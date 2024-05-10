Around the Circle This Week: May 10, 2024

Looking Skyward … Aurora Alert!

"Incredible," posts Marquette photographer Shawn Malone of Lake Superior Photo. "There are now 4 CMEs earthward directed, headed our way in the next few days. Levels of up to G4 storming are now forecast for auroras. Two of the CMEs merging late the 10th into the 11th are responsible for the G4 forecast for that time. I can't ever remember this many earthward CMEs in such a short period of time from one region (3664 in this case). WOW - good luck! UPDATE: 5! Stay tuned... UPDATE UPDATE: 6, possibly 7 CMEs with earthward directed components... this is a first for me!"

Shawn is well-known for her night sky photography and videography, so when she gets this excited, we are, too. (She is our featured photographer, by the by, in our June/July issue going to press today.)

And what might it mean that possibly seven CMEs are headed our way?

NOAA tells us that there are two types of solar events that trigger big geomagnetic storms and the bright auroras associated with them. "The first is a Coronal Mass Ejection, or CME, which can be described as a billion tons of plasma ejected from the sun, traveling at a million miles per hour. When a CME arrives at Earth, it can produce some of the biggest geomagnetic storms and thus, some of the brightest and most active auroras that extend furthest toward the equator. The second solar event that can create moderate sized geomagnetic storms is called a coronal hole. Coronal holes are the source of high speed solar wind streams. When these high speed streams arrive at Earth, they can produce active auroras. But the geomagnetic storms and aurora associated with coronal holes is less active than those from the biggest and fastest CMEs." Find NOAA'S aurora tutorial here.

So if you've got a clear night on your shore of Lake Superior tonight or tomorrow night, get out there and marvel.

A Great Week for River Questing

Expect a boatload – about 1,500 of them – of sixth-graders down at the Duluth waterfront next week for the annual River Quest, gathering on the Visit Star or crowding the hands-on educational stations in the DECC's South Pioneer Hall. Each year students explore the Duluth-Superior estuary and learn about the waterfront industries and the people who work there. Among the great learning stations will be Cold Hand Luke (hypothermia and water safety) put on by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; "What is the Es-chew-air-ee?" by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve; "It floats, you don’t. Wear your life jacket!" by the Duluth Sail and Power Squadron; "Bacteria: The real workers at WLSSD" by the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District; "Great Lakes Cargo Capital" by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and many others. Learn about the St. Louis River ecosystem and related commercial, industrial and recreational activities. St. Louis River Quest is a community-based, volunteer organization founded in 1993. Among the founders was the late Ray Skelton, a former merchant mariner who rose through the hawse pipe from seaman to captain and to work at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. A writing contest bears his name, and you can read past River Quest poetry and essay winners here.

Maritime Updates

After a 25% increase in the trade of Great Lakes iron ore in March 2024 over March 2023, the Lake Carriers’ Association this week announced a that iron ore shipments totaled 4.6 million tons in April, a decrease of 3.4% compared to last year. April shipments were 2.1% below the month’s 5-year average. Limestone shipments continued to be strong in the month, totaling 2.3 million net tons, an increase of 19.9% compared to a year ago. Loadings were above the month’s 5-year average by 9.6%.

The Port of Thunder Bay reported a healthy April. "The latest shipping statistics for April in the Port of Thunder Bay show an increase in cargo volume, with 36% more tonnage compared to the corresponding month in the previous year," it announced. "After a downturn in grain shipping two seasons ago due to a poor harvest, the recovery in grain volumes that began last year continues this spring. The port has surpassed average export levels, registering an 11% increase in grain shipments compared to the five-year average. Year-to-date grain exports have also seen a substantial rise of 25% compared to the same period last season. … The exceptional potash season last year has also carried over, with potash shipments in April already 4.4 times higher than the previous season.

"A notable highlight this month is the increased vessel traffic in port compared to the previous season. Fourteen additional ships called upon our port, with nine of them being foreign vessels, commonly referred to as 'salties.'" Among the vessels welcomed to Keefer Terminal was the MV Onego Otra (in this photo), loaded with a shipment of steel rail imported from Europe.

