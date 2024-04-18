Around the Circle This Week: April 18, 2024

× Expand "Chandelier Room," Munising, Mich. • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, Wis.

Lake Love in Pictures

Sculptor, playmate, mystic, mighty force – Lake Superior comes up with endless ways to amaze us, to amuse us … and, sometimes, to leave us speechless with awe. That is when words fail, but photos write volumes.

And that is why we so love inviting photographers – amateur and beyond – to send images each year to our Lake Superior Photo Contest.

This year's Grand Prize Winner (seen here) from Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wis., shows a sea cave turned ice cave – or maybe ice creature – along the shores near Munising, Mich. Scott’s image and 41 images from other winners earned First, Second or Honorable Mention in five categories – Lake/Landscape, Nature; People/Humor; Artsy/Altered and Maritime. The winners were published in the February/March issue and now we have uploaded them for all to see here at LakeSuperior.com. Enjoy – and thank you to the winners and all those who entered.

It Definitely Was a Bit Breezy

High winds on one of the bridges between Duluth and Superior caused an unloaded FedEx truck to blow over onto a power pole on Tuesday.

One side of the Richard I. Bong Bridge closed for a few hours while the northbound semi was removed. Southbound traffic continued throughout the removal.

“The truck rolled over on its left side and struck a power pole in the median coming to rest on its side against the concrete median barrier blocking the left lane,” Lt. Jill Frankfurth, a public information officer with the Minnesota State Patrol, told WDIO in Duluth. This photo of the accident comes from WDIO (used with permission) and you can read the WDIO post here.

It was reported that the driver suffered minor injuries and no others were injured.

The National Weather Service in Duluth posted on Tuesday that "a Gale Warning is currently in effect for much of western Lake Superior with gales expected to be coming from the east to northeast tonight into Wednesday. Wave heights will also be building, reaching as high as 10-15 feet during the overnight hours. Mariners should take shelter!" Peak wind gusts around the area were reportedly as high as 65 mph on the other major Twin Ports harbor crossing, the Blatnik Bridge. Forecasts for around the Big Lake sound like rain and snowshowers heading into the weekend.

Besides the Bong Bridge accident, winds were the cause of a car being crushed by a tree in Duluth, as reported by Northern News Now here. No one was injured in that accident either, though a power line also got hit.

Poems & Other Words of the Regional Writers

This is National Poetry Month and Independent Book Store day is Apr. 27, so writing groups and bookstores around the Big Lake's U.S. shores have scheduled readings and events in the upcoming weeks that celebrate the good word(s), whether in poem or prose.

On Saturday (Apr. 20), the Lake Superior Writers in Duluth and the Bookstore at Fitger's hosts St. Paul poet/baker Danny Klecko for an afternoon presentation and reading from his latest work, A Bakeable Feast, at the Fitger's Brewery Complex.

Also reading their work and acting as host will be Jess Morgan, a Duluth poet/artist whose first collection, Too Many Hats, was recently released. The event is free, thanks in part to a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

On Sunday (Apr. 21), poets are invited to an "open mic" of Poetry Reading at

the University of Minnesota Duluth, hosted by the Lake Superior Writers. LSW members get first crack at the mic, but all are welcome to sign up at LakeSuperiorWriters.org.

Drury Lane Books hosts its first-ever "pop-up shop" during the Cook County Earth Day Fair on Saturday in Grand Marais, Minn. (Read more about the fair in Spotlight below.) Read the bookstore's enewsletter here.

If you're a book lover (or a beer lover) in the Upper Peninsula, save the date for May 9, when the Jon C. Stott, the author of Yooper Ale Trails, gives a presentation as part of the club's annual series of presentations. The club is sponsored by the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association.You can tap all of the 35 authors the club has presented in the past with videos of those events here. The UPPAA recently announced its 2024 U.P. Notable Books List honors, too. See them all here.

In Thunder Bay, mark the date for the Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop's LitFest 2024, May 10-11, with special guest, international bestselling fantasy fiction author Guy Gavriel Kay. The fest offers a series of talks, book signings and workshops.

