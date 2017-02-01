× Expand Chris Gibbs Don’t Blame Winter for Missing Outdoor Fun Children never let a little snow spoil the fun; in fact, it’s required for the outdoor excitement of making snow angels.

It was a bitterly cold night.

The temperature in Duluth read minus 10° F. A group of fat-tire bicyclists – members of the Ski Hut Monday Night Ride – met at Canal Park to ride Park Point Beach. They crossed the Aerial Lift Bridge and hopped onto the beach, rode 7 miles to the end, then 7 miles back.

An exhilarating ride: They only needed to cross the bridge to reach their warm cars.

And then they got bridged.

As the group stood still, watching the freighter glide through the canal, the bridge raised high, Dee Bartlam recalls, “I already had cold feet and hands at this point, and my eyelashes were frosted! I was so ready to be done biking, but that was exactly what I had to do to stay warm. I was wishing I had chemical hand warmers, warmer socks, an extra layer, and actually I did – they were on the other side of the bridge in my car. That was the longest, coldest 20 minutes of my life.”

The moral of the story, says Dee, is that when you head out to enjoy some outdoor activity in winter, be prepared to be out longer than you planned. Extra food, clothing, bike tools, chemical hand and toe warmers, a cellphone are all important safety supplies.

In winter, many Lake Superior outdoor enthusiasts live by the old adage: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.”

× Expand ExploreMinnesota.com Don’t Blame Winter for Missing Outdoor Fun Snowshoeing along the Cascade River in Minnesota.

When our region becomes a snowy wonderland, it’s time to bundle up and head outside to stave off cabin fever. We have winter activities for all tastes and fitness levels – from dog-walking, hiking and snowshoeing to skating, ice fishing and skiing to the newest craze, fat-tire biking.

But enjoying outdoor winter activities in cold Lake Superior temperatures means knowing some key things about how to dress and how to stay hydrated and warm.

Dee, a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, and a Trek Women’s Advocate, suggests a few important points for staying healthy outside in winter.

Proper clothing is key.

Dressing for high-endurance activities like cross-country skiing or riding fat bikes doesn’t differ all that much from dressing for the casual winter walk.

“It’s most important that you start with layers and then take layers off so you don’t overheat,” says Dee. You don’t need anything special, “but wool is definitely a nice fabric to wear because the fibers are hollow and wick away moisture. It keeps you warm even if you’re sweating.”

Avoid cotton clothing when exercising outdoors in winter. Cotton traps moisture – sweat – close to the skin rather than wicking it away, and wet clothes put you at risk for hypothermia.

At 20° F, Dee feels comfortable wearing two layers: a synthetic-blend shirt with wool and a wind-blocking or soft-shell jacket. In temperatures below 20°, or if it’s damp outside, she adds a blend base layer, then wool, then a hard-shell coat with Gor-Tex.

Proper headwear depends on how long you’re out and, of course, the temperature. Dee recommends always wearing a hat or a headband made of a synthetic blend.

Neck gaiters and balaclavas can add protection in cold temperatures or severe windchills. Neck gaiters are worn around the neck only. Balaclavas (a ski mask often made of wool) pull over the entire head, up over the nose, if needed, and are easy to breathe through.

Outdoor enthusiasts must watch out for frostbite. Fingers, toes and noses are most at risk, particularly fingers.

“Most people will wear gloves because they have more dexterity,” says Dee, “but mittens are much warmer – they keep fingers together.”

For the gear-savvy, hand-wear innovations hold special appeal.

Fat bike riders can take advantage of bar mitts and “pogies,” which are oversized mitts that attach onto handlebars.

“Pogies are mini sleeping bags for arms,” says Dee. Made of Neoprene, they zip onto the handlebars; riders can wear their normal gloves inside them, and still have dexterity but surrounding warmth. The opening is big enough for your hand to slip right in and get out quickly, if you need to brace yourself from falling, for example. If your hands get too warm, you just unzip.

Chemical hand warmers provide another option for warming hands, feet – and even small children. These small packets come in a variety of sizes and last various lengths from a few hours up to a full day.

× Expand Courtesy Dee Bartlam Don’t Blame Winter for Missing Outdoor Fun Registered nurse Dee Bartlam puts her advice into practice on fat bike rides around Duluth.

As for proper footwear, Dee describes that a boot should not fit too well. Sweating feet and poor air circulation can put toes at risk for frostbite. “You want a roomy-enough boot for air circulation,” she says.

Electric insoles are a high-tech option for keeping feet warm. Plug the insoles into an electrical outlet to charge, then replace regular boot soles with the electric insoles. They’ll keep the toes toasty for one to two hours. Another innovation: High-tech boots that use space blanket technology in the lining. (Think about those silver wrappers, given to runners at the finish line to trap heat, wrapped around your foot while on the trail.)

Many rely on that old standby, plastic bags around your socks, but Dee says, “I wouldn’t recommend bags on our feet, because then they’ll sweat. But it depends on the temperature. If it’s been 10 below for a week and you just need to get out there, you’re not going to be out for that long – go for the bags.” She also describes how people have duct taped their boots on the outside for a little extra insulation.

The rule of thumb is that if you start to feel numb, head inside. Warm hands and feet slowly (don’t use something hot directly on skin), especially if there’s a concern about frostbite.

Hydration is another issue, particularly when cold temps can cause regular water bottles or CamelBak tubing to freeze. Regardless of temperatures, people exercising for long periods will sweat and lose water. They need to replenish their fluids to keep going.

Dee carries hot tea in a regular fliptop thermos that fits in the bottle cage of her bike. Some people will fill a thermos with Gatorade or water with electrolytes, but, she says, “you usually don’t need electrolytes if you’re exercising outside less than an hour.”

Dee advises packing for longer excursions or if you’re going somewhere unfamiliar. If she plans to be out more than an hour, she always carries a bag with her cellphone, a space blanket, extra chemical warmers and food that won’t freeze – like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, trail mix or electrolyte Cliff Bloks.

Winter outdoor activities require more planning, but it can become effortless once you have a routine.

In her car, Dee keeps a bag stocked with warm clothes to change into immediately after a bike ride.

“If I don't change out of the sweaty clothes right away, I will be chilled for hours after.”

At a minimum, she suggests a dry hat, top and coat to keep your core warm unless you are biking home.

Once home, her boots go on the boot dryer and gloves, hats, jackets and anything else that’s wet is hung up to dry or goes in the wash.

Headlights, her GPS and electric insoles get plugged in to charge up. She keeps all her winter clothing and gear in one area at home so she doesn’t have to reorganize each time she goes out.

For Dee – and many others – it’s worth the extra effort to enjoy winter.

“I just love being outside, whether for cross-country skiing, biking or a walk,” she says. “Fat biking in the winter just offers another option to enjoy the outdoors. Biking at night in the woods with snow falling is magical! Playing on bikes on frozen Park Point with a bunch of friends is so much kid-like fun.”

Extra Layers

× Expand ThunderBayTourism.com Don’t Blame Winter for Missing Outdoor Fun Dog sledding in Dryden, Ontario.

Appropriate clothing – and layers – are key to enjoying all our Northland has to offer, like dog sledding in Dryden, Ontario, snowshoeing along the Cascade River in Minnesota, or ice fishing in Red Rock, Ontario.

Extra layers also can apply to gear.

Outdoor adventurer and Air Force veteran Eric Chandler, author of Outside Duluth, always brings more gear than he thinks he’ll need. He carries a black ditty bag that holds toilet paper (also a good fire starter), a knife, compass (GPS dies in cold), flint/magnesium fire starter, waterproof matches, a carabiner and parachute cord. He also carries a small first aid kit in its own bag.

If it’s a full day out, Eric carries water, food and extra clothing. “Almost year-round, I’ll have a rain jacket, winter hat and winter gloves,” he says. “I wish I had a nickel for all the times that even I thought it was overkill and ended up sitting in the rain with my jacket on and hat and gloves. Glad that I brought them and wishing I had even more.”

A little weather doesn’t stop writer Felicia Schneiderhan from getting outside in Duluth with her husband and three youngsters.