The real blast of winter, though, may come starting Sunday. "A messy spring storm will impact the Midwest Sunday through Tuesday," reports the NWS Duluth. "Accumulating snow, wintry mix, rain, and strong winds will affect the area. The heaviest precipitation is expected Sunday through Monday, and some lake enhanced precipitation is possible. Adverse travel conditions and winter storm impacts are likely. Exact snowfall amounts and the locations of the heaviest amounts are not yet known and are expected to change, but many of our largest population centers have a 70% chance of 12" or more of snow. Monitor the forecast for updates, and stay aware for possible travel."

A Day to Celebrate the World's Water

World Water Day is Friday and some area events will celebrate our precious resource and call attention to issues around preserving it. This image of our own Lake Superior water near Split Rock Lighthouse comes from Christian Dalbec Photography.

Michigan Technological University in Houghton will feature a presentation by Michigan Tech alumna Miriam Rios-Sanchez. She will speak on Friday, 3 p.m., in Memorial Union Building (MUB) Alumni Lounge. Miriam, originally from Colombia, will talk about understanding the hydrogeology of mountainous regions in Latin America. Since 2013, Miriam has been a faculty member at the Center for Sustainability Studies, which houses the Geology Department at Bemidji State University in Minnesota. Come early for the meet-and-greet.

Lakehead University in Thunder Bay offers its inaugural World Water Day celebrations on Friday, opening at 10:30 a.m. with Elder Sheila De Corte. “Water or nibi is not merely a resource; it is a basic necessity and has such profound importance for all of us,” says Denise Baxter, vice provost Indigenous initiatives. “On World Water Day, we will explore the work being done to address some of the challenges related to access to clean, safe water, whether that’s through advocacy,

research, policy development, and more. Without nibi there is no life.” The day's schedule includes: 11:50 a.m., Dr. Juan Guillermo Sánchez Martínez, associate professor in the Department of Indigenous Learning, will recite his poem “Uranium/Uranio” (Cactus del Viento, 2023) • 12:10 p.m., Maya Oversby and Katie Freeman, master students in social justice, will discuss how past and potential future industry have impacted the water, land and people of the Northwest • 12:25 p.m., Dr. Glenda Bonifacio, dean of the faculty of Social Science and Humanities, will discuss the intersections of gender with water and environmental militarism in island countries. You can register for virtual access here.

"Bad River," a documentary about the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe's battles to protect their lands and people throughout the years, narrated by Quannah Chasinghorse and Edward Norton, is currently showing in the region. In Duluth, it is at the Marcus's Duluth Cinema by the DECC. It is also being shown until Mar. 28 – an extended run – at the Bay Theater in Ashland. See other showings around the country here. A trailer for the documentary can be seen here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight, Mar. 21: It's Family Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Devos Art Museum at Northern Michigan University in Marquette. There will be a curator-guided, interactive look at art at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Visitors can join in an all-ages art activity available until 7:30 p.m., with supplies and guidance provided. Participants will make their own Munising Ware-inspired wooden plate. Curators Emily Lanctot and Sydney Sarasin will be available throughout the event to chat and answer questions.

Thursday, Mar. 28: Inclusive by Design, a thought-provoking and comedic Van Evera Distinguished Lecture Series event, features two-time Emmy-award winner Ryan O'Connell at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton. Ryan, a trailblazer in promoting inclusivity, will share insights and personal experiences, igniting conversation about diversity and acceptance.

Minnesota

Friday-Sunday, Mar. 22-24: It's the annual open mixed bonspiel at the Two Harbors Curling Club. Registration is full, but spectators are welcome.

Friday-Sunday, Mar. 22-24: The Veit Automotive Foundation Motorhead Madness takes place this weekend at the DECC. Find the full schedule of events here.

Sunday, Mar. 14: Moguls Grille & Tap Room at Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen welcomes musician Briand Morrison for a Jazz Brunch from 10 a.m.-noon.

Wisconsin

Thru Mar. 30: The Chequamenon Bay Arts Council's "Let 'Er Rip" continues at the Washburn Cultural Center, featuring works like Dorota Bussey's "Earth Magic" (seen above). See more of the displayed works here.

Starts Today, Mar. 21-Apr. 11: "Music in the Movies, the Sequel" is a four-part series through the University of Wisconsin Superior. Facilitated by Dr. Erin Aldridge, it is a continuation of the first “Music in the Movies” class. Topics include compilation scores, action film music, and several notable composers including Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer. Explore the fascinating world of music in movies, showcasing important scores from various styles and approaches, and discuss the integration of film music on the conscious and subconscious levels. This course is geared toward adults 55 years and older. No prior musical or film knowledge necessary.

Ontario

Friday, Mar. 22: Ready to experience AI like never before? "Play AI" at the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre in Thunder Bay is your chance to get up-close and personal with the latest AI applications. This interactive tech lab offers a unique, hands-on opportunity to explore and understand AI’s vast potential. Runs noon-1 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 23: Algoma Conservatory Concerts in Sault Ste. Marie presents the Carmen Spada Jazz Trio live in The Loft. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Carmen Spada established his solo career in a unique jazz crossover to pop niche. He won the 2010 Rose Theatre Singer/Songwriter competition in Brampton for best original song and lyrics with "Why You Make Me Fall In Love With You."

Wednesday, Mar. 27: Learn about Canada’s first female astronaut, Roberta Bondar, and view some of the artifacts that she donated to the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library for this "Archives Chat." Starts 6 p.m. at the North Branch Library.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: David Schauer; Alexis Dahl; National Weather Service; Christian Dalbec; Michigan Technological University; Bad River documentary; Spotlight, from left: Devos Art Museum/Two Harbors Bonspiel/Dorota Bussey/Carmen Spada, Algoma Conservatory