Around the Circle This Week: May 2, 2024

A Flow Toward Improvement for Skunk & Elim Creeks

The Skunk and Elim creeks in Carlton County, Minn., flow into the Nemadji River, which in turns flows into Lake Superior. Those creeks have been – and continue to be – on Minnesota's list of "impaired waters," but the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency this week announced that those two creeks – and the habitat they provide – are on the flow to recovery.

"Trout are once again finding a home in two small coldwater streams in northeast Minnesota after water quality conservation work in the Nemadji River Watershed," says the MPCA. The photo here shows a wee brook trout in Elim Creek.

"Watershed studies completed by the MPCA during the past two decades have shown that Skunk and Elim creeks in Carlton County are degraded by excess sediment, the result of historical logging and other human activities that altered stormwater runoff and stream flows. The creeks drain water from thousands of acres of forest, rangeland, and rural residential land west of the Nemadji River, a main tributary to western Lake Superior."

“This area is prone to erosion and sediment issues, just from the nature of its red-clay soils,” says Lindsey Krumrie, MPCA project manager. “You can easily see the reddish color of the water flowing into Lake Superior after a big rain event.”

When the MPCA added Skunk Creek to the impaired waters list in 2014, some 2,400 tons of sediment flowed into the creek each year. Runoff was up to 10 times greater during extreme rain events that caused road, culvert and streambank failures. "Projects have since reduced sediment loads by 224 tons and prevented more than 17,000 tons of sediment from entering the creeks," says the MPCA, citing national, state and local funding agencies. These photos show the Skunk Creek dam and culvert outlet before restoration work (in black-and-white) and after the dam and culvert were removed.

Read the full story of the creek restorations and see a video here.

Marquette Prepares to Promote the Blues

Here's your chance to help choose Marquette's blueberry-promoting poster for 2024. We'll warn you now, it won't be easy! A call for entries to the poster contest garnered 44 wonderful designs in a wide variety of styles. The ones shown here are just three examples by, from the left, artists Sandi Mager, Nikki Finnigan and Jerome “Jay” Damiano. If you're lucky enough to be in Marquette right now, you can see the designs "in person" on the lower level of the Peter White Public Library next to the Market Arts and Culture Center. Even if you decide you can't choose just one, seeing the different options will brighten your day. The Blueberry Festival is in downtown Marquette on July 26. The winning artist earns $300 and a free vendor booth. View and vote here.

Some Opportunities Just Waiting for You

Depending on how you roll in Wisconsin, Saturday may be your favorite day of the year – it's the state fishing opener. That makes this a good time to announce the Lure Libraries Project in Hayward. This Eagle Scout project spearheaded by Ethan Constantine will set up lure libraries at Shue’s Pond and the Lake Hayward Fishing Pier. The Terry Peterson Fishing Foundation plans to construct and stock the libraries with a variety of fishing lures for those who need to check them out. "In addition to providing equipment, the Lure Libraries serve as educational hubs where anglers can learn about sustainable fishing practices and local biodiversity," says the foundation story on the project. "The foundation plans to host workshops and events at the library sites to engage the community in environmental education and responsible fishing techniques." Read more here.

Thanks to a change in work plans, the Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society has extra spaces for volunteers this season. Volunteers will live at the lighthouse while helping to restore this historic structure. They must meet the physical demands of living and working in a 10-story offshore lighthouse (heavy lifting, LOTS of stairs, and living without some of the "comforts" of life). Restoration skills are a plus, but not necessary for the remaining positions. The society is also calling on artists who might donate original small pieces of artwork to the October Isle Royale Impressions Tiny Art Auction. Artwork is due by Sept. 23.

A fundraising online auction is happening now for the Lake Superior Zoo. The "Toast to Tails" features great experiences like guided fishing adventures, resort packages and behind-the-scene zoo tours plus items like a year-long coffee subscription, four custom bear paintings (yes, done by the bears) and a zoo membership for life. Check out all the cool stuff, then put in your bid by May 5.

Take Up the Challenge for 'A Superior Adventure'

Three public libraries on the Ontario shores are challenging their community residents to do a lot more than read about the adventures right outside their doors. Red Rock, Nipigon and Dorion public libraries have launched a May-August series of challenges called "A Superior Adventure," the seventh edition of the event. The choices are varied: Steps (tracking your steps in June); Adventure Photo (take a photo of yourself doing something active); Nature as Art (take a photo of something in nature that looks like art); Making a Difference (take a photo of yourself helping the environment or community); and Hometown Participation (every entry is one for the home team's ultimate bragging rights as Most Active Community). Read more on the Nipigon Public Library Facebook page here. The photos here are from last year's "Library Card Outdoors" challenge, posted on Red Rock Library's Facebook page and announcing a 2023 winner.

Austin Campbell did a story for SNNewswatch about the summer event, here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday & Monday, May 3 & 6: The final day for Northern Michigan University's Senior Exhibition will be Friday, closing with a reception from 7-9 p.m. at the Devos Art Museum in Marquette. Awards will be announced at 8 p.m. for the winning work from graduating seniors of NMU's School of Art and Design. This semester's exhibition features digital cinema, graphic design, human-centered design, illustration and photography. On Monday, the Children's Exhibition of works from area public school students opens and runs through May 25. A reception will be 5-7 p.m. May 9.

Saturday, May 4: The Marquette Regional History Center presents a one-day Postcard Show. Collectors and amateur admirers will join from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to chat about postcards. Collectors can display their collections

Saturday, May 4: Enjoy a one-night screening of the documentary "Marqueetown" at 7 p.m. in the Crystal Theater in Crystal Falls. The film follows Bernie Rosendahl’s modern crusade to restore the historic theater in Marquette to its former glory leading to the discovery of a hidden cinema empire.

Minnesota

Saturday, May 4: Starting at 9 a.m., join host Burrito Union for the Creek Sweep! at Chester Creek. Say organizers: "Our goal is to clear this beautiful creek of any forgotten trash, unlawful dumps, and miscellaneous debris. Volunteers who sign up early will be rewarded with a free breakfast burrito and a non-alcoholic drink from Burrito Union."

Saturday, May 4: Celebrate Grand Marais author Joe Fredrichs with his new book The Last Entry Point, Stories of Danger and Death in the Boundary Waters starting at 6 p.m. in Drury Lane Books.

Sunday, May 5: Join the League of Minnesota Poets for a special reading by six featured poets from the Agates anthology at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth, starting at 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 9: Zeitgeist Duluth hosts its annual Building Great Places event. Local and national experts will speak on transportation infrastructure changes for neighborhood redevelopment. The free event is intended for community organizers, city planners, transportation engineers, developers, local leaders and engaged citizens to learn and discuss how to shape a new era of reconnected communities and thriving neighborhoods.

Wisconsin

Today-Saturday, May 2-4: This is too good not to mention. AdventureUs in Washburn is continuing to honor this week's National Zipper Day (Apr. 29) with a $5 off zipper repair sale through Saturday.

Saturday, May 4: It's the state Fishing Opener and the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has an additional fun way to celebrate (beside just going out and fishing, of course). The Family Fishing Fun, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. is a presentation by Frank Pratt, a watershed educator, to teach how to make and take home free rods, reels and lures. Demos plus a live reading of Trout! Trout! Trout! Maps and discussion of good local shore fishing spots. Limit of 30 participants.

Friday, May 3: Celebrating "Migratory May," the shops of Bayfield plan to stay open until 7 p.m. Friday and highlight migration with a fun activity. Collect an entry form from one of the participating locations (listed online). Then visit each shop, spend at least $5 and guess the bird on display there. Collect stamps at the stores, then return the form to the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau by Monday (May 6). Prize winners will be selected at random. When you're done shopping at 7 p.m., hop over to Honest Dog Books to hear a 7:30 p.m. presentation by Emily Stone, author and naturalist, titled "The Call of the Loons."

Friday, May 3: Shake and groove with Low Hangin' Fruit at Harbor Table in Washburn. The band will bring the funk, starting at 8 p.m. in the back of the bar. Bring your dance shoes.

Now-Memorial Day, Thru May 27: Hauser's Superior View Farm in Bayfield opened this week for the season and thus the annual Red Barn Plant Sale has begun. Choose a basket or individual plants, annuals or perennials.

Ontario

Saturday, May 4: Get yourself down to Queen Street Square One for the Festival of Beer, "The Queenstreet of Brews," with food, beverages and buskers noon-7 p.m. There will be music, more patios and new breweries added.

Saturday, May 4: This isn't just a regular sale, it's the Sault's Longest Garage Sale, sponsored by the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Association. The Spring Sidewalk Sale features deals from stores and restaurants along Queen Street as well as our Vendor Market in the Heritage Lot (across from City Meat Market and near The Old Stone House) and our Trunk/Garage Sale in the International Parking Lot (Queenstown Commons across from Outspoken Brewery). And it's a short hop to the Festival of Beer down the street.

Saturday, May 4: Art in Motion Dance School presents "Standing Ovation" at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium starting at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, May 4-5: The 51st Folklore Festival is presented by the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association this weekend. Activities run noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay. There will be international foods, entertainment, “shop-the-world” booths, exhibits, an activity-packed Children’s Area, and local artists on site.

Of Special Note: May 5 is Red Dress Day, a day to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. Fort William First Nation in Ontario plans a Red Dress Walk that asks participants to wear red and gather at the community's youth centre at 11 a.m. for a walk along MIssion Road. The event is noted in the Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal. • In Ashland, Wis., the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness Gathering will begin at noon at the Ashland Bandshell. Caravans will leave from Red Cliff and Bad River to meet there. The awareness program and activities with speakers are put on by the New Day Advocacy Center, Bad River Zhawenindig, and Red Cliff Family Violence Prevention Program.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; Terry Peterson Fishing Foundation; Downtown Marquette (by Sandi Mager, Nikki Finnigan, Jerome “Jay” Damiano); Red Rock Public Library; Spotlight, from left, Northern Michigan University Senior Exhibition (by Katerina Robertson)/Burrito Union/Hayward Chamber of Commerce/Festival of Beer/Queenstreet of Brews