April / May 2017 On the cover: Artist Margarethe Vanderpas captures the wild spirit of the Ontario shore at Lake Superior Provincial Park.

FEATURES

Farm Shares by Candace Ross Ferguson

Community Supported Agriculture opens an investment connection between local farms and residents, plus you get a box of goodies to boot.

Big Lake Reflections

Regional photographers capture the calm side of Lake Superior when still-as-glass waters send back the vistas around them.

1-5-Oh, Canada by Elle Andra-Warner

This is the sesquicentennial year celebrating the Confederation of Canada. We look at this year’s events and what 1867 looked like here.

RECREATION GUIDE

Safety: The Rescuers by Julie Buckles

Learn about our water rescue teams and learn how to make fun safer.

Safety: Remembering a Hero by Capt. Tom Mackay

Fifty years ago a Coast Guardsman in Duluth made the ultimate sacrifice.

Hiking: Finding Fabulous Fungi by Sparky Stensaas

Make your north woods hikes a funky fungi treasure hunt.

Superior Catches: Take These With You

Four great gadgets for enhancing your time outdoors.

The Listings: Restaurants, lodging, attractions and recreation.

Rec Roundup: Plan Your Seasons by Phil Bencomo & Bob Berg

Become an Outdoors Woman, bike across Duluth and plenty more.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: Hope Blooms Perennially by Lesley DuTemple

Keweenaw Peninsula gardens can be challenging, but always beautiful.

Health & Wellness: Right in the Neighborhood by Konnie LeMay

No need to travel away for sophisticated, state-of-the-art medical care.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Reflections & Respect by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo

Reviews: Waterfalls and Family

Lake Superior Journal: How Did You Get Here? by Emily M. Stone

By the Shores: Spring Storm over Mt. Josephine by Travis Novitsky

Best of the Lake: Cast your vote for this year’s Best.

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: A Hummer Home by Paul Sundberg