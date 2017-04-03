Recipe Box: Farm-Fresh Ideas

× Expand Courtesy Hermit Creek Farm Community Supported Agriculture: Edible Profits for Investors in Our Local Food Flavorful CSA tomatoes are much praised.

Cucumber Salsa

Ingredients:

1c. sour cream

1c. plain low-fat yogurt

1/4 c. chopped parsley

1/4 c. chopped cilantro

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. teaspoon salt

3 cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in medium bowl. Cover and chill 1-2 hours to blend flavors.

Serve as a topping for grilled fish or with taco chips as an appetizer.

SOURCE: Bayfield Foods Cooperative/Lake Superior CSA

Braised Carrots with Mint and Cider Vinegar

Ingredients:

1 lb. carrots, scrubbed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

6 mint leaves, plus extra for garnish

1/4 tsp. celery seeds

Salt and pepper

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Instructions:

Slice the carrots into ovals or into rounds about 1/3-inch thick. Warm the oil in a medium skillet with the mint and celery seeds to bring out their fragrance, then add the carrots, ½ teaspoon salt, apple cider vinegar and water to barely cover.

Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer, covered, until the carrots are tender, about 20 minutes.

Remove the lid and reduce any remaining liquid so the carrots are nicely glazed. Taste for salt, season with pepper and garnish with a bit of chopped mint.

SOURCE: Hermit Creek Farm

Eggplant Caponata

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant, unpeeled, cut in ½-inch cubes

1 large onion, chopped

1 green pepper, seeded and chopped

6 ripe tomatoes, chopped

1/2 c. chopped green olives

3 cloves minced garlic

1/3 c. extra virgin olive oil

1/3 c. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. sea salt

3 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. fresh oregano, chopped

1-1/2 Tbsp. fresh basil

1 Tbsp. capers, chopped

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a large enameled or stainless steel pot.

Bring to a healthy simmer, stirring occasionally.

You can cook this over low heat uncovered for about an hour, or cover it and cook it over very low heat for several hours.

The slow stewing method blends the flavors very nicely, and the caponata is great reheated.

Serve with garlic bread or crostini.

If you decide to freeze this, it will keep for two months.

SOURCE: Bayfield Foods Cooperative/Lake Superior CSA