Giving a Hoot about Wildlife

Thunderbird Raptor Rescue (aka Thunderbird Wildlfie Refuge) in Thunder Bay already is aiding baby birds. The staff posted this last week:

"This weekend I got called about an owlet that was found on the ground. The finders didn’t disturb it, but left it where it was to see if the parents would come back for it. By evening time, there was a raven seen harassing it and the finders were worried it would be injured or killed by the ravens, and the parents hadn’t returned. This is a very real danger for a defenceless chick, and if something had happened to one of the parents. That would leave the nest unguarded while the other parent has to risk hunting, or the chicks and remaining parent would starve.

"It’s a bird eat bird world out there and the brave souls who stay all winter in our region are already well into raising their chicks in the frigid weather. Meat eating birds such as owls, eagles, ravens, some early nesting crows and jays, all have hatched eggs already. The migrants such as hawks, falcons, songbirds, waterfowl, grouse etc hatch later in May and June when insects and foliage and cover is available."

The posts mentions the high cost of mice – who would have thunk that? – with a chance to donate here.

There is also a 50/50 raffle going on until Tuesday, May 14. If you're in the Thunder Bay area, you can buy a raffle ticket here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list. Oh, and have you sent your mom a card? Sunday is Mother's Day.

Michigan

Saturday, May 11: The Queen City Running Company hosts the Dead Carp Run in Marquette. The 20K Run and 5K Run/Walk are out-and-back courses, passing over both the Dead and Carp rivers, with scenic views of Marquette's lakeshore. Races start at 9 a.m. The Little Carp 1-miler for kids is this evening (Friday) at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 12: Calumet Theater celebrates Mother's Day with a special concert by EXTC, playing the songbook of XTC with the band led by Terry Chambers, XTC’s legendary drummer. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota

Saturday, May 11: BB & Friends in Duluth hosts a Mother's Day weekend celebration with two dozen vendors of arts and foods, just in time for last-minute Mom's Day shopping. Runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, May 11: The 5K run in memory of Command Sergeant Major John S. Werner starts 9 a.m. at The Other Place Bar and Grill in Duluth. Sponsored by the St. Louis County Historical Society.

Saturday, May 11: Meet the Weasels. No, it's not new neighbors, this is to learn about real weasels. The program is put on by the folks at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay from 11 a.m.-noon.

Sunday, May 12: You might not want to bring mom to this one, but Zinema 2 in Duluth plans a 3 p.m. showing of "Mommie Dearest."

Sunday, May 12: We're kind of partial to this one – a Mother's Day brunch aboard the Vista Star, hosted by Catering by Bellisios, while touring around the waterfront.

Wednesday, May 15: Bring your antique/collectible item to the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth for a free appraisal a la Antiques Roadshow from noon-3 p.m. Organized by the St. Louis County Historical Society.

Wisconsin

Now: Hayward Feed and Seed is giving out free Giant Atlantic pumpkin seeds with a view toward its first ever Giant Pumpkin Contest this fall.

Now thru May 26: Help support Bayfield Recreation and Fitness Resources by buying a raffle ticket to win a "lightly used" 2006 Byte CII – "small enough to fit on top of your car, big enough to sail on Lake Superior," say organizers. Only 200 of the $50 tickets will be sold.

Tuesday, May 14: Walk on Washburn's lakefront trail for a Roots & Bark spring walk with herbalist Erica Macrum to experience the plants and learn how they are used for medicine or food. Erica will bring a digging tool so you can see how to harvest the roots Interact with the plants, learning the identifying features so you may find these herbs in other places around you. Hosted by Sweet Fern Apothecary at 5 p.m.

Ontario

Now thru Sept. 8: Thunder Bay Museum is hosting the exhibit "Ukrainian Matrix," community-led exhibit showcases physical expressions of Ukrainian culture and traditions, and highlights their roots. Also on display is "Indian Day Schools in Canada: An Introduction," up until Oct. 6.

Today & Sunday, May 10 & 12: Dogs Do Magic at the Sault Community Theatre Centre starts at 7 p.m. and is "a magic and illusions spectacle, featuring our furry 4-legged canine friends." That's just one of the fun events the centre is hosting this weekend. On Sunday, check out "Tim Holland Stunt Ventriloquist." It's part of the The Over the Rainbow Children’s Entertainment Series and a great family event for Mom's Day.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Shawn Malone; River Quest; Port of Thunder Bay; Thunderbird Raptor Rescue; Spotlight, from left: Dead Carp Run/Vista Fleet/Bayfield Rec Center/Sault Community Theatre Centre