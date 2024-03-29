Around the Circle This Week: March 29, 2024

Of Boats & Bridges

Following the news of the tragic disaster in Baltimore, where a disabled freighter crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge with catastrophic outcomes, one has to wonder about the proximity of boats and bridges within our region.

Tony Dierckins, history author and owner of Zenith City Press, posted a piece of local maritime history on his Facebook page this week. It features this lithograph postcard showing the Interstate Bridge between Duluth and Superior after it was rammed on Aug. 11, 1906, by the 398-foot steamer Troy. In that case thankfully, no injuries were reported. (Check out Tony's list of great regional history books, too.)

Duluth’s Northern News Now interviewed a local engineer about similarities between the Blatnik Bridge and the Baltimore bridge. The story mentions that the Blatnik Bridge does have “fenders,” which the Baltimore bridge lacks. You can hear that story here.

Meanwhile in other maritime news … the first saltie (ocean-going vessel), the Barbro G, arrived at the Twin Ports and is anchored in the Lake until Monday when it will come into the harbor. The winner of the First Ship Contest won’t be chosen until it goes under the bridge. David Schauer has a lovely image of the ship anchored last evening that you can here.

At the Port of Thunder Bay, it celebrated its earliest-ever arrival of a saltie. On Thursday (Mar. 28), the Federal Franklin arrived in TBay, surpassing the previous record set on Mar. 30, 2006. The ship and its crew were warmly received with the traditional Top Hat Ceremony, a time-honoured tradition at Port of Thunder Bay. The ceremony took place at Thunder Bay Terminals, where the vessel is taking on a load of Canadian potash bound for Brazil. This was the second Top Hat Ceremony of the week, the firBlah blah

Winter Wondering Land

Winter made its tardy debut around the Big Lake neighborhood at the beginning of this week, as Thunder Bay photographer/naturalist Connie Hartviksen shows us with this shoreside view, one day to the next.

The Duluth metro area received 18-24 inches total from Sunday to Wednesday while the outlying Minnesota North Shore and Wisconsin South Shore accumulated 12-18 inches. In the western Upper Peninsula, totals reached as high as 21 inches (reports Visit Keweenaw), but additional lake effect snows are forecast through Saturday. Ontario’s shore got up to about 32 centimetres (around a foot) in some places.

Light ice and snow were expected again today through Saturday in parts of our wide region. Please travel with that in mind.

Searching for 'Marge'

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has helped to mount a search for the original Lockheed P-38 Lightning fighter used by the WWII ace after whom the center is named. The center is working with Pacific Wrecks, a non-profit organization "dedicated to bringing home those Missing In Action and leveraging new technologies in the study of past conflicts."

"We are on a hunt to find the wreckage of the original "Marge" P-38 in the jungles of Papua New Guinea!" the center posted on announcing the search.

William Lien did a story for WDIO about the project that you can find here.

CBS News did a story, too, that you can find here.

Ear-worthy Listening

We recommending some listening gems for your weekend.

Highlights of the 14th annual St. Louis River Summit "Braiding Visions for an Enduring Future" can now be heard online on the website of the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve. "Telling stories helps us reflect on the past, shows thrills and laughter and helps transmit knowledge to future generations," said host Mary Fox in kicking off the event, which "connected research, restoration and education efforts to the oh-so-human lives on the shores of one of the greatest rivers in the Great Lakes." The full recording is about 45 minutes long.

The National Parks Foundation of Lake Superior celebrate its 50th Lake Superior Podcast this week with hosts hosts Walt Lindala and Frida Waara. You can see the full listing of episodes online. The foundation also posted a Women's History Month acknowledgement that four of the five U.S. national parks on Lake Superior have women as superintendents: Wyndeth Davis, Keweenaw National Historical Park superintendent since 2016; Lynne Dominy, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore superintendent since 2019; Denice Swanke, Isle Royale National Park superintendent since 2020; and Heather Boyd, Grand Portage National Monument superintendent since 2022.

For the Love of Duluth, the podcast produced by Lake Superior Medical Eqiupment, featured nationally known musician Gaelynn Lea of Duluth, who first came on the national scene when she won NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert" competition and even has had work on Broadway. You can see a YouTube of the concert here or link to Gaelynn's "Violin Scratches" website here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Minnesota Tonight thru Apr. 21: Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery hosts an opening reception for its latest exhibit “Birney Quick!” featuring the work of the Grand Marais Arts Colony founder Birney Quick. The exhibition continues through Apr. 21. Tonight-Saturday, Mar. 29-30: The Minnesota Ballet will perform "Snow White" in the DECC’s Symphony Hall in Duluth this weekend. Get tickets here. Tonight & Satuday, Mar. 20 & 30: Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors will host a pop-up with Two Harbors Baker, time for last-minute Easter treats or delicious baked goods for any occasion, 1-4 p.m. The brewery also features the music of Teague Alexy at 6 p.m. tonight, along with its Pints for a Cause benefitting the Two Harbors Area Food Shelf. Wisconsin Saturday, Mar. 30: Enjoy an afternoon of music by the Similar Dogs, the duo of Joe Lindzius and Sarah Jane Hale at Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30: Drummond Public Library features its 50/50 Cornhole Tournament fundraiser (indoors). Sign up by 1:30 p.m., bags fly at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 30: It's Syrup Saturday at the Iron River National Fish Hatchery. Learn how to identify & tap maple trees, collect & boil sap, and package nature's original sweetener. Demonstrations starts at 11 a.m. The adventure begins in the hatchery foyer and ends with a bowl of ice cream with fresh maple syrup Ontario Saturday, Mar. 30: Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie hosts an Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that also features crafts, treats and an Eggscavenger Saturday, Mar. 30: Meet the Easter Bunny before he hops around the world, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Toy Sense in Thunder Bay. Editor's Picks: OK, our editor is biased because she invited Karen Dionne, author of a thriller set in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, to do a workshop for Lake Superior Writers. Karen will discuss "Publishing a Break-through Novel" in the two-hour virtual workshop at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Apr. 11. To lead into the workshop, the Duluth Public Library is partnering with LSW for a free showing of "The Marsh King's Daughter" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 6, in the library. The Bookstore at Fitger's will sell the book there, too. The movie is a screen adaption of the book and was released late last fall. It stars Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) and Ben Mendelsohn (also in Star Wars). The movie is summed up as "a woman seeks revenge against the man who kidnapped her mother."

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Courtesy Tony Dierckins; Connie Hartviksen Photography; Richard I. Bong Veterans Heritage Center; Lake Superior NERR; Spotlight, from left: Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw/Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery/Similar Dogs/Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay