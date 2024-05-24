Around the Circle This Week: May 24, 2024

Blade Runners by Water & Rail

Just had to share two nifty shots showing the arrival of wind turbine blades into the Duluth Seaway Port Authority early this week, both taken by David Schauer. The first shows the arrival of Stevie, a 452-foot (138-metre) ocean-going freighter or "saltie" built in 2010 and under a Liberian flag, as reported by vesselfinder.com. The tug North Carolina is assisting in this image. The Duluth Harbor Cam has a video of the saltie's entry that you can see here.

Fun boatnerd fact: Stevie has undergone several vessel name changes, according to vesselfinder, starting as the Brattingsborg when launched in 2010. Speculation on the Shipping of the Lake Superior Region Facebook page is that the name may be in honor of Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame. "With fleetmates named Gwen (Stefani), Alanis (Morisette), etc., Stevie Nicks seems like the most likely guess for a namesake." And yes, there are freighters by those names, also carrying turbine blades, so we favor that thinking.

Meanwhile, transportation continues to western Canada for the blades. According to Jayson Hron of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, "These are among the longest wind turbine blades to ever transit Duluth at 260 feet each. They arrived by ship at the Duluth Cargo Connect facilities, and in an unusual twist, they are departing via special rail cars designed for transporting exceptionally long cargoes. As you know, typically the wind blades depart via truck instead. Wind energy cargoes first arrived in the Port of Duluth-Superior in 2005."

Jayson gave us a wee port plug, too: "As North America’s farthest-inland seaport, the Port of Duluth-Superior is especially well suited geographically to be a logistics hub for wind energy cargoes bound for the continent’s midsection (because they can move so deep into the continent via water on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System – the most economically and environmentally efficient mode of transport – then take advantage of Duluth’s award-winning road and rail clearances to smoothly cover that “last mile” overland on road or rail)."

David shows us the blades departure by rail in his second photo. "CPKC pulls blades out of the port toward an interchange with BNSF." CPKC, for those who might like to know, is the combined railways of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern; BNSF is the merger of Burlington Northern and the Santa Fe Corporation.

On Railroads of the Lake Superior Region, David explains the trail of the blades from Mexico to Alberta: "The blades are coming from Altamira, Mexico, via the Seaway to Duluth and then BNSF to Sweetgrass, Montana, where they are interchanged to CPKC for the remainder of the trip to the wind farm in Alberta that they are headed to."

Blooming Time in Bayfield

The kick-off to a Wisconsin shore spring starts next week when Bayfield in Bloom (May 31-June 8) blossoms once again on the peninsula. As is tradition now, the week begins with the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau hosting a live broadcast of Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Garden Talk” with Larry Meiller on Friday, May 31, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Larry and horticultural experts explore gardening issues and answer questions, and this year the show will be expanded by 30 minutes to include conversations with Bayfield growers. Local businesses and organizations will have information available for those who attend in person. Attendees can enter to win door prize drawings and visit Larry after the broadcast at the Lakeside Pavilion.

A highlight event during Bayfield in Bloom is the Blessing of the Fleet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. "All boats are welcome to join the nautical procession through Bayfield’s City Harbor as clergy grant each vessel a blessing for safe passage and a prosperous season on Lake Superior," say organizers. "The ecumenical service begins in Memorial Park."

Other events include a La Pointe Center Galley Artist Reception (June 1), a series of Medicinal Herb Plant Walks and other activities. Bayfield in Bloom wraps on June 8 with local Garden Tours from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. You can find the full schedule of Bayfield in Bloom events here.

Missing Canoeists Lost over Falls

Two canoeists remain missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness since Saturday (May 18) when two canoes with two people each were accidentally swept over the swollen, rushing Curtain Falls, a long cascade between Iron Lake and Crooked Lake. This photo of the falls is by St. Louis County Rescue Squad Team Leader Ben Hartley. Two of the canoeists were evacuated with injuries, including one who went over the waterfall. You can read this morning's report from Andrew Krueger and Anna Haecherl for MPRNews here.

Missing are Reis Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes and Jesse Haugen, 41, of Cambridge.

Weather had hampered the rescue efforts earlier in the week, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, one of the groups involved in the search. On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz authori the Minnesota National Guard to join the search. The Guard's St. Cloud-based CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew of four provided heavy-lift capabilities, transporting equipment, including a boat into the remote area, the Guard's Facebook page noted.

In a statement, Gov. Tim Walz said, "No one expects their vacation to turn to crisis. Yet, when four canoeists went over Curtain Falls in the BWCA, this became a reality. My family is intimately familiar with the fear and heartbreak these canoeists are feeling. We are praying for those involved and immensely grateful to everyone from the Sheriff's office to the National Guard who are supporting this mission." The governor's brother, Craig, was killed in the BWCAW by a falling tree during a storm in 2016.

On the rescue squad Facebook page earlier in the week, the crew advised willing volunteers that none were necessary at the moment and might be detrimental. "This is a very dangerous location, and it's about to get more dangerous. We understand public-spirited people would like to help. But this is a highly coordinated effort with many moving parts in one of the most remote places in the state. We have involved both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, UAV "drones," ROV and sonar technology, ground and canoe-based search teams, and multiple support elements operating from rear areas."

That said, people have reached out to be supportive in other ways, according to the rescue squad. “Friends, THANK YOU for your support, your prayers, your kind words, your clicks, and your waves and smiles when bleary-eyed members stop in for breakfast. We approached the cash register at a Subway to pay, only to find that the two women in front of us had already paid the bill.”

There is a GoFundMe campaign in support of the families of the missing men that you can find here. As of today, $16,525 has been raised of the $20,000 goal.

'Mission Marge' Accomplished

It apparently didn't take long for the Pacific Wrecks to find the missing P-38 once flown by Maj. Richard Ira Bong, dubbed America's "Ace of Aces" for shooting down 40 Japanese aircraft during World War II. It remains the most downed enemy aircraft by any American pilot.

Dick grew up in Poplar, Wisconsin, and the Lockheed P-38 Lightning fighter plane, nicknamed for his future wife, Marge. He teased her that the plane was “the most shot at girl in the Pacific!”. Dick earned the Congressional Medal of Honor among other decorations and married Marge on returning to the United States. Just six months later, he died at age 24 while test piloting the first Lockheed jet fighter plane in California. You can read more about him here.

The plane was wrecked in the jungles of Papua New Guinea while being flown by another pilot, who had to abandon the plane when it developed an engine malfunction during a a weather reconnaissance mission in 1944.

After years of research, Pacific Wrecks, a non-profit organization "dedicated to bringing home those Missing In Action (MIA) and leveraging new technologies in the study of past conflicts," began the physical search on May 1. On May 15, the crew found the wreck in Madang Province, identifying it by the plane's serial number, according to a story by posted Danielle Keating posted by WPR. You can read the full story of the search here.

The search has been a partnership with the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, named for the local war hero. The center posted a video about the search here.

Make Plans: This is Memorial Day Weekend on our U.S. shores – a time of remembrance and honoring those who sacrificed in service to the country. Find local ceremonies in your Big Lake city or town.

Michigan

Thru Monday, May 24-26: It's three days of non-stop mountain bike trail riding during the Ride the Keweenaw weekend. There are events geared for hard-core riders to family-friendly action around the Keweenaw Peninsula. Check out the full schedule here. For those who prefer running, the Back 9 Endurance Run races start at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor on Saturday at 8 .m.

Saturday, May 25: Keweenaw Roller Derby offers up the Solar System Smackdown at the Calumet Colosseum, starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: From 9 a.m.-noon, a fundraising Ben Lauren Memorial Livestock Show Pancake Breakfast will honor the memory of Forsyth Township Fire Department firefighter Ben Lauren, who died in March 2020 while fighting a fire. The event is in the Up North Lodge Event Center in Gwinn, Ben's hometown. Read about Ben in Doug Garrison's column for Word on the Street here.

Tuesday, May 28: Join Marquette Maritime Museum lighthouse tour volunteer Della for an evening at the iconic red lighthouse in Marquette. Tour runs 7:30-8:30 p.m. and starts a season of tours throughout the summer and fall.

Minnesota

Tonight, May 24: Join the opening reception of Between Earth and Sky: Batik and Oil Paintings by Kim Gordon starting at 7 p.m. in the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais.

Starts Tonight, May 24-June 4: The Duluth Playhouse's production of Peter and the Starcatcher opens tonight at the NorShor Theater in Duluth. It's a playful peek at the backstory of Peter Pan.

Today & Saturday, May 24 & 25: Duluth Harbor Monsters, the Twin Port's new Arena League Football team, has a 7 p.m. meet and greet tailgate party with music by Palisade at 7 p.m. tonight at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior. Then on Saturday starts the inaugural season at the DECC Arena, starting at 7:05 p.m. Be part of history at the team's first ever game. Half-time show will be Big Wave Dave & the Ripples.

Saturday, May 25: You may see them shooting by this weekend - the racers of Le Grand du Nord Gravel Classic. Competitions are for 110 miles, 54 miles and 26 miles, beginning in Grand Marais and headed up the Sawtooth Mountain Range. The annual event is organized by Heck of the North Productions.

Saturday, May 25: Local journalist and podcaster Joe Friedrichs will be at Split Rock Lighthouse to talk about and sign his new book, The Last Entry Point, 1-3 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26: Tettegouche State Park offers intriguing "drop-in" programs this weekend, starting with Rock Talk on the Beach, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, followed at 1 p.m. with Meet the Weasels! On Sunday the Skulls Nature Cart comes out 10 a.m.-noon with Primative Fire Starting skills demonstrated 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Burlington Station/Callie’s Sweets in Two Harbors celebrates its third anniversary. It's also hosting the Two Harbors Farmer's Market and the Rainy Rose Food Trailer. The day features music by Todd Eckart in the morning as well as fudge sampling and fun activities.

Saturday, May 25: Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais hosts The Muffin Man Children's Story Hour outside from 11 a.m.-noon and then an author talk with Dianna Hunter about her newest book, Clouded Waters, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: The Run, Smelt, Run! parade and party starts 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth and meanders along the Lakewalk. The annual event by theMagic Smelt Puppet Troupe celebrates the smelt run and features a stilt-walking Royal Guard, a musical procession featuring a giant Smelt Queen and an energetic school of silver smelt puppet and mask dancers. Everyone invited to join; wear silver! A smelt fry and dance follows at Zeitgeist Arts Cafe.

Monday, May 27: The West Duluth Memorial Day Parade starts at 12:30 p.m. along Grand Avenue.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, May 24-26: The 4th annual Sound Cheq Music Fest kicks off in Washburn, bringing 47 local bands to five venues over the weekend. Check out the full schedule online.

Saturday, May 25: Barker's Island Farmer's Market has begun and runs through October every Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon in Superior.

Today-Saturday, May 24-25: Lynn's Custom Meats & Catering in Hayward is celebrating summer with two fundraising cook-outs. Today funds the local Humane Society and Saturday helps the local food shelf.

Saturday, May 25: The North End Trail Run/Walk in Cable features 5K, 10K and Half Marathon races starting at the North End Trailhead and organized by the North End Ski Club. Get started at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 25: A Car Show & Swap Meet opens 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Across the Pond Veterans Park in Iron River.

Wednesday, May 29: Washburn's summer season of Music in the Park kicks off at 6 p.m. with The Whitecaps in Legion Park. Bring a lawn chair and relax with classic rock.

Ontario

Saturday, May 25: Sault Community Theatre Centre welcomes Elite Dance Force's 10th anniversary dance production at 2 p.m. for a recreational and competitive show. Elite Dance Force is a studio in Sault Ste. Marie.

Thru Saturday, May 25: Final performances tonight and Saturday of Liars at a Funeral, a new comedy by Sophia Fabiilli at Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay.

Saturday, May 25: Monster Madness comes to the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie starting at 2:30 p.m. Enjoy all the roaring energy of the big trucks.

Sunday, May 26: Spend an afternoon with the musical magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Music of the Night The Concert starting at 2:00 pm. It features theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and Sunset Blvd. at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

There's Still Time: Submissions for the Northeast Minnesota Book Award remain open until May 31. Any book published in 2023 that represents the history, culture, heritage or lifestyle of northeastern Minnesota is eligible.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: David Schauer; Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau; Ben Hartley, St. Louis County Rescue Squad; Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center; Spotlight, from left, Marquette Maritime Museum/Tettegouche State Park/Sound Cheq Music Fest/Thunder Bay Community Auditorium