On the 11th annual Independent Bookstore Day (Apr. 27), here's just a small sampler of regional shops that plan discounts, events and fun:

• Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais celebrates with all-day author meet-and-greets.

• Honest Dog Books in Bayfield, Wis., has specials, drawings and gifts, both online and in-the-store plus a scavenger hunt and a full-day's schedule of programs in the store's Outback space.

• Zenith Bookstore in Duluth promises a "slow" start to the day, with a guest appearance by a tortoise with Animal Story Time courtesy of Sarah Glesner.

• Entershine Bookshop in Thunder Bay has activities planned, including a Spin to Win for prizes with any purchase.

• Watch next week's Around the Circle This Week for more bookstore fun and finds.

Make Plans: Monday, Apr. 22, is the official Earth Day with this year's theme "Planet vs. Plastics." A large number of local organizations plan activities this weekend, and you'll find just a few below. Check out local calendars to plan your day. (By the by, Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson promoted creation of the first Earth Day in 1970.)

Michigan

Saturday, Apr. 20: Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming invites the community down for volunteer work that celebrates Earth Day with activities like preparing the gardens for the growing season. Wear closed-toed shoes and dress for the weather and outdoor work. Meet at the Ishpeming High School at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Apr. 20: The Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts and Michigan Tech Visual and Performing Arts in Houghton presents Mosaic for Earth at 7:30 p.m. This Great Lakes premiere of the 14-movement work is performed by the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra and Michigan Tech Choirs, featuring guest soloists Katheryn Sum﻿mersett, Lara Neves, Drake Dantzler, and Soren Schmidt.

Minnesota

Saturday, Apr. 20: The 35th annual Fitger's 5K offers a challenge for runners of all ages and abilities through downtown Duluth.

Saturday, Apr. 20: The Cook County Earth Day Fair from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Grand Marais features a fun family-friendly inclusive environment with educational booths and dynamic speakers plus local food vendors.

Saturday, Apr. 20: Experience the jazz classics of the 1920s, interpreted by The Hot Club of Duluth – Eli Bissonnet on violin, Veikko Lepisto on stand-up bass, Jimi Cooper and Darin Bergsven on guitars – at Ely’s Vermilion Fine Arts Theater starting at 7 p.m. The event is part of the Northern Lakes Concert Series sponsored by the Northern Lakes Arts Association.

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 19-20: The Lincoln Park Craft District in Duluth has packed the weekend with Earth Day activities from a Saturday Earth Day Clean-up to the Duluth EcoFest & Green Jobs Fair at Clyde Iron Works. See additional events later in the week at Ecolibrium3's Facebook page.

Wisconsin

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 19-20: AdventureUs in Washburn will have an Earth Day Giveaway with in-store sign up from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Giveaways include reusable bags, Noso Earth Patches and a Guppyfriend Washing Bag.

Sunday, Apr. 21: Enjoy Sunday Strum Day with Christopher David Hanson at the Earth Rider taproom in Superior. Christopher brings folk music, story songs, a little blues, and swing to the Cedar Lounge Stage starting at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 25: Superior Middle School will host its annual career fair, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. More than two dozen businesses will be on hand, from banks to veterinarians to the fire department. Additional local businesses are invited to contact the school to participate.

Ontario

Friday, Apr. 19: The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie features a PA Fun Day, starting at 10 a.m. with "The Basics of Flight with Tim." Make your own aircraft and see how it flies. At 1 p.m. in the Ranger Theatre will be "The Life of Birds by David Attenborough: To Fly or Not to Fly" followed at 2 p.m. by episode 2, "Mastery of Flight."

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 19-20: Crickets Comedy Club in Thunder Bay presents Michael Harrison for a two-night run, with shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Say organizers: "This hilarious Canadian-born talent is coming to Thunder Bay and the show will be taking place at our new venue on Court Street (the former Odeon Theatre). Bigger, better and we're so excited to be back!"

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Scott Pearson; WDIO; Lake Superior Writers; Spotlight from left – Partridge Creek Farm/The Hot Club of Duluth/AdventureUs/Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre;