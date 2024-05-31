Around the Circle This Week: May 31, 2024

Happy Trails to You

Saturday, June 1, is National Trails Day and we've got some doozies to visit around the Lake Superior shores – and not all all of them on land. So gather up the family and hit the trail(s) this weekend, whether hiking or on the water trails.

Volunteers from the Brule-St. Croix Chapter of the North Country Trail Association (NCTA) invite everyone to a grand opening event on Saturday to show off the newest leg of the 4,800-mile North Country Trail near Wrenshall, Minn., at the border with Wisconsin. The new State Line Trailhead, just 30 minutes from Duluth, helps to more smoothly connect the NCT with the Superior Hiking Trail’s southern terminus. (The Superior Hiking Trail shares its 300-mile path with the North Country National Scenic Trail.) The North Country Trail is now also rerouted off a railroad service road, say the NCTA folk. The full NCT traverses eight states, with Minnesota hosting 800 miles of it and Wisconsin just over 200 miles.

Also on Saturday, the Superior Hiking Trail Association offers guided hikes at the Ely’s Peak Loop from 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. "This springhike on Ely’s Peak Loop offers an amazing variety of spring wildflowers, vernal pools, old-growth maple forest, and sweeping views of the St. Louis River Estuary," promise organizers. "This moderate hike is 6 miles round-trip with 700 feet of elevation change." While you're on

the SHT, by the by, the association cautions to be bear aware. There are more bear cubs in the North Woods this year due to abundant food sources last year, the association quotes a Superior National Forest announcement in April.

In Wisconsin, you've got an extra excuse to be outside on the trails, in a state park, fishing or boating. During the 12th annual Free Fun Weekend (June 1-2). Wisconsin state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors. Wisconsin, we are told, is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and so much more.

In the Footsteps of Terry Fox

Ultra-marathon runner Ryan Keeping is into Day 57 of his run across Canada, echoing the challenge Terry Fox once took for himself. Ryan, who hails from Halifax, Nova Scotia, started April 1 from St. John's, Newfoundland, and will end in Victoria, British Columbia. His challenge is to run the 7,386 kilometres (about 4,590 miles) across Canada in 100 days.

This last week (on about Day 56), he visited the Terry Fox Memorial near Thunder Bay. Ryan is working on raising funds for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Read more about Terry Fox, who attempted a cross-Canada run despite losing a leg to cancer, at that Terry Fox Foundation website here.

What, you might say, as you see the photo of the planes in formation with this story, does that image have to do with Ryan's run? Those are the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, doing a flyby on Wednesday over parts of Highway 17 between Upsala and Poland, Ontario, to salute Ryan. We wanted to show off the Snowbirds because Kern & Company, organizers of the Duluth Air Show, just announced that the crew will perform in Duluth on July 31 for a free airshow over Lake Superior. Read more about the Air Spectacular here. Learn more about the Canadian Forces Snowbirds here.

Saying Goodbye to the Garage Gourmet

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Judy K Faragher, 82, of Bayfield, Wis., on Friday, May 24. Judy, as many of you may know, was the baker behind The Gourmet Garage at the edge of Bayfield. She started baking pies in 1982 for the Bayfield Apple Festival and for the Bayfield Schools. Then in 1992, she opened The Gourmet Garage, literally in her garage, and became a hit with treat-loving locals and visitors. Judy made the world a happier and tastier place, and she will be missed.

The opening of The Gourmet Garage was delayed this year by her ill health with a note "We ask for your patience at this time as we navigate this new chapter of our lives." The family posted this on the garage's Facebook page last week: "With heavy hearts we have an update. Judy peacefully passed away yesterday at home surrounded by love. We cannot thank each and every one of you enough for loving our Judy for 32+ years. Customers who became friends that turned into family. She truly loved baking and shooting the bull with you all. Again thank you for loving our Judy."

Read about Judy's life here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, June 1: The Iron Range Roll, a 12-mile bicycle race from Ishpeming to Marquette Township along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail happens this weekend. The family-friendly race has welcomed riders from 6 to 80.

Tuesday, June 4: Join a 10 a.m. (ET) online presentation "Baltic Bowed Lyres – Examples of Inventive Instrument Making" with musicologist and instrument maker Dr. Alice Margerum, a program sponsored by the Finlandia Foundation. You can register here. Alice also will lead the Midsummer Jouhikko Gathering on June 20-23 in Hancock, part of the Finnish American Folk School programs for the summer.

Minnesota

Saturday, June 1-Oct. 31: Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center near Schroeder launches its site-specific, self-led audio story walk that unfolds along one of its nature trails. The 45-minute audio piece requires listeners to walk slowly on an easy one-mile hiking trail while listening. The Seeker story line will be available through October and can be downloaded.

Thru Sunday, June 3: You may be seeing a little more Cessna action around Duluth this weekend as the International 180/185 Club flies into Duluth Sky Harbor Airport on Park Point for its annual club convention. The club was founded in 1977 exclusively for owners of Cessna 180/185 Skywagons as a social club.

Tuesday, June 4: A reception welcoming the Angel Foundation to Duluth will take place 4-6 p.m. at Hoops Brewing. The foundation has distributed more than $14 million in emergency financial assistance and provided more than 54,000 program services to adults with cancer and their families in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Speakers include David Becker, foundation president and CEO; Casey Maleska, a St. Louis County patient who has benefited from the Angel Foundation; and Kim Brown, former Angel Foundation Board Member and JNBA Financial Advisors president.

Wisconsin

Sunday, June 2: Author Sue Leaf will be at Apostle Islands Booksellers in Bayfield starting at 2 p.m. to discuss her new book, Impermance: Life and Loss on Superior's South Shore. Sue explores the natural and human histories that make the South Shore what it is, "from the gritty port city of Superior, Wisconsin, to the shipping locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan."

Tuesday, June 4: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, posted a draft of the combined decision document for the Enbridge Energy Wisconsin Line 5 Relocation proposal on its website and will host public hearings on the document in Ashland at the Northwood Technical College 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Read more about the document and meeting here.

Saturday, June 8: Save the date for the North Star Comedy Hour with Mary Mack at The Park Center in Hayward. Comedian Mary Mack’s live PG-13 variety show starts at 7:30 p.m. and features comedy veterans Jackie Kashian and Tim Harmston, along with musicians Abdul Sesay on percussive guitar, and bassist Jun Sugiyama.

Ontario

Sunday, June 2: The Sault Ste. Marie Gutsy Walk raises awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis while offering a day of fun. The event also raises funds for researching cures. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at The Machine Shop.

Sunday, Jun 9: Fire up those kites … Thunder Bay will host its annual Kite Festival this year, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Chippewa Park. There will be arts and crafts, outdoor games, food vendors and more fun. Bring your favorite kite … and your favorite kid.

Cool Stuff: A small-scale model of the future submarine Wisconsin will be displayed at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior Saturday (June 1), starting at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The USS Wisconsin SSBN 827 Association brings its 1/11th scale inflatable to pay tribute to Medal of Honor recipient Richard I. Bong and all veterans. The future nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) is scheduled to join the fleet in about 2032 as the second boat of the new Columbia Class Strategic Submarines. Construction started in 2021. This submarine will be the third U.S. Navy vessel named after the Badger state, according to the association.

