Three Duluth students made the final 52 cut in the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee’s “Super Snack Challenge” for children to suggest healthy game day snacks. There were more than 400 entries and Daijon Compere, 13, of East High School went on to the final 10 competition in Minneapolis. Elijah Harding, 11, a Lincoln Recy Middle School student, and Mar Kelle Schlosser, 14, a Marshall School student also got into the top 52. These are deceptively simple, but we suspect kid-palette tasty.

Daijon’s Recipe: Parfait of Flavor

Ingredients:

3 c. fat free yogurt

2 tsp. vanilla extract

8 walnuts

10 strawberries

8 blueberries

10 peanuts

Instructions:

Mix the vanilla extract with yogurt, add walnuts and peanuts. Mash up fruit and add it on the yogurt. Surround the mixture with fruit.

Elijah’s Recipe: The Perfect 12 Mix

Ingredients:

12 Chex (choose your favorite)

12 almonds

12 honey-roasted peanuts

5 apples, cut into bits

cinnamon to taste

15 popcorn

20 sunflower seeds

Instructions:

Mix all nuts together and cut up apples into bits. Add cinnamon to taste and then don’t mix the apples. Get something like a spoon to eat it with. I don’t like hands in my stuff.

Mar Kelle’s Recipe: Banana Toppers

Ingredients:

1 c. banana slices

1/2 c. grape halves

1 container blackberries

Instructions:

Cut a banana(s) in medium slices until you have 1 cup and lay them flat on a plate. Get about a 1/2 cup of grapes and cut them in half. Place the grape halves on top of the banana slices and a blackberry on top of each grape half.