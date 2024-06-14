Around the Circle This Week: June 14, 2024

Changes of Command

It was a bit of a whirlwind Big Lake week for Capt. James R. Bendle, sector commander for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes based in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. He oversaw four change of command ceremonies within his sector in two days, traveling first from Sault Ste. Marie to the western point of Lake Superior in Duluth on Thursday and then back to the eastern edge for the today's events.

In Sault Ste. Marie today, there were three back-to-back-to-back change of command ceremonies – still going as we were sending out this issue – involving the 140-foot multi-mission icebreaker USCG Cutter Katmai Bay, the 100-foot inland buoy tender Buckthorn and Station Sault Ste. Marie. You can see a video of the ceremonies on the USCG Sector Northern Great Lakes Facebook page here. We will details on the comings and goings next week.

On Thursday, the captain was in Duluth for the change of command ceremony for the Marine Safety Unit Duluth that bid farewell to Capt. Jarrod M. DeWitz, whose been in the city since 2022, and welcome to Cmdr. John P. "J.P." Botti, who as of Thursday is in charge of the unit. Duluth also hosts U.S. Coast Guard Station Duluth and the USCG Cutter Spar, making three separate but cooperative units in the city. All are under the Northern Great Lakes Sector out of the Sault. (Shaking hands in this photo by Bob Berg, from left are John Botti, James Bendle and Jarrod DeWitz.)

The ceremony was on the deck of the William A. Irvin museum ship, a rare occurrence of a USCG Great Lakes change of command on a vessel, speakers at the event noted. In presenting honors to the departing Jarrod DeWitz, it was noted that "Commander DeWitz’s personal decorations include five Coast Guard Commendation Medals and two Coast Guard Achievement Medals." He and his wife Kendyle have two sons, Chase and Nix. In his farewell speech, Jarrod recalled fondly his time in Duluth and praised the city and the three U.S. Coast Guard units within it. He had special admiration for the members of Marine Safety Unit Duluth who served under him, from their community service – like the Turkey Fry at the DECC – to their research and implementation of marine service and safety projects to their willingness for advance education – like in Leadership Duluth and advanced degree programs. "We were ready when the Michipicoten occurred," he said, referring to the recent incident of a cracked hull on a freighter. They also responded to a 373-gallon diesel fuel spill, quickly cleaned up near the Silver Bay Marina, from the pusher tug Clyde S VanEnkevort on May 29. Jarrod said he, with others, developed the philosophy "Communicate, Climb and Connect" to implement safety procedures and plans.

He also expressed thanks to his family, who uproot every three years, as is the tradition within the U.S. Coast Guard. The family adapted to the Northland, he noted including one of his sons – never on ice skates before arriving in Duluth – who played on a winning hockey team. Jarrod also joked about his experience as a "hockey dad" helping to flood the ice rink. The family now moves to Los Angeles for assignment. From experience, he advised his incoming replacement to get good boots for himself and his wife.

John Botti arrives in Duluth from assignment in California and before that in Hawai'i. "I truly believe that the Coast Guard is one of the greatest jobs in the world – to save lives, protect the environment and ensure the safety, security and stewardship of our waterways and the marine transportation system," he said, accepting the new command position "with great humility and great gratitude." John should be well placed among the recreational opportunities in Duluth. He won the U.S. Coast Guard's 2022 Elite Athlete Award for a variety of accomplishments during that year, including: Representing the United States during the Olympic Distance World Triathlon Championship Finals in Abu Dhabi, finishing 33rd place among worldwide competitors in his age group; Achieving a divisional finish of 265th in the world at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in St. George, Utah, where he competed against Olympic and world championship-level professional athletes including Olympic gold medalists; placing 205 in the world at the Ironman World Championships; earning the designation as a 2022 Silver Ironman All-World Athlete for ranking top 5% in the world within his division during Ironman competitions. He also used his participation in fundraising endeavors including raising over $5,000 for the 2023 Big Sur International Marathon’s Semper Fi and America’s Fund team, supporting care for critically wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans, and military families.

S.O.S. Answered; Wounded Freighter Arrives Safely It could have ended much worse, says outgoing Marine Safety Unit Duluth commander Jarrod DeWitz about the hull crack that put the 689-foot Michipicoten in danger on June 8 off of Isle Royale. On request from the freighter's master, 11 non-essential members of the 22-person crew were evacuated, Jarrod told us at his change of command ceremony Thursday. This photo by Thunder Bay photographer Michael Hull of Walkersmoon Imaging shows the vessel coming into the city's port to dock at at Keefer Terminal.

When the call came into the U.S. Coast Guard around 7 a.m., there was a scramble to aid the vessel. The Edwin H. Gott was nearby and the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, along with U.S. Border Patrol and National Park Service vessels eventually responded. The U.S. Coast Guard's response include two helicopters from Air Station Traverse City and a response boat from Station Bayfield. The USCG put out a press release posted here.

It also included a hurried road trip for the MSU Duluth team, headed for Grand Portage, where the Michipicoten first intended to go to port, according to then team commander Jarrod DeWitz. When it was learned the vessel was instead headed to Thunder Bay, another flurry of communications resulted in the MSU Duluth team receiving "NATO orders" that would allow them to enter Canada without passport or similar IDs, which they were not carrying. With the aid of the Canadian Coast Guard, they did not need to cross the border.

After the Michipicoten made it to Thunder Bay, a 13-foot hull crack was discovered by divers, as reported by Andrew Krueger for MPR. Read Andrew's full story here.

The former MSU Duluth commander said that the cause of the crack remains under investigation, but that "We have not identified any object that was hit." It was initially reported by the crew that it hit something under the water.

A lucky happenstance for the Michipicoten amid the problem of the crack and taking on water was that the Lake was relatively calm at the time. "It was less than 1 foot seas," Jarrod DeWitz said. "If we had had to 6 to 8-foot seas," he added, the freighter may not have made shore.

Another Tragedy in the Boundary Waters The Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the body of 25-year-old Grant Smith of Indianapolis on June 9, missing after his canoe capsized June 5 in on Saganagons Lake in Quetico Provincial Park. That section of the park had been closed during the search, reported the CBC. The full story is here.

Clint Fleury of NWOnewswatch reported there were six people, many from the Smith family, in two canoes when they encountered an unexpected, fast-moving storm that capsized the canoe. Find Clint's full story here.

The family also has a GoFundMe page here to help with expenses. It has already raised more than the requested $30,000. This photo of the family before they started their journey is posted on the page; Grant Smith is third from the right. Grant's dad, Tony Smith, and his two brothers were also on the trip.

This tragedy comes on the heels of another two canoeists who died on the other side of the border within the U.S. Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Minnesotans Reis Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes and Jesse Haugen, 41, of Cambridge, died when two canoes with four paddlers accidentally went over a swollen Curtain Falls on May 18. Their bodies were recovered after a long search that included local and regional rescue organizations including the Minnesota National Guard. Read the story we had in ATCTW's last issue.

Who's a Cute Police Officer?

Gus, that’s who.

K9 Gus is the fourth canine member of the Duluth Police Department’s K9 Division, joining the team on May 27. He joins K-9 Maverick (a black lab in narcotics detection); K-9 Kallie (a black lab specializes in explosives detection who helped search and clear a large school building following a bomb threat on her first day of duty); and K-9 Vili (a German shepherd/Belgian malinois mix trained in narcotics detection, article search, tracking and apprehension). Read about the team here.

Officer Nate Abbott and K9 Gus began school on Feb. 12 and graduated on May 23. “We’re excited for K9 Gus to join our team and work with his partner, Officer Nate Abbott,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa in a press announcement. “This addition to our K9 Division is another way we continue to keep our community and officers safe.”

K9 Gus, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd from Poland, specializes in narcotic detection, tracking, article searching and apprehension. Nate has been part of the DPD for three years and has been an officer for a total of nine years. He’s a member of the Tactical Response Team, a firearms instructor, and now, a K9 handler.

“I am excited for this new chapter in my career,” Nate said. “I also look forward to continue to remove harmful substances from the streets and attending a variety of community events with Gus.”

Ruminants for the Win

When it comes to dealing with invasive plant species, these specialists are the G.O.A.T. – literally.

Jake and Brigid Williams' business Regenerative Ruminants, part of their Drifty Acres farm in Poplar, Wis., won in the "Professional Group" category of the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council’s 2024 Invasive Species Action Awards announced this month. See all the winners and categories here.

Through Regenerative Ruminants, the couple has employed about 50 grazing goats to work in and around Douglas County nibbling away at buckthorn, tansy, goldenrod and other invasives on private and public lands. They ran a Wisconsin DNR pilot project in the Brule River State Forest using this "innovative, fast-growing approach" into statewide focus.

Chicks Powered Up to Leave Minnesota Power Nestbox

Silver, Midnight, Luna and Bella – peregrine falcon chicks named by teacher Ashley Lindner’s class at Cohasset Elementary – are banded and ready to fly the nest, reports A team from Minnesota Power and the Raptor Resource Project in Decorah, Iowa. On Tuesday (June 11), the team climbed the tower of the Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in Cohassett, where the nest box is located. "All four – three males and one female – appear to be thriving," they reported. Read more about them here.

Since 1993, the Boswell box has allowed generation of more than 90 falcons, making it the top producer of the peregrine nest sites tracked by the Raptor Resource Project. The box was placed in 1991.

Check here for Minnesota Power's "falcon cams" at Boswell and at the Hibbard Renewable Energy Center in Duluth.

Comforting Art & Blanketed in Beauty

Our region has a wealth of artists who work in a variety of materials. One of those well appreciated are the quilters, whose art literally can give a warm hug.

t’s been seven years since The Minnesota Quilt Show has pulled into Duluth, and this year’s event – June 13-15 – at the DECC sounds like it will be worth the wait.

Turns out Minnesota Quilters’ “Quilter of the Year 2024” is from Duluth. Helen Smith Stone will show off a number of her pieces as the honored guest this year. Helen owns Quilting on the Waterfront studio downtown, where she teaches classes. She will do workshops at the quilt show in the DECC.

Helen says she, like many women, started quilting while she was pregnant with her first child. A quilt seemed the perfect keepsake. “I didn’t know what I was doing, but I was inspired.” Now, she adds, “I work almost every day of the week on something quilt related.”

Two of Helen's works are the New York Beauty pattern (in photo on left) by Karen K. Stone – no relation to Helen – and “When Harry Met Sally” to represent two monarch butterflies that Helen raised and released. That 20x20-inch quilt will travel in 2024 to Houston, Texas, Paducah, Kentucky, the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison and the Minnesota Quilt Show in Duluth. On the right in the photo is a work by Theresa St Marie Miedema of Minnesota Quilters.

The annual Minnesota Quilt Show draws 4,000 to 5,000 people each year and moves around the state, according to Show Director Brenda Lyseng. “We offer workshops, vendors, and of course hundreds of quilts of all types.”

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Sunday, June 16: Keweenaw BridgeFest is on for the its 37th year of this annual celebration of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Events continue all weekend. Check them out here.

Saturday-Tuesday, June 15-18: It's just the start of the Pine Mountain Music Festival season with back-to-back events, including this week: BridgeFest Concerts Saturday, noon-1 p.m. and Sunday 10-11:30 a.m. in Raymond Kestner Waterfront Park, Houghton • Masterclasses with the Bergonzi Trio on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Copper Country Suzuki Association in Dollar Bay and Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Marquette • Bergonzi Trio Children's Concerts at 10 a.m. Monday in the Portage Lake United Church, Houghton, and noon Tuesday in the Peter White Public Library, Marquette.

Now-Labor Day, Sept. 2: The Soo Flea Market in Sault Ste. Marie is open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. with a wide variety of vendors, from vintage goods to baked goods.

Saturday, June 16: The Keweenaw Chain Drive Festival in Hancock is in its 4th year and this time round the long course (north of Calumet, looking into Hancock and back) will include the Swedetown Trails with its recently redone Bridges Trail. "While passing through, please make sure to swing by Chalet for snacks and say hi to their buckthorn eating goats that around this month." See the full course here.

Minnesota

Today-Sunday, June 14-16: The Peter Mitchell Fun Days in Babbitt offers family events all weekend around town and two evening outdoor concerts. Tonight the McCullough Brothers rock the stage from 8-11 p.m. and Saturday it's Northwood's Band, both in Babbitt Park. Watch for details online.

Today-Saturday, June 14-15: The Park Point Rummage Sale is epic and going on today and tomorrow along the seven-mile sand spit across the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth. It's the 42nd year for the event.

Tuesday, June 18: Long-time Grand Marais Art Colony collaborator and Great Lakes-centric poet and artist Moheb Soliman returns to Grand Marais noon-2 p.m. for a new project: A Poem of Sublime Proportion. And he has a simple request: Give him four words. Class meets two times, Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Art Colony's Studio 21.

Wisconsin

Tonight & Saturday, June 14 & 15: Gather tonight at 7:30 p.m. under the canvas for the traditional season kickoff for the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua’s 2024 season in Bayfield – a grand celebration that features regional musicians, big screen visuals and a Native American Blessing of the Tent. This marks the 38th Summer Concert Season, as the Blue Canvas Orchestra take the stage to perform classic Big Top favorites, and selections from beloved original productions “Pickin' on Rock” and “Back to the Garden: The Music of Woodstock.” Then Saturday, take in the performance of singer, rapper and writer Dessa, whose albums include rap bangers, a cappella arrangements and big, catchy pop hooks.

Wednesday, June 19: Join a free bird-focused morning on Bear Creek Trail near Allouez Bay in Superior with the Friends of the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve. Open to bird enthusiasts of all experience levels. Guides will share info on local birds and help identify birds by sight and sound. Runs 7-9 a.m. starting at Bear Creek Trail trailhead, at Bear Creek Park near the intersection of East Second Street and Moccasin Mike Road. Makwa Ziibiins Miikana (Bear Creek Trail) is a compacted gravel trail that makes for an easy walk and features multiple small wooden crossings, boardwalks and two large wooden bridges. Consider bringing bug spray. Sign up online.

Ontario

Saturday, June 15: The 9th Annual Thunder Bay Mining Day hosted at Marina Park by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association is a free family event that raises awareness of the importance of mining in the region. A host of vendors and exhibitors, including Superior Science, will be on hand with items and activities.

Thursday, June 20: The city of Sault Ste. Marie will host an opening ceremony for its newest splash pad located at Manzo Park, starting at 4 p.m. Manzo Park already offers an outdoor pool, washrooms and other amenities. This project is made possible through the Canada Community Building Fund.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Bob Berg; Michael Hull; Family of Grant Smith; City of Duluth Police; Regenerative Ruminants; Minnesota Power; Spotlight, from left: Keweenaw Chain Drive Festival/Peter Mitchell Days/Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua by Jeremy Oswald/City of Sault Ste. Marie, ON