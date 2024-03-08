Around the Circle This Week: March 8, 2024

A Lock Change of Plans

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week that it will move up the opening of the Soo Locks by three days plus will allow vessels through at a reasonable hour for boatwatchers.The Poe Lock will open to all marine traffic at 6 p.m. on Mar. 22, marking the start of the 2024 Great Lakes shipping season. It is only the Poe Lock that will open. The MacArthur Lock south of the Poe will remain closed for maintenance until Apr. 24.

According to the Corps, the shipping industry requested an early season opening due to the urging of major steel producers. “The St. Lawrence Seaway has announced that it will open this spring on Mar. 22. We would like to match that early opening at the Soo,” President of the Lake Carriers’ Association James Weakley said. “We also note that the Seaway strike in 2023 and extreme wind events toward the end of the last operating season left the fleet with undelivered cargo.”

“Our winter maintenance period is a critical time for us to invest in our aging locks,” says Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle. “This year, a number of factors worked in our favor that allowed us to safely deliver this critical maintenance and also open to navigation traffic a few days early, with the St. Lawrence Seaway.”

People will be able see the first ship through after 6 p.m. that day. “We welcome visitors into the park for the 2024 Soo Locks season opening,” says Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs (who took the photo of the Edwin H. Gott coming through last year). “The park and viewing platform will stay open until 8 p.m. to allow visitors to watch the first ship from the viewing platform.”

For those unable to attend in person, the Detroit District will host a Facebook Live of the event starting at 5:55 p.m. The Soo Locks Visitor Center will have an open house Mar. 23 starting at 9 a.m. Know Your Ships publisher/editor Roger LeLievre will be there, too, along with cookies, beverages and boatnerds.

Meanwhile … Visit Duluth opened its 41st annual First Ship contest for entries this week. The Duluth Seaway Port Authority and Visit Duluth partnering for the contest, which asks those entering to correctly guess the date and time when the season’s first "saltie" (ocean-going vessel) sails under the Lift Bridge into Duluth. The first and second-place winners get a boatload of prizes from Duluth businesses (including Lake Superior Magazine). Last year, the Federal Dart was the first saltie to reach Duluth in 2023, arriving Mar. 28 at 3:30 p.m., the earliest oceangoing arrival on record. Entries are free, but only once, by March 20. Enter your guess here.

The Port of Thunder Bay also usually has a first-ship contest. Watch the port's Facebook page for when the contest might open this year. While you're there, check out the series of Boat Joke Friday quips - part boatnerd tease and dad joke groaners. This week: "If the internet had a boat, where would they park it? Google Docs."

Another of Our Many Seasons … Construction

Phase I of the long-anticipated construction on Washburn, Wisconsin's main roadway – Bayfield Street – starts soon and perhaps a little early thanks to unseasonable weather. The construction will be done in sections, starting in 2024 and ending in 2027.

While the project will disrupt traffic and could make access trickier for some businesses, detours will keep traffic flowing. The detour route should be in place by Mar. 18.

The city of Washburn has a webpage with construction ideas and details here.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation page on the project is here.

Minnesota Moose Report

The recently completed 2024 Aerial Moose Survey estimates the population of the large ungulates in northeastern Minnesota is about 3,470 moose. That is up slightly from last year's estimate of 3290. "Bulls, cows and calves accounted for about 48%, 35%, and 17% of the estimated population total, respectively," the Minnesota DNR reported.

You can see the full details of the report here.

Move the Clock! We spring ahead this weekend: Once you have that straightened out, here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Mar. 9: Michigan Tech Music and the Calumet Theatre join to bring Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 by the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra. Calumet Theatre doors open at 7 p.m.

Sunday-Saturday, Mar. 10-16: Restaurant Week in Downtown Marquette celebrates the local flavors of Downtown Marquette’s dining scene. Find the full list of participating eateries here and what's on the special week menu.

Minnesota

Sunday, Mar. 10: A 3-part showing of "Lost But Not Forgotten: A History of Commercial Fishing on Minnesota's North Shore and Isle Royale" starts at 2 p.m. in the Arrowhead Center for the Arts in Grand Marais. The documentary was created by Fred Dudderar, NorthPoint Productions of Duluth.

Tuesday, Mar. 12: It's not too early! Spokengear in Two Harbors will have its season kick off for the Tuesday Night Ride, with bicyclists gathering at Spokengear by 5:15 p.m.

Next Thursday-Sunday, Mar. 14-17: It's a little ahead of the traditional Mar. 16 St. Urho's Day, but you don't want to miss the start of these Finn-fabulous events at Finland (Minnesota, that is). This year marks the 49th year for the event in the town with the motto "No sissy, all sisu." This year's theme will be "St. Urho Travels the World." There will be a parade, vendors and general community get-togethers for eating and celebrating.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Mar. 8-10: The Al Capone Gangster Weekend at Lake Nebagamon’s Minnesuing Acres encourages attendees to dress up in gangster or moll costumes and enjoy meals, entertainment plus a comedic musical about Capone.

Sunday, March 10: Enjoy the Henhouse Prowlers at The Backstage in Bayfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Mar. 9: The Beaver Freezer Marathon at Kinsmen Park in Sault Ste. Marie. Usually with a ski component, this year is fat biking and trail running. Join Northern Superior Brewing Co. at the finish line party for food, drinks, music and merriment. Thru Mar. 30: Enjoy the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber when Magnus Theatre performs show shows of "Tell Me on a Sunday." Performances, evening and matinee, go through the end of the month